AP News Summary at 12:25 a.m. EST

Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is making a victor’s return to Washington on Wednesday. President Joe Biden will welcome him to the White House for a visit that is a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power. It’s also a ritual that Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago. Trump also plans to meet with Republicans near the Capitol as they focus on his Day 1 priorities and prepare for a potentially unified government with a GOP sweep of power in Washington. Trump met with President Barack Obama in the days after his 2016 election win and called it “a great honor.” Four years later, Trump disputed his 2020 election loss to Biden, didn’t invite him to the White House and left Washington without attending Biden’s inauguration.

Trump builds out national security team with picks of Hegseth for Pentagon, Noem for DHS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is moving to build out his national security team, announcing he is nominating Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. In a flurry of announcements, Trump said he had chosen former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel and his longtime friend Steven Witkoff to be a special envoy to the Middle East. Trump also said he would nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to run the Department of Homeland Security and named Bill McGinley, his Cabinet secretary in his first administration, as his White House counsel.

Trump says Musk, Ramaswamy will form outside group to advise White House on government efficiency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency.” Despite the name, the new organization will not be a government agency. Trump says it will be an outside group that will offer the White House advice on how to “drive large scale structural reform” and create an entrepreneurial approach to government. The president-elect says he wants to shock government systems. The acronym for the new organization is DOGE, which is a nod to Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin. Musk has been a constant presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort since the presidential election.

Children brought from Gaza to heal from war wounds become caught in another war, in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Seven-year-old Halima Abou Yassine was brought to Lebanon from Gaza for treatment after an Israeli strike left her near death with a gaping wound in her skull. She’s one of a dozen Palestinian children from Gaza being treated in Lebanon under a program set up by a British-Palestinian surgeon, Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta. But now the children are caught up in another war as Israel escalates its bombardment of Lebanon in a campaign against the Hezbollah militant group. They are making progress in healing, but the war has prevented more wounded children from being brought to Lebanon for treatment.

Why is only limited aid getting to Palestinians inside Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — A month has passed since Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered an ultimatum to Israeli officials, calling on them to ramp up aid to Gaza within 30 days or risk them reconsidering arms shipments. Humanitarian groups say Israel has failed, with aid falling to its lowest levels this year. Food security experts and rights groups caution that famine may already be underway in north Gaza. The Biden administration says that Israel has made some good but limited progress in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and it will not limit arms transfers to Israel as threatened. Israel says it is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance and has scrambled to ramp up aid.

US prohibits airlines from flying to Haiti and UN suspends flights after planes were shot by gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is prohibiting U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after gangs shot two planes. The United Nations also said Tuesday that it temporarily suspended flights to the capital, limiting humanitarian aid coming into the country. Bullets hit a Spirit Airlines plane when it was about to land Monday in the capital, injuring a flight attendant and forcing the airport to shut down. JetBlue and American Airlines also said their planes had been shot while leaving the airport. The shootings were part of a wave of violence that erupted in Haiti as the country swore in its new prime minister after a politically tumultuous process.

A diminished Biden heads to APEC summit in Peru, overshadowed by China’s Xi

LIMA, Peru (AP) — If things had gone differently last week, U.S. President Joe Biden could have arrived at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru on Thursday projecting confidence and pledging his successor’s cooperation with eager Latin American partners. No longer. Just as in 2016, the last time that Lima hosted APEC, Donald Trump’s election victory has pulled the rug out from under a lame-duck Democrat at the high-profile summit attended by over a dozen world leaders. The renewed prospect of Trump’s “America First” doctrine hampers Biden’s ability to reinforce the U.S. profile on his first presidential trip to South America, experts say, leaving China and its leader, Xi Jinping, to steal the limelight in America’s proverbial backyard.

In Africa, meager expectations and some hopes for a second Trump presidency

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — African leaders may have been quick to congratulate Donald Trump on his election, professing a desire for mutually beneficial partnerships. But there are meager expectations that his second presidency will change things for this continent of over 1.4 billion people. In the wake of Trump’s remarkable win, Kenya’s William Ruto said his country “stands ready” to deepen its ties with Washington. Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu spoke of a second Trump administration ushering in an era of “earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal” cooperation. Still, observers say African countries — once described by Trump as “shithole countries” — are definitely not going to be high on his to-do list.

Amid Earth’s heat records, scientists report another bump upward in annual carbon emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Even as Earth sets new heat records, humanity this year is pumping 330 million tons (300 million metric tons) more carbon dioxide into the air by burning fossil fuels than it did last year. This year the world is on track to put 41.2 billion tons (37.4 billion metric tons) of the main heat-trapping gas into the atmosphere. That’s a 0.8% increase from 2023, according to Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists who track emissions. The continued rise is mostly from the developing world and China. Scientists say the world has to cut emissions by 42% by 2030 to have a chance to limit warming to an internationally agreed threshold and stave off the worst effects of climate change.

Welcome to China’s underground raves, from street techno to quotes from Chairman Mao

CHANGCHUN, China (AP) — By day, Xing Long works in an office for a state-owned company in Changchun, an industrial city in the northeastern rust belt of China. By night, he’s a DJ and underground rave organizer, a side gig that offers an escape from the humdrum of reviewing corporate contracts. For a growing number of Chinese young people, techno dance parties are an escape from the intense pressure and high expectations of the society around them. In recent years, even as space for culture and creativity has been shrinking in China, underground rave culture is growing in hidden corners of the nation’s cities like air raid shelters.

