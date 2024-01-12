AP News Summary at 12:33 a.m. EST

US, British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis. The military targets included air defense and coastal radar sites, drone and missile storage and launching locations. President Joe Biden says the strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S. and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea. The strikes on the Houthi targets marked the first U.S. military response to what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. A high-ranking Houthi official vowed there would be retaliation.

Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. and U.K. warships launched waves of air, ship and submarine-launched missiles at Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen late Thursday it was the culmination of weeks of warnings to the militant group to cease their destructive attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Even after issuing a final warning last week that was signed by the U.S. and a dozen other countries, this week Houthis launched their largest-ever barrage of 18 one-way attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile. Previously the U.S. had withheld striking back, reflecting larger U.S. concerns about upending the shaky truce in Yemen and triggering a wider conflict in the region.

US-led strikes on Yemeni rebels draw attention back to war raging in Arab world’s poorest nation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels over their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have pulled the world’s focus back on the yearslong war raging in the Arab world’s poorest nation. The bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels Friday. Saudi Arabia quickly sought to distance itself from the attacks as it seeks to maintain a delicate détente with Iran and a cease-fire in the Yemen war from which it hopes to finally withdraw. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy acknowledged an attack days earlier on a ship in the Indian Ocean. That attack may have signaled Iran’s willingness to strike vessels as part of a wider maritime campaign over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian viewers are captivated and moved by case at UN’s top court accusing Israel of genocide

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem have been captivated by the proceedings in a faraway courtroom where the first hearing in an unprecedented case against Israel was held. Friends and family members gathered before screens in living rooms and local coffee shops on Thursday to watch South Africa accuse Israel at the U.N.’s top court of committing genocide in Gaza. In at least one cafe in the West Bank city of Ramallah, some cheered and others wept. Israel has vehemently denied the genocide allegations. No matter the outcome, Palestinians hailed the hearing in the Netherlands as a watershed moment for a population that for decades has felt forgotten by world powers.

Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial. He unleashed a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe Thursday before being cut off by the judge. Trump is accused of inflating his company’s financial statements in order to get better deals on loans and insurance. He called the proceedings “a fraud on me.” The day began with authorities responding to a bomb threat at the judge’s house. They found nothing amiss. The judge indicated he’ll rule by the end of the month.

Haley’s frequent reference to new anti-DeSantis website falls flat with some supporters in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is reviving some of the debate-stage critiques she leveled against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as she campaigns in Iowa with just days before the state’s leadoff caucuses. In Ankeny, she directed supporters to a new website called DeSantisLies.com, which she mentioned repeatedly during Wednesday night’s one-on-one debate. But some of her supporters said Thursday that they didn’t think her debate performance had been her strongest. They complained that her messaging ran counter to the above-the-fray style she’d maintained up to now.

Update expected in case of Buffalo supermarket gunman as families await decision on death penalty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to provide an update in the legal case against a gunman who has admitted to killing 10 Black people in a racist shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The Justice Department has called relatives of the victims to federal court Friday ahead of a previously scheduled status conference. The families have been waiting to hear whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty against 20-year-old Payton Gendron, who is awaiting trial on federal hate crimes and weapons charges. Gendron already is serving multiple life sentences with no chance of parole after pleading guilty to state charges of murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

A woman was hired to investigate racial harassment after a suicide. Then she encountered it herself

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Black woman hired by a northern Utah school district to investigate racial harassment complaints says that she also experienced discrimination from district officials. Joscelin Thomas alleges in a federal lawsuit that Davis School District administrators treated her “as if she were stupid.” Thomas also says they denied her training and mentorship opportunities that were offered to her white colleagues. The U.S. Department of Justice has investigated the school district in 2021. It found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students. A 10-year-old Black and autistic student died by suicide two weeks later. Lawyers say the new lawsuit calls into question whether the district has changed its culture.

A frigid spell hits the Northwest as storm forecast cancels flights and classes across the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An approaching storm is expected to deliver snow to Portland, Oregon, a city more accustomed to winter rain. It’s one of a number of sprawling storms bringing everything from what the National Weather Service called “life-threatening wind chills” in South Dakota to the possibility of tornadoes in the South. School and flights were canceled in advance in parts of the South and Midwest. Republican contestants campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses were contending with a blizzard warning covering most of the state. Advocates are particularly worried about homeless people as well as older residents who might be snowed or iced in, especially in the Pacific Northwest, where the winters are typically mild.

Who was the revered rabbi whose New York synagogue was the scene of a brawl over an illegal tunnel?

The basement synagogue that was the scene of a brawl this week between some worshippers and New York City police has a long and storied connection with a Brooklyn rabbi. Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson led a global movement and remains revered three decades after his death. Schneerson often taught and prayed in the basement synagogue. He led the Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Orthodox Judaism, which was revived after the devastation of the Holocaust and exerts a wide influence on global Judaism. Some followers place messianic hopes in Schneerson, including some who were involved in the synagogue disorder. A spokesman says the Chabad movement does not consider Schneerson the messiah and that those involved with the brawl are agitators.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.