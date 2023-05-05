AP News Summary at 12:43 a.m. EDT

8 fatally shot in Serbian town day after 9 killed at school

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says at least eight people have been killed and 13 wounded in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade. Thursday’s shooting was the second mass killing in Serbia in two days. The report says the shooter in the attack near the town of Mladenovac is on the run. No more details were available. On Wednesday in Belgrade, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight classmates and a school guard. Though Serbia is awash with weapons from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The boy was placed in a mental institution and authorities say he is too young to be prosecuted.

Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican donor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Thomas didn’t disclose the payments. That confirmation of a published report comes from a lawyer who’s represented Thomas and his wife, Virginia. The revelation of tuition payments made by Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow is the latest example of Crow’s generosity to Thomas and his family. And it’s raising more questions about Thomas’ ethics and disclosure requirements in general. The payments, along with the earlier examples of Crow’s financial ties to Thomas, were first reported by the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica.

Some call NYC subway choking criminal, others hold judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act. Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran. The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck. But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

US to control land sales to foreigners near 8 military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The new rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security is set to propose the rule on Friday. It would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Biden sends wife Jill to King Charles’ coronation Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has joined Prince Harry to celebrate the athletic grit of wounded service members. She has discussed the value of early childhood education with Princess Kate. And she has sipped tea poured by Queen Elizabeth II. Now the first lady is back in London for another royal engagement. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Jill Biden is spending much of Friday with the prime minister’s wife before Saturday’s big event. She returns to Washington on Sunday.

Australia PM: US effort to extradite Assange not worth it

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has expressed frustration at the United States’ continuing efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. An Australian citizen, Assange has spent four years in a British prison fighting extradition and seven years taking asylum in an embassy. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in an Australian media interview Friday that Assange’s time served should be considered against the potential penalty in the U.S. case. Assange faces espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of a trove of classified documents. Albanese declined to say whether he would raise Assange’s case when he meets with President Joe Biden later this month in Sydney.

Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months. It is one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV. Jurors cleared a fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, of the sedition charge, though he was convicted of other serious felonies.

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

ROME (AP) — Napoli has won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. The championship set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples and beyond. Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. Napoli moved 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look as simple as getting a dog, grooming it and leading it around a ring. But there’s a lot more to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event. The 147th annual show starts Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. More than 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds and varieties signed up to vie for the best in show trophy that gets awarded Tuesday night. Contestants range from tiny Chihuahuas to long-legged Irish wolfhounds.

Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils

ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people. Many worry their lives won’t change even as the oil boom will generate billions of dollars for this largely impoverished nation. Bitter fights are certain over how the wealth should be spent in a place where politics is sharply divided along ethnic lines. Change is already visible, and infrastructure projects are underway. But many people still can’t make ends meet. And many oil-industry jobs won’t go to locals.

