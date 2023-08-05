AP News Summary at 12:42 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea, Russia says, in the 2nd sea attack in a day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials say Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea. The strike late Friday night was the second sea attack involving drones in one day. Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port earlier Friday, damaging a warship and underlining the growing importance of the Black Sea as a battleground in the war. An official with Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed to The Associated Press that the service was behind the sea drone attack on the tanker. Russia’s Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said there were no casualties among the 11 crew members of the vessel, whose engine room sustained damage in the strike in the Kerch Strait.

Justice Department faces biggest test in its history with election conspiracy case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is facing the biggest test in its history in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. It is navigating unprecedented conditions in American democracy while trying to fight back against relentless attacks on its own credibility and that of the U.S. election system. The success or failure of the case has the potential to shape the credibility of the Justice Department. Try as Attorney General Merrick Garland might, there is no escaping the politics of the moment when the Justice Department of a president who is running for reelection is indicting his chief political rival, the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Trump and allies boost calls for Justice Dept. takeover in new attack on democratic institutions

This week’s charges against former President Donald Trump for trying to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election have highlighted a new worry about American democracy — increasing calls by Trump and his allies for more control of federal prosecutions. Several legal experts are calling it perhaps the most troubling threat to the country’s democratic institutions should Trump, or another Republican, win the White House next year. Trump and other conservatives have argued that such a takeover is overdue, especially because they see the prosecutions against him as the 2024 presidential campaign is heating up as nakedly political.

Vermont’s flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont’s small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. But the move to higher ground wasn’t enough to save it from the latest flooding from torrential rains in July seen by some as the state’s worst natural disaster since a 1927 flood that killed dozens of people and caused widespread destruction. Now the mostly gutted shops and restaurants in downtown Montpelier are considering where and how to rebuild in an era when extreme weather is occurring more often. Vermont’s flooding was just one of several major flood events around the globe this summer that scientists have said are becoming more likely due to climate change.

Artificial intelligence is gaining state lawmakers’ attention, and they have a lot of questions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State legislatures across the country are rushing to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence. Many are focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. Connecticut plans to inventory all of its government systems using AI and regularly check to see if they’re discriminatory. Legislatures in Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia and Puerto Rico have created advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems their agencies are using.

Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors want U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. Prosecutors are pointing to a post on Trump’s social media platform in which Trump wrote, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Chutkan is giving Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the government’s request.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested after corruption conviction

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested former Prime Minister Khan after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year. His Saturday arrest followed a court convicting him earlier that day in an asset concealment case. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022. The prison sentence could bar Khan from politics ahead under a law that says people with a criminal conviction cannot hold or run for public office. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, said it will challenge the decision.

Pope visits Portuguese shrine known for apocalyptic prophesy linked to Russia as war rages on

FATIMA, Portugal (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis prayed silently for peace in the Portuguese shrine town of Fatima. The Vatican spokesman was explaining why Francis again ditched his speech during a visit to Fatima. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis “always addresses firstly the people he meets, as a shepherd, and speaks accordingly.” Bruni denied the changes had any other serious reason, including with the pope’s eyesight. Francis had travelled to Fatima but didn’t even recite a prayer that had been prepared for the occasion. The Vatican tweeted it instead. Fatima is known for apocalyptic prophecies of hell, peace and Soviet communism that have found new relevance with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health with her adopted family. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother. After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons.

Heat and wildfires put southern Europe’s vital tourism earnings at risk

RHODES, Greece (AP) — Greece’s resort island of Rhodes is nursing its wounds after 11 days of devastating wildfires. The July blazes, fed by heat waves, forced 20,000 people to evacuate during the height of tourist season. The island is weighing how the crisis will affect its vital tourism sector, which fuels most of its economy and some 20% of Greece’s. It’s the same for other Mediterranean destinations, like Italy and Spain, where the tourism sector also is being hit by heat waves and wildfires. Flight data shows people have canceled some travel to Rhodes but Greece overall has been OK. Italy, however, has seen slowdowns even outside fire areas. Fallout from climate change is threatening to deter all but the most dedicated sunseekers.

