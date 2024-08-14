AP News Summary at 12:36 p.m. EDT

Top Hamas official says group is losing faith in US as mediator in Gaza cease-fire talks

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Hamas official says the Palestinian militant group is losing faith in the United States’ ability to mediate a cease-fire in Gaza ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for this week. They come amid mounting pressure to bring an end to the 10-month-old war with Israel. Osama Hamdan told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that Hamas will only participate if the talks focus on implementing a proposal detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden in May and endorsed internationally. Hamas is especially resistant to Israel’s demand that it maintain a lasting military presence in two strategic areas of Gaza after any cease-fire. Those conditions were only made public in recent weeks.

Annual US inflation falls to 3-year low, clearing the way for the Fed to begin cutting rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Year-over-year inflation reached its lowest level in more than three years in July, the latest sign that the worst price spike in four decades is fading and setting up the Federal Reserve for an interest rate cut in September. Measured from a year earlier, prices rose 2.9%, down from 3% in June. It was the mildest year-over-year inflation figure since March 2021. The ongoing inflation slowdown could affect the presidential campaign, given that former President Donald Trump has highlighted rampant inflation as a key failing of the Biden administration and its energy policies. Vice President Kamala Harris has said she would soon unveil new proposals to “bring down costs and also strengthen the economy overall.”

Arizona and Missouri join states with abortion amendments on the ballot. What would the measures do?

Voters in more than a half dozen states will decide ballot measures on abortion rights this year, with potentially more to come. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada and South Dakota will hold referendums on enshrining protection for abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide. Voters have sided with abortion rights supporters every time the issue has been directly on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling.

Presented with rise in border crossings, Kamala Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was never the “border czar,” as her critics claim. Biden administration officials say she was assigned to tackle the “root causes” of migration from the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that were responsible for a large chunk of border crossers. The vice president took a long-term approach to the problem, helping persuade multinational corporations and Latin American businesses to invest in the region. That, she argued, would create additional jobs and give locals more reason to stay at home rather than take the arduous trek north.

Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have an opportunity to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. The event on Wednesday afternoon in Asheville carries both national and local implications for the former president. Aides and allies say Trump must sharpen his arguments against Vice President Kamala Harris and draw a clear policy contrast, especially on the economy. In recent weeks, he has focused instead on personal attacks and grievances. The speech comes the same day that the Labor Department reported that year-over-year inflation reached its lowest level in more than three years in July, a potential boon for Harris.

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest bid for a new judge in his New York hush money criminal case. Judge Juan M. Merchan, in a decision posted Wednesday, declined to step aside. The decision comes as the case heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month. The request was the third from lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee. They’ve argued that Merchan has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for prominent Democrats and campaigns, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run. She’s now Trump’s Democratic opponent in this year’s election. A state court ethics panel said last year that Merchan could continue on the case.

Stonehenge’s ‘altar stone’ originally came from Scotland and not Wales, new research shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers are one step closer to understanding how Stonehenge was created. A new study shows the unique stone lying flat at the center of Stonehenge originally came from a sandstone quarry near the tip of northeast Scotland. It’s not clear whether the 16-foot slab was carried by boat or through land — a journey of more than 460 miles. For more than a century, it was believed Stonehenge’s “altar stone” came from Wales. The analysis was published in the journal Nature. Stonehenge was constructed around 5,000 years ago, with stones forming different circles brought to the site at different times.

Ernesto becomes a hurricane after pummeling northeast Caribbean and knocking out power in the region

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ernesto has strengthened into a hurricane and is dropping torrential rain on Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power in the U.S. territory as it threatens to strengthen into a major storm en route to Bermuda. Ernesto is forecast to move through open waters for the rest of the week and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Saturday. It is forecast to become a major Category 3 storm in upcoming days.

Ukraine says it has taken more ground and prisoners during its advance into Russia border region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are pushing on with their major cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region for a second week. On Wednesday, they claimed to have taken more ground, captured more Russian prisoners and destroyed a jet bomber. The commander of the Ukrainian military said that since the start of the day, assault troops had advanced 1-2 kilometers (miles) in some parts of Kursk. He also said that Ukrainian troops took more than 100 Russian soldiers prisoner. The surprise Ukrainian charge onto Russian soil that began Aug. 6 has rattled the Kremlin. The ambitious Kursk operation is the largest attack on Russia since World War II and could involve as many as 10,000 Ukrainian troops backed by armor and artillery.

Rocked by cancellation of Vienna concerts, Swifties shake it off and flock to London

LONDON (AP) — For Herve Tram, being a Taylor Swift fan isn’t just about the music. The 28-year-old computer network engineer from Paris sees himself as part of a community. When Swift’s shows in Vienna were canceled last week because of a terror threat, Tram took a small personal step: He gave away two extra tickets to her upcoming concerts in London to two fellow fans. The community of Swift fans have been shaken in recent days, first by a knife-wielding attacker who murdered three little girls at a Swift-themed dance class in northern England, and then by the cancellation of the Vienna shows. But none of that has damped fans’ enthusiasm to see Swift during five shows Thursday through Tuesday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

