AP News Summary at 12:41 p.m. EST

A month into war, Israel envisions an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel will take “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas. That was the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over Gaza one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and leveled swaths of the territory. In an interview with ABC News that aired late Monday, Netanyahu expressed openness to “little pauses” in the fighting to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza or the release of some of the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war. But he ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of all the hostages.

Civilians fleeing northern Gaza’s combat zone report a terrifying journey on foot past Israeli tanks

BUREIJ REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — What was once Gaza’s busiest thoroughfare has become a terrifying escape route for Palestinian civilians running for their lives from heavy combat. After Israel announced it was opening a safe passage, those fleeing said they raised their hands or waved white flags to get past Israeli tanks deployed along stretches of the north-south highway. Some reported shots being fired at them and said they saw bodies along the way. Many escaped with just the clothes on their back. One woman, covered head-to-toe in a black veil and robe, cradled a toddler and clutched a black purse. A man walked alongside a covered donkey cart transporting his family.

Tuesday’s elections will be shaped by the politics of abortion. Here are the major races to watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several states will participate in Tuesday’s off-year general election. Voters in Kentucky will decide whether to give a second term to Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat running in a heavily Republican state. In Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is seeking reelection against a cousin of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. And in Ohio, voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to favor abortion rights. The off-year election is traditionally taken by both Democrats and Republicans as a sign of confidence or concern heading into the next presidential election.

Ohio is the lone state deciding an abortion rights question, providing hints for 2024 races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is the latest flashpoint in the nation’s ongoing battle over abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure last year. Voters on Tuesday are deciding whether to pass a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, including fertility treatments. Ohio is the only state to consider a statewide abortion-rights question this year, so advocates on both sides of the issue are watching the outcome for signs of voter sentiment heading into 2024 — when abortion-rights supporters are planning to put measures on the ballot in several other states.

The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. The justices on Tuesday suggested they will reverse a ruling from an appeals court in New Orleans that struck down the 1994 ban on firearms for people under court order to stay away from their spouses or partners. It’s the court’s first guns case since last year’s expansion of gun rights. Liberal and conservative justices sounded persuaded by arguments from the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer that the prohibition is in line with the longstanding practice of disarming dangerous people. The case involves a Texas man who was accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend.

The Air Force asks Congress to protect its nuclear launch sites from encroaching wind turbines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is asking Congress to restrict further construction of the towering wind turbines that have edged closer to its nuclear missile sites in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado. The underground silos share space on vast private farmlands with the turbines, which have grown in size and number as the country’s energy needs have increased. But the turbines make it dangerous for military helicopter crews, which need to fly in low and fast when a site alarm triggers. The Air Force wants Congress to pass legislation to create a buffer zone of 2 nautical miles around each site. The legislation has the support of wind energy advocates. Existing towers would be unaffected.

Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ member set to win council seat as New York votes in local elections

An exonerated member of the “Central Park Five” is poised to win a seat on the New York City Council, decades after he was wrongly imprisoned in an infamous rape case. Democrat Yusef Salaam is running unopposed for the seat in one of many local elections playing out Tuesday across New York state. Salaam and four other Black and Latino men had their convictions overturned by DNA evidence in the 1989 rape and beating of a white jogger. Elsewhere in New York, local elections on Long Island could offer clues about how the city’s suburbs could vote in next year’s congressional elections.

Drugs aren’t required to be tested in people who are obese. Here’s why that’s a problem

More than 40% of American adults are considered obese, yet the medications many take are rarely tested in bigger bodies. That’s because they are not required to be included in drug studies. And often, they’re explicitly excluded. Many prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications work differently at higher weights, so dosing may be wrong. The drugs can include medicines that treat serious infections, schizophrenia and even common painkillers. Researchers want regulators and drugmakers to study how new and existing drugs interact with obesity and update medication labels.

Five years after California’s deadliest wildfire, survivors forge different paths toward recovery

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Paradise is still recovering five years after a wildfire destroyed most of the northern California town. The Camp Fire leveled about 11,000 homes in the town, displacing most of the 26,000 people who lived there. Five years later, only about 2,400 homes have been rebuilt. More are being built every day. The town now has just under 10,000 people living there. Many of the new residents are families with young children. The local Little League has had so much interest they are running out of space. Many people have not been able to move back because they could not afford it.

A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Béjar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic. Two years later, after seeing little change, Béjar is testifying before Congress on Tuesday about social media and the teen mental health crisis, hoping to shed more light on what Meta executives, including Zuckerberg, knew about the harms Instagram was causing and chose not to do anything about it.

