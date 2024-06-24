AP News Summary at 12:42 a.m. EDT

Netanyahu says Israel is winding down its Gaza operations. But he warns a Lebanon war could be next

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the current phase of fighting against Hamas in Gaza is winding down. He says that could set the stage for Israel to send more troops to its northern border to confront the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The comments Sunday threatened to further heighten the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at a time when the two enemies appear to be moving closer to war. Netanyahu also signaled that there is no end in sight for the grinding war in Gaza. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah began striking Israel almost immediately after Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli leader spoke in a lengthy TV interview.

An Israel offensive into Lebanon risks an Iranian military response, top US military leader says

ESPARGOS, Cape Verde (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says that an Israeli military offensive into Lebanon will risk an Iranian response in defense of Hezbollah, triggering a broader war that could put U.S. forces in danger. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says Iran “would be more inclined to support Hezbollah.” He says Tehran supports Hamas, but gives greater backing to Hezbollah “particularly if they felt that Hezbollah was being significantly threatened.” Brown spoke to reporters as he traveled to Botswana for a meeting of African defense ministers.

Millions swelter as temperatures soar across the US, while floodwaters inundate the Midwest

Millions of Americans sweated through yet another scorching day, while floodwaters forced evacuations in parts of the Midwest, including a town in Iowa whose own water-level gauge was submerged. One person was killed during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said. From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity. In Oklahoma, the heat index — what the temperature feels like to the human body — was expected to reach 107 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for rare tornadoes in the Northeast later Sunday.

New mom who delighted in her daughter is among the dead in Arkansas grocery store shooting

A new mom reveling in her daughter’s development was among four people shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store. Callie Weems’ mother, Helen Browning, says her daughter died in the shooting Friday in the city of Fordyce. Browning says Weems had a 10-month-old daughter who was a constant source of entertainment and wonder. In all, 15 people were wounded in the attack, including the alleged gunman. It’s at least the third mass shooting at a grocery store in recent years. A gunman in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people at a store in 2022. That was about a year after a store shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia’s southern Dagestan region

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say more than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, have been killed by armed militants in the southern republic of Dagestan. They say the gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities Sunday. Gov. Sergei Melikov announced the numbers of dead in a video statement early Monday. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee describe the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed militancy as terrorist acts. The governor says six of what he called “bandits” were “liquidated.” Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were declared days of mourning in the region.

More than 1,300 people died during Hajj, many of them after walking in the scorching heat

CAIRO (AP) — More than 1,300 people died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as the faithful faced soaring temperatures at Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi health minister said 83% of the fatalities were among unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances in soaring temperatures. Egyptian officials said more than 660 of the dead were from Egypt. The fatalities included 165 pilgrims from Indonesia, 98 from India and dozens more from Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Malaysia, according to an Associated Press tally. Two U.S. pilgrims were also reported dead. The AP couldn’t confirm the causes, but heat was a likely factor. Daily high temperatures exceeded 46 degrees Celsius, or 117 degrees Fahrenheit, on some days.

Some visitors to Israel have a new stop on their tours: Hamas’ destruction in the south

KIBBUTZ NIR OZ, Israel (AP) — A new kind of tourism has emerged in Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. For celebrities, politicians, influencers and others, no trip is complete without a somber visit to the devastated south that absorbed the brunt of the assault. One visitor from the United States says standing at one site helped her understand the enormity of loss of life. Some residents see the importance of having strangers come and witness. But as they look to a future beyond the visitors, some residents hope that memorials will be built outside their communities. One says, “Our cemetery is full. Isn’t that memorial enough?”

Can Biden perform and can Trump be boring? Key questions ahead of high-stakes presidential debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s clash between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump may be the most consequential presidential debate in decades. Biden is desperately seeking momentum amid pervasive concerns about his age and leadership on key foreign and domestic policies. Trump will step onto the stage brimming with confidence, despite his status as the only presidential debate participant ever convicted of a felony. Each candidates has glaring flaws that present their opponent with tremendous opportunity — and risk — if he can take advantage. Any stumbles will be hard to erase or replace quickly. The next debate won’t be until September. The dueling presidents will face off Thursday at 9 p.m. for 90 minutes inside a CNN studio in Atlanta.

Prosecutors in classified files case to urge judge to bar Trump from inflammatory comments about FBI

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump is hearing arguments on whether to bar the former president from public comments that prosecutors say could endanger the lives of FBI agents working on the case. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team says the restrictions are necessary in light of Trump’s false comments that the FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 for classified documents were out to kill him and his family. Trump’s lawyers say any gag order would improperly silence Trump in the heat of a presidential campaign in which he is the presumptive Republican nominee.

Six climate protesters run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of PGA Tour event

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six people protesting climate change came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, delaying the finish for about five minutes. The protesters sprayed smoke and powder, leaving white and red stains on the grass before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia finished their rounds. Some of the protesters wore white T-shirts that said, “NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET.” The intruders were tackled by police and taken away. The activist group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the protest.

