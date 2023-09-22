AP News Summary at 1:34 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered an upbeat message to U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden in a whirlwind visit to Washington. Asking for more military aid, Zelenskyy briefed lawmakers on the state of the war Thursday and told them Ukrainians “are winning.” Zelenskyy was facing some Republicans who are now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces. Zelenskyy also met with military leaders at the Pentagon and then with President Biden at the White House. It was Zelenskyy’s second visit to Washington since Russia invaded and came as Biden’s request to Congress for another $24 billion for Ukraine is hanging in the balance.

Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations around Sikh killing, official says

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian official says the allegation of India’s involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian is based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally. The official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the communications involved Indian officials and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the U.S., Britain, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada. The official did not say which ally provided the intelligence or give any details of the communications or how they were obtained. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

From an old-style Afghan camera, a new view of life under the Taliban emerges

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two years after U.S. troops left, AP photographer Rodrigo Abd returned to Afghanistan with an idea: to use an old-style Afghan “box camera” to document how life has changed under Taliban rule. This all-formats special project gives a unique and intimate window into life in Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrawal. Peace has come to Afghanistan, but at a steep price: poverty, global isolation and the virtual erasure of Afghan women.

Government shutdown risk spikes as House Republicans leave town in disarray amid hard-right revolt

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the collapse of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s latest plan to avert a federal shutdown, lawmakers have left town with no endgame in sight. The White House will tell federal agencies on Friday to prepare for a shutdown, according to an official with the Office of Management and Budget who insisted on anonymity to discuss the upcoming instructions. That’s standard seven days out from a federal disruption. A core group of Republicans refused to vote with the speaker, whose job is on the line. Afterward, McCarthy acknowledged his frustration, saying, “This is a whole new concept of individuals who just want to burn the whole place down.”

Some crossings on US-Mexico border still shut as cities, agents confront rise in migrant arrivals

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — After a dip in illegal crossings that followed policy changes in May, the Biden administration is again on its heels as more asylum-seekers cross the U.S. border from Mexico. In Southern California, migrants camp in remote mountains waiting to be processed. In Eagle Pass, Texas, nearly 9,000 migrants have arrived this week, prompting authorities to close a border crossing to reassign officials to the influx. Border crossings have closed for similar reasons in San Diego and El Paso, Texas. On Wednesday, the administration announced measures to address the influx, including temporary legal status and work permits for nearly 500,000 Venezuelans.

Trump says he always had autoworkers’ backs. Union leaders say his first-term record shows otherwise

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — When former President Donald Trump visits Detroit next week, he’ll be looking to blunt criticisms from a United Auto Workers union leadership that has said a second term for him would be a “disaster” for workers. Union leaders say Trump’s record in the White House speaks for itself. Union leadership cites unfavorable rulings from the nation’s top labor board and the U.S. Supreme Court under Trump and unfulfilled promises of automotive jobs. Trump will skip the second Republican presidential debate next week to travel to Detroit as the autoworker strike enters its second week. Trump is running a radio ad in Michigan and Ohio praising autoworkers and claiming he’s “always had their back.”

Want a place on the UN stage? Leaders of divided nations must first get past this gatekeeper

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s one of the United Nations’ more obscure bodies, with no space to call its own within the riverside headquarters. And there is scant insight into how it decides a question of far-reaching impact: Who gets let through the door? With an anodyne name, the U.N. Credentials Committee has long gone unnoticed; it doesn’t even appear on the U.N.’s own organizational chart of its many councils, agencies and departments. But when it comes to countries riven by political divisions or coups, the nine-member body is the gatekeeper to the world’s stage at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting. Leaders of factions within divided nations know that the committee’s decision stands to withhold or bestow some much-desired legitimacy.

Lahaina residents brace for what they’ll find as they return to devastated properties in burn zone

HONOLULU (AP) — Lahaina residents are bracing for what they’ll find when they return to the ruins of their homes after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed at least 97 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. Authorities on Monday will begin escorting the first residents back into the burn zone. For many it will be the first time back to their properties since the Aug. 8 wildfire. Darryl Oliveira, Maui Emergency Management Agency interim administrator, says the goal of the supervised visits is for them to see their homes and properties safely and to get some closure. Officials are urging people not to sift through the ash for fear of stirring up toxic dust.

Some providers are dropping gender-affirming care for kids even in cases where it’s legal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some medical providers are dropping continuing gender-affirming care for minors, even though it remains legal. In Missouri and North Dakota, health systems and advocates blame provisions in the laws that would make it easier to sue doctors and their employers for injuries related to the treatment, even many years later. At least 22 states have enacted bans or restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors in the past few years. Some of them allow puberty blockers and hormone therapy to continue for children who have already started it. Parents of transgender children say the restrictions deny important health care that improves their kids’ lives.

US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s education chief says he’s open to using “whatever levers” are available — including federal money — to discourage colleges from giving preference to the children of alumni and donors. In an interview with The Associated Press, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says legacy admissions must be revisited for the sake of diversity on campuses following the recent Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action. In a step beyond his previous comments, Cardona says he will consider taking stronger action to deter the practice. The federal government oversees vast sums of money that go to colleges in the form of student financial aid and research grants.

