AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EST

Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Senate Republicans pick their new leader, President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the candidates to change Senate rules and give him more power to appoint unconfirmed nominees. Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida are running in a secret ballot election on Wednesday to lead the conference as longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell steps aside from power after almost two decades. Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates, but on Sunday he made clear that he expects the new leader to go around regular Senate order to allow him to fill his Cabinet quickly.

Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United Nations

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations. In a statement announcing his pick, Trump said, “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.” Stefanik serves as House Republican Conference Chair and has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies in the House. She was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

Kremlin rejects reports of a conversation last week between Putin and Trump

The Kremlin is rejecting reports that President Vladimir Putin spoke last week with President-elect Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine, and a spokesman for Trump refused to comment on what he called his “private calls” with world leaders. The Washington Post first reported on Sunday, citing anonymous sources, that the two spoke on Thursday, with Trump advising Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and cited the sizable U.S. military presence in Europe. In a conference call Monday with journalists, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said “there was no conversation” and the report was “completely untrue, it is pure fiction.” Speaking at a foreign policy forum Thursday, Putin congratulated Trump on his election victory.

Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile kill 6, injure 30 in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile smashed into cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing at least six civilians and injuring about 30 others. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia recently intensified strikes in civilian areas in an apparent effort to wear down the willingness of Ukrainians to keep up a war that is approaching its 1,000-day milestone. Both Russia and Ukraine are waiting to see how Washington will change its policy on the war after Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president in January. The U.S. is the biggest provider of military help to Ukraine but Trump has chided the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars of aid.

Israel’s military is building along UN-patrolled demilitarized zone in Syria, satellite images show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel has begun a construction project along a demarcation line that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria, apparently laying asphalt for a road right along the frontier. That’s according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press. The United Nations confirmed to the AP that Israeli troops have entered the demilitarized zone. The work, which appears to have begun in earnest in late September, comes as the Israeli military already has created new roadways and what appears to be a buffer zone along the Gaza Strip’s frontier with Israel. It has also started demolishing villages in a similar manner in Lebanon. The Israeli military didn’t respond to requests for comment. Syria declined to comment.

Gunshots at Tuskegee University sent terrified students running for their lives

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A Tuskegee University student says he hid under a car when heard the gunshots that ripped across his Alabama campus. Sid Guynn said Monday that he ran back to his dorm terrified by what sounded to him like a machine gun. The shooting early Sunday left one man dead and injured at least 16 other people Sunday. A dozen of them were injured by gunfire. Many of the injured were students. Authorities say 25-year-old Jaquez Myrick, of Montgomery, was arrested hours later. Officials say he had a handgun with a machine gun conversion device but have not accused him of the shooting.

Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews have been battling small wildfires across the Northeast U.S. — including a blaze in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee over the weekend and postponed Veterans Day plans. A quarter-inch of rain fell overnight from Sunday into Monday in a forest area straddling the border between the two states, giving a slight respite to firefighters. The fire is one of several burning on the East Coast amid a lack of much rainfall since September. The East Coast fires were burning Monday as much larger wildfires raged in California. Firefighters continued making progress against a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County that broke out Wednesday and quickly exploded in size due to dry, warm and gusty Santa Ana winds.

Church of England head Justin Welby under pressure to resign amid abuse scandal

LONDON (AP) — The head of the Church of England, spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, is under pressure to resign after an investigation found he failed to inform police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it. Some members of the General Synod, the church’s national assembly, have started a petition calling on Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to step down, saying he had “lost the confidence of his clergy.” The petition had garnered more than 1,800 signatures on Change.org by late morning London time on Monday.

Afghanistan attends United Nations climate talks for first time since Taliban’s return to power

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Afghanistan’s first delegation at United Nations climate talks since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday in a bid to garner support for climate action in the climate-vulnerable nation. Matuil Haq Khalis, who’s the head of the country’s environment protection agency, told The Associated Press that Afghanistan is among the worst affected nations by climate change and needs the world’s support to deal with extreme weather like erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts and flash floods.

‘I got my life back.’ Veterans with PTSD making progress thanks to service dog program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — After working at a crowded and dangerous internment camp in Iraq, Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather O’Brien brought home with her anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. A bouncy labradoodle and a Kansas City-area program helped her get back on her feet. Dogs 4 Valor, operated through an organization called The Battle Within, helps retired veterans and first responders in the Kansas City area work with their service dogs to help manage depression, anxiety and other challenges. Organizers of Dogs 4 Valor say veterans with severe PTSD often struggle to go out in public. The program, and the dogs, help them find a way to get out of their homes and enjoy life again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.