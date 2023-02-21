AP News Summary at 12:56 p.m. EST

Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden, in Poland after his lightning trip to Ukraine, is declaring that there are “hard and bitter days ahead” in fighting off Russia’s invasion. But he’s pledgng that the United States and its allies will “have Ukraine’s back” as the war enters its second year. Biden gave a major speech in Warsaw after a private meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. After making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden is working to solidify Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling

ATLANTA (AP) — Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings. The Georgia resident became foreperson of the special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs offered her impressions of well-known witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp seemed unhappy to be there. An aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was much more forthcoming than Meadows. And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was funny and invoked privilege to avoid answering many questions.

EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Federal environmental regulators have taken charge of the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and chemical burn and ordered Norfolk Southern to foot the bill. The Environmental Protection Agency told Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water. Regulators also said the company would be required to reimburse the federal government for a new program to provide cleaning services for impacted residents and businesses. The EPA warned Norfolk Southern that if failed to comply with its order, the agency would perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law credited with helping create the modern internet. The law shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of a terrorism victim from California who was killed in Paris can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message. The case is the court’s first look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, adopted early in the internet age to protect companies from being sued over information their users post online. The companies say the law has encouraged the removal of harmful content.

Seattle Council to vote on outlawing caste discrimination

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is considering whether to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections. If this proposed ordinance passes, Seattle will become the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination.

Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic auxiliary bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. The suspect arrested Monday was identified as the husband of the victim’s housekeeper. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was shot at least once Saturday in his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. He says a SWAT team on Monday arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. The sheriff says Medina had done work at the bishop’s home. He says a motive in the killing has not been determined. It was not immediately known if Medina has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Don Lemon to return to CNN, undergo ‘formal training’

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN chief executive Chris Licht said in an email to employees Monday night that anchor Don Lemon will return to work Wednesday and will receive “formal training” in the aftermath of his on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a “CNN This Morning” discussion about the ages of politicians, he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned. Licht’s memo, obtained by The Associated Press, did not specify the training.

Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wide swath of the Upper Midwest is bracing for a historic winter storm. The system is expected to bury parts of the region in 2 feet of snow, create dangerous blizzard conditions and bring along bitter cold temperatures. The storm is expected to begin midday Tuesday and continue through Thursday morning, dumping deep snow over parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The system was taking direct aim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where up to 23 inches of snow was forecast. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The National Weather Service described it as a historic three-day storm that would cause life-threatening travel disruptions.

Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure steady revenue and customer visits. Some offer unlimited drinks or free delivery for a monthly fee; others will bring out your favorite appetizer each time you visit. They’re following a trend: The average American juggled 6.7 subscriptions in 2022, up from 4.2 in 2019, according to Rocket Money, a personal finance app.

4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

LONDON (AP) — A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance. Findings from the University of Cambridge, Boston College and other researchers released this week show that most of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours. They say revenue largely stayed the same over the trial period and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier. Employees have reported more job satisfaction, better sleep and improved mental health. There was also a 57% drop in the likelihood of employees quitting from the same period a year earlier.

