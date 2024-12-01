AP News Summary at 12:50 p.m. EST

UN halts aid shipments through Gaza’s main crossing after looting. It blames the crisis on Israel

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it is halting aid deliveries through the main cargo crossing into Gaza because of the threat of armed gangs who have looted recent convoys. The decision could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as another cold, rainy winter sets in. Hundreds of thousands of people are living in squalid tent camps and rely on international food aid. The head of UNRWA, the main aid provider in Gaza, said Sunday that the route leading to the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel is too dangerous on the Gaza side. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, but tense ceasefire holds

TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says Israeli jets have launched an airstrike over a southern Lebanese border village, while troops shelled other border towns and villages still under Israeli control. The attacks Sunday come days after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the war between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike in the village of Yaroun, nor did the Hezbollah militant group. Israel continues to call on displaced Lebanese not to return to dozens of southern villages in this current stage of the ceasefire.

Trump pick Kash Patel must prove he’ll restore public faith in the FBI, a leading GOP senator says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s drive to upend the FBI is being welcomed by Republican senators. But it’s not clear how strongly members of the incoming majority party will embrace his move to install ally Kash Patel as the next director of the Justice Department’s top investigative arm. Patel is a onetime national security prosecutor who’s aligned with the president-elect’s rhetoric about a “deep state.” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is in line to lead the Senate Judiciary Committee in the new Congress in January. He says Patel “must prove to Congress he will reform & restore public trust in FBI.” Democrats are opposed to the pick.

Heavy snow and numbing temperatures keep parts of the US in a deep freeze

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Heavy snowfall and numbing temperatures are keeping parts of the U.S. in a deep freeze as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend comes to a close. Despite the Arctic-type weather, though, snowmobilers and skiers are reveling in their respective wintry terrains, and weather forecasters gave possible good news ahead of the NFL game in Buffalo. A blast of Arctic air late last week brought bitter temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average to the Northern Plains, the National Weather Service said, prompting cold advisories for parts of North Dakota. Frigid air was expected to move over the eastern third of the U.S. by Monday, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is threatening 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar. His threat was directed at countries in the so-called BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.. Trump says he wants a commitment from the bloc that it will not create a new currency or otherwise try to undermine the U.S. dollar.

Syrian military launches counterattacks in an attempt to halt insurgents’ surprise advance

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian military rushed reinforcements to the country’s northwest and launched airstrikes on a major city Sunday in an attempt to push back insurgents who seized the country’s largest city of Aleppo in a surprise offensive in recent days. The insurgency launched their campaign on Wednesday with a two-pronged attack on Aleppo and the countryside around Idlib, before moving toward neighboring Hama province. The rebels are led by jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The surge in fighting has raised the prospect of another violent, destabilizing front reopening in the Middle East at a time when Israel is fighting Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Those conflicts have repeatedly threatened to ignite an even wider regional war.

Senegal demands answers as the West African country commemorates a French colonial massacre

THIAROYE-SUR-MER, Senegal (AP) — On Dec. 1, 1944, hundreds of West African riflemen who fought for France during World War II were likely killed by the French army after demanding their unpaid wages. After refusing to discuss it for decades, the French government recognized the event as a massacre this week. But the true scale and circumstances of the killings remain unclear as Senegal commemorates their 80th anniversary on Sunday, threatening to reignite smoldering tensions between France and the former colony. The commorations come as France’s influence declines in the region, with Paris losing its sway in its former West African colonies.

A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas

THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday. It opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact. Island nations who fear they could simply disappear under rising sea waters have lobbied for years for such a court case. The U.N. General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice last year for an opinion on “the obligations of States in respect of climate change.”

A twice-yearly shot could help end AIDS. But will it get to everyone who needs it?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A twice-yearly shot that prevents HIV infections will be available at low cost in 120 poor countries. But nearly all of Latin America was exluded from the deal with drugmaker Gilead, sparking concern the world is missing a critical opportunity to stop AIDS. The shot was 100% effective in preventing HIV infections in a study of women, and results published Wednesday show it worked nearly as well in men. The drug is already sold to treat HIV infections and Gilead plans to seek approval soon to use it to guard against infections.

Lou Carnesecca, Hall of Fame coach who led St. John’s for 24 seasons, dies at 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Carnesecca, the excitable St. John’s coach whose outlandish sweaters became an emblem of his team’s rousing Final Four run in 1985, has died at 99, just a few weeks shy of what would have been his 100th birthday. The university announced Carnesecca’s death Saturday night, saying in a statement the Hall of Fame coach died surrounded by his family and had “endeared himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth.” Carnesecca was a treasured New York sports figure in his day, affection for “Looie” never wavering in a city with little patience for its players, coaches, executives and owners. He went 526-200 in 24 seasons over two stints at St. John’s before retiring in 1992.

