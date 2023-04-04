AP News Summary at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a New York City courthouse Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush-money payments. Trump will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, though it is unclear whether the nation’s 45th president may have his mug shot taken. The booking and arraignment are expected to be relatively brief as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the exact charges against him and enters a plea, expected to be not guilty. He is scheduled to return to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, to hold a rally Tuesday evening.

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville were walking out of class to protest gun violence following a school shooting last week, police released new information from the investigation. Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale spent months planning a mass murder at The Covenant School, and that they haven’t yet established a motive but say Hale “considered the actions of other mass murderers.” Hale fired 152 rounds before being killed by police. Hale’s victims were three 9-year-old children and three adults. Outside the state Capitol on Monday, thousands rallied in a call for gun reform, many of them students from Nashville-area schools who walked out of their classes en masse.

‘We’ll kill you’: Troops film boys’ killings in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A video in Burkina Faso showing men in military fatigues walking among the bloodied bodies of boys with their hands bound surfaced on social media in mid-February. It shows a man slamming a rock onto the head of a 16-year-old named Adama as another man laughed. Burkina Faso has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands. But some civilians say they are even more afraid of Burkina Faso’s security forces. The military junta has denied its security forces were involved, but a frame-by-frame analysis by The Associated Press of the 83-second video shows the killings happened inside a military base in the country’s north.

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

Veto stands: Transgender pronouns OK in North Dakota schools

Teachers in North Dakota can still refer to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use, after lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a controversial bill to place restrictions on educators. House lawmakers voted to override the veto Monday, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed. This happened days after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office announced the veto, and the Senate overrode it. The bill would have prohibited public school teachers and employees from acknowledging the pronouns a transgender student uses unless they received permission from the student’s parents as well as a school administrator.

Community colleges are reeling. ‘The reckoning is here.’

Community colleges are in trouble. Enrollment has fallen 37% since 2010, and their completion rates are dismal — nearly half of students drop out within a year. Scant advising, labyrinthian financial aid and unclear career pathways are among the challenges facing two-year schools and their students. Two-year community colleges have the worst completion rates of any kind of university or college. Nearly half of students drop out of the community college where they started within a year. Only slightly more than 40% finish within six years. That has implications for the national economy, which relies on community colleges to fill many of the jobs that have shortages.

On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle

KOCHI, India (AP) — Saltwater’s intrusion into freshwater is a growing problem linked to climate change, and its effects can be seen in places like India’s southwestern shore. In the Chellanam neighborhood of Kochi, a coastal city of about 600,000, rising salinity means residents can no longer depend on ponds and wells for the water they need to drink, cook and wash. When pipes carrying fresh water from inland break, residents who can scarcely afford it have to buy their water, or wait for government trucks to bring it in for free. Getting water home from the government drop-off points can be a grueling daily burden. One 82-year-old woman with a heart condition described struggling to carry seven fully laden pots and buckets back to her home.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student has filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from Newport News school officials. The lawsuit filed Monday accuses school administrators of gross negligence and ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood.” Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot on Jan. 6 as she sat in her classroom. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries. The Newport News School Board and its members didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Lawyers: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt

BALTIMORE (AP) — A lawyer for a former Maryland political aide says the man has died after being wounded while being confronted by law enforcement agents in Tennessee following a manhunt launched after he failed to appear for trial. Attorney Joseph Murtha said it is not immediately clear if Roy McGrath’s wound was self-inflicted or came during an exchange of gunfire with agents. Murtha says the FBI confirmed to him that McGrath had died. An attorney for McGrath’s wife, Laura Bruner, is also confirming the death. William Brennan says Bruner is “absolutely distraught.”

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio testified Monday at the trial of former Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel because both men have ties to a Malaysian businessman at the center of a massive international scandal. Michel, a member of the influential 1990s rap group the Fugees, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the businessman, Low Taek Jho, to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to a Barack Obama campaign. DiCaprio met Low in 2010. Low later gave him lavish gifts, including a Picasso painting that the actor returned after the scandal broke, and help financing DiCaprio’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.