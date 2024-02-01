AP News Summary at 12:44 p.m. EST

The European Union overcame Hungary veto’s threat to seal a 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders of the 27 European Union countries have sealed a deal to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in support for its war-ravaged economy after Hungary dropped weeks of threats to veto the measure. European Council President Charles Michel said Thursday that the agreement locks in long-term funding for Ukraine and shows the EU’s determination to support the country’s future. The aid package consists of about two-thirds loans and one-third grants. Apart from supporting the economy and paying for rebuilding, it’s also aimed at setting Ukraine up for future EU membership. The EU has a separate plan for funding arms and ammunition.

France’s 2 key farmers unions suspend protests after the government offers new measures

PARIS (AP) — France’s two major farmers unions have said they’ll lift country-wide blockades, after the prime minister introduced new measures aimed at protecting their livelihoods that they described as “tangible progress.” However, farmer activists who have snarled traffic along major highways around Paris say they will stay put at least another day to see the government commitments in writing. Thousands of French farmers have been demonstrating for a couple of weeks across the country in protests over low earnings, heavy regulation and what they call unfair competition from abroad. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced tens of millions of euros in aid, tax breaks and a promise not to ban pesticides in France that are allowed elsewhere in Europe.

US hints large response to Iran-backed militias is imminent as Houthi rebels target another ship

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says it’s time to more significantly disable Iran-https://pronto.associatedpress.com/web/stories/details/1020fe149d82a32f0160037ea7eef7f5.2.3.json?type=tabbacked militias that have struck at U.S. forces and ships in the Middle East. And he says the U.S. is poised to take significant action in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan on Sunday. For days the U.S. has hinted strikes are imminent. While the threat of retaliation has driven some militant groups to say they were stopping hostilities, as late as Thursday Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels were still attacking vessels and fired a ballistic missile at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea.

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?

Republicans are challenging extended mail ballot deadlines in at least two states in a move that could have severe implications for mail voting nationwide ahead of this year’s presidential election. A lawsuit filed last week in Mississippi follows a similar one last year in North Dakota, both brought in heavily Republican states before conservative federal courts. Democratic and voting rights groups are concerned about the potential impact beyond those two states if a judge rules that deadlines for receiving mailed ballots that stretch past Election Day violate federal law. A spokesman for the Republican National Committee said the group hopes to obtain a judicial precedent before November’s presidential election.

Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there’s a clue why

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, illnesses like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis that occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks their own bodies. That gender disparity has baffled scientists for decades but new research may finally explain why. Females have two X chromosomes and Stanford University researchers say how cells handle that extra X can be a red flag for the immune system, essentially an early risk factor. The findings, published Thursday in the journal Cell, could lead to better ways to detect autoimmunity.

Austin says he never told anyone on his staff to keep White House in the dark on hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he never directed anyone on his staff not to tell the White House he’d been hospitalized and he takes full responsibility for keeping President Joe Biden in the dark for weeks that he had prostate cancer. Austin is speaking to reporters in the Pentagon briefing room on Thursday, providing his most extensive comments to date on the secrecy surrounding his cancer diagnosis and struggles with complications since his surgery on Dec. 22. It is the first time he is answering reporters’ questions since being rushed back to the hospital on Jan. 1.

Biden will celebrate his UAW endorsement in Detroit, where Arab American anger is boiling over Gaza

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden is planning to celebrate his recent endorsement by the United Auto Workers union during a visit to Michigan. But his visit on Thursday to the critical battleground state with the nation’s highest density of Arab Americans threatens to be overshadowed by growing anger over U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Biden’s trip to the Detroit area will include meetings with UAW workers just days after the union offered its endorsement. However, the Democratic president’s Michigan schedule does not include any meetings with Arab Americans, adding to increasing frustration within a key voting bloc over his full-throated support of Israel in its war with Hamas.

Oregon high court says 10 GOP state senators who staged long walkout can’t run for reelection

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court said Thursday that 10 Republican state senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender health care and gun rights cannot run for reelection. The decision upholds the secretary of state’s decision to disqualify the senators from the ballot under a voter-approved measure aimed at stopping such boycotts. Measure 113, passed by voters in 2022, amended the state constitution to bar lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences. Last year’s boycott lasted a record six weeks and paralyzed the legislative session.

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenches California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers is drenching California. Heavy rain and gusty winds began hitting the north on Wednesday and moved south along the coast, snarling the Thursday morning commute in Los Angeles. The storm has left flooded roads, toppled trees and traffic accidents in its wake, with new snow in the mountains. Forecasters say the storm will be followed by a more powerful storm on Sunday. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

Skyscraper-size asteroid will buzz Earth on Friday, safely passing within 1.7 million miles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers say an asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth on Friday. There’s no chance of it hitting us since it will pass seven times the distance from Earth to the moon. NASA estimates the space rock is between 690 feet and 1,575 feet across. That means the asteroid could be similar in size to New York City’s Empire State Building or Chicago’s Willis Tower. The asteroid was discovered in 2008. It won’t be back our way again until 2032, but it will be a much more distant encounter, staying 45 million miles away.

