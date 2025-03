AP News Summary at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to nearly 700

BANGKOK (AP) — The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to nearly 700 according to the government, state-run media. MRTV reported that 694 people have now been found dead and another 1,670 injured, with 68 others injured, according to a statement from the military-led government. The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing other widespread damage.

Ukrainians expect Russia to launch a fresh offensive to strengthen its negotiating position

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize the pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position in ceasefire talks. That’s according to Ukrainian government and military analysts. The Ukrainian officials said the move could give Russian President Vladimir Putin every reason to delay discussions about pausing the fighting in favor of seeking more land. The analysts and military commanders said the Kremlin is eyeing a multi-pronged push across the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front line as the spring fighting season draws near. Ukrainian leaders have argued repeatedly that Russia has no intention of engaging in meaningful dialogue to end the war.

Kristi Noem refused to say who financed some of her travel. It was taxpayers who were on the hook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that South Dakota taxpayers subsidized Gov. Kristi Noem’s cross-country campaigning to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. More than $150,000 in expenses — tied to her state-provided security detail — appears to be related to political activity. The expenses incensed conservative state lawmakers, who also criticized Noem for refusing to release the expenses incurred during her time as governor. Noem’s spokesman would not answer questions about the expenses and pointed to the travel of Democratic governors in other states.

Critics see Trump attacks on the ‘Black Smithsonian’ as an effort to sanitize racism in US history

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights advocates, historians and Black political leaders are sharply rebuking President Donald Trump for his order targeting the Smithsonian Institution. They argued that his executive order targeting the Smithsonian Institution is his administration’s latest move to downplay how race, racism and Black Americans themselves have shaped the nation’s story. The Thursday executive order points to the National Museum of African American History and Culture by name and argues that the Smithsonian as a whole is engaging in a “concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history.” The order argues that a “corrosive … divisive, race-centered ideology” has “reconstructed” the nation “as inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.”

Private groups work to identify and report student protesters for possible deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport foreign students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations are getting help from private groups that use facial-recognition technology to identify masked protesters. That’s so their names can be turned over to government officials. Other groups have called on supporters at universities to report protesters on their campuses to immigration authorities. After the arrest of a Columbia University grad student, the campaign to identify masked protesters and to turn them in has blurred the line between public law enforcement and private groups. The effort has also stirred anxiety among foreign students worried that activism could jeopardize their legal status.

New wave of smaller, cheaper nuclear reactors sends US states racing to attract the industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. states are positioning themselves to compete for newer, cheaper nuclear reactors being developed as communities and tech giants compete in a race for electricity. For some state officials, nuclear is a carbon-free source of electricity that helps them meet greenhouse gas reduction goals. Others see it as an always-on power source to replace an accelerating wave of retiring coal-fired power plants. Twenty-five states passed legislation to support advanced nuclear energy last year. This year lawmakers have introduced over 200 bills supportive of nuclear energy. The reactors have high-level federal support and utilities across the U.S. are working to incorporate the energy source into their portfolios.

Military review of fitness standards will find array of tests, but higher requirements for combat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to review military standards on combat and physical fitness and appearance opens a Pandora’s box of the widely different rules among the services. It raises questions about whether there should be a cookie-cutter approach or if service differences, evolving social norms and recruiting realities will still be allowed to play a role in policy decisions. Hegseth has been very public about his opposition to women in combat jobs and his belief that standards were lowered to accommodate women, and he warned there would be reviews to address the issues.

US Judge temporarily halts deportations to third countries without a chance to challenge

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting people who have exhausted legal appeals to countries other than their own without first being allowed to argue that it would jeopardize their safety. U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy ruled Friday in Boston that people with final orders of removal must have “a meaningful opportunity” to make such a case. His order remains in effect until the case advances to the next stage of arguments. The decision is a setback for an administration that has sent people to countries including Panama, Costa Rica and El Salvador when it is difficult to deport them to their homelands.

New US strikes against Houthi rebels kill at least 1 in Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Suspected U.S. airstrikes have pounded Yemen overnight. The Houthi rebels reported the bombings into Saturday morning killed at least one person. The full extent of the damage and possible casualties wasn’t immediately clear, though the attacks followed an intense night of airstrikes early Friday that appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15. The U.S. military separately released a black-and-white video showing it bombing the Yemen military’s general command headquarters held by the Houthis in Sanaa, something the rebels have not reported.

Top-seeded Auburn rallies in 2nd half, beats Michigan 78-65 in Sweet 16 of March Madness

ATLANTA (AP) — Freshman Tahaad Pettiford and senior Denver Jones turned in dazzling performances when it mattered most, rallying top-seeded Auburn to a 78-65 victory over Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers wiped out a nine-point deficit in the second half, outscoring No. 5 seed Michigan 39-17 over the final 12 1/2 minutes to advance to the Elite Eight for only the third time in school history. Auburn will face Michigan State in the South Region final on Sunday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Johni Broome scored 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds for Auburn. Pettiford and Jones scored 20 points apiece.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.