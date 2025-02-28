AP News Summary at 12:27 p.m. EST

Zelenskyy meets Trump at White House and seeks security assurances against future Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House for his meeting with President Donald Trump. Friday’s meeting is a pivotal moment for Zelenskyy’s country, hinging on whether he can persuade the Republican to provide some form of U.S. backing for Ukraine’s security against any future Russian aggression. Ukraine is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the U.S. that would bind the two countries economically for years. Zelenskyy insists on firm security guarantees to safeguard his country. “We have something that is a very fair deal,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy. Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said the world needs “no compromises with a killer.”

Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the US

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States. That’s according to the White House. The order will allow government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order. The executive will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organizations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Mourners bury one of the last hostages released from Gaza as talks start for ceasefire future

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mourners are burying the remains of one of the last hostages released in the first phase of the ceasefire between Hamas militants and Israel. Negotiators are seeking to iron out a second phase of the deal that could end the war in Gaza and see the remaining live hostages returning home. The body of Tsachi Idan was one of four released by Hamas this week in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners, the last planned swap of the ceasefire’s first phase, which began in January. The relatives of hostages still held in Gaza are ramping up pressure on Netanyahu to secure the release of their loved ones. According to Israel, 32 of the 59 hostages still in Gaza are dead.

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa may have been dead for days or weeks, sheriff says

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and his wife are waiting for more details from their autopsies to determine why they died. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told NBC’s “Today” show on Friday that both were apparently dead for days or perhaps even a couple of weeks. Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found Wednesday at the couple’s home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Investigators are trying to figure out the last time anyone saw or spoke to them. The sheriff says there were no signs of any foul play and they are waiting on carbon monoxide and toxicology testing results.

Federal workers will get a new email demanding their accomplishments, with a key change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal employees should expect another email on Saturday requiring them to explain their recent accomplishments. It is a renewed attempt by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to tighten the leash on a workforce that has chafed at his cost-cutting crusade. The first email was distributed a week ago and spread confusion throughout the federal government. Musk serves as President Donald Trump’s most powerful adviser. He said anyone who didn’t respond would be fired. Less than half of federal workers responded, according to the White House.

Vatican makes new plans for Ash Wednesday as worst is apparently over in pope’s pneumonia battle

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, a Vatican official, will preside over the March 5 ceremony and procession that inaugurates the church’s solemn Lenten season leading up to Easter in April. Francis has reached the two-week mark in his recovery from pneumonia amid a guarded sense of optimism. Doctors are suggesting he’s overcome the most critical phase of the infection while holding out on declaring him out of danger entirely.

Leonard Peltier remains defiant in AP interview, maintaining innocence and vowing continued activism

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — More than 50 years after a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation landed him in federal prison, Leonard Peltier remains defiant. He maintains his innocence in the deaths of two FBI agents in 1975. President Joe Biden commuted Peltier’s life sentence so he could return to the Turtle Mountain Reservation, his tribal homeland in North Dakota. He says he will spend the rest of his life fighting for Native American rights. Peltier was part of a movement in the late 1960s and 1970s that fought for Native American rights and tribal self-determination, sometimes resulting in the occupation of federal and tribal property.

Texas measles cases rise to 146 in an outbreak that led to a child’s death

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials say the number of people with measles has increased to 146 in rural West Texas outbreak that led this week to the death of a school-aged child who was not vaccinated. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that the number of cases in the outbreak had increased by 22 since Tuesday. Health officials said cases span over nine counties and 20 patients have been hospitalized.

Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Egg producers blame the ongoing bird flu outbreak for driving prices up to record highs. But some believe giant companies are taking advantage of their market dominance to profit handsomely at the expense of egg buyers. Advocacy groups, Democratic lawmakers and a member of the Federal Trade Commission are calling for a government investigation after egg prices spiked to a record average of $4.95 per dozen this month. Most experts agree with the industry that bird flu is to blame. Millions of birds have been killed, but critics say egg supplies remain too robust to justify the higher prices.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft, are both opting out of workouts at the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. Both confirmed their previous decisions in Indianapolis. They join a long list of top quarterbacks who have not worked out over the years. The list includes Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow, each of whom went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are all scheduled to do their on-field work Saturday.

