AP News Summary at 12:24 p.m. EST

Israel and Hamas call a truce to free hostages in swap for prisoners, and allow more aid into Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza. The breakthrough will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory. The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war. The conflict was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Now in its seventh week, it has leveled vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A temporary cease-fire agreement to facilitate the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ raid on Israel is expected to bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza and a glimmer of hope to the families of the captives. Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt. It was announced Wednesday and will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The deal was brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt and was made public as fighting intensified in central neighborhoods of Gaza City. Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV channel said the truce would take effect Thursday morning local time.

Live updates | Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to start Thursday morning, Egyptian state media say

A cease-fire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week. The Israeli government says that under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and Israel is to release some Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Egyptian state media say the truce will begin Thursday morning and last four days. Egypt helped mediate the cease-fire agreement, which would bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza.

Thanksgiving travel rush begins with snowy weather threatening the Northeast

Holiday travelers are starting their final sprint. About 2.7 million people were expected to board flights on Wednesday, and Sunday is expected to set an all-time record of 2.9 million. Many millions of other Americans will drive to Thanksgiving celebrations. Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration say they are prepared for the onslaught. But airport security lines could be long. Delta is telling passengers to arrive at the airport at least two or three hours before their flight. On the positive side, the government says airfares are lower than they were last year, and gasoline prices are down too.

North Korea fires a missile toward the sea a day after it launched a spy satellite, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea but the launch likely failed. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday the North Korean launch was made from the North’s capital region on Wednesday night. It says the North Korean missile was believed to have failed but didn’t elaborate. The North Korean missile launch came a day after it launched a spy satellite. North Korea has claimed to have put the satellite into orbit.

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words

Associated Press (AP) — Pope Francis has met separately with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: “Terrorism” and according to the Palestinians “genocide.” He held the meetings before his weekly general audience Wednesday. The meetings were arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and a temporary halt in fighting was announced. Francis didn’t refer to the deal which marked the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the war erupted following Hamas’ Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel.

JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter

DALLAS (AP) — Some of the last surviving witnesses to the events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are among those sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary. Kennedy was killed as his motorcade passed through downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Associated Press reporter Peggy Simpson said she rushed to the scene that day, staying with police as they converged on the Texas School Book Depository, the building from which shots had rung out. Simpson, former U.S. Secret Service Agent Clint Hill and others who were there are featured in “JFK: One Day in America,” a limited series from National Geographic released this month that pairs their recollections with archival footage.

A population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada is threatening to invade the US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas. But the exploding population of feral swine on the prairies of western Canada is threatening to spill south. Worse, wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. So northern states want to keep them out.

At Black Lives Matter house, families are welcomed into space of freedom and healing

STUDIO CITY, California (AP) — A national Black Lives Matter nonprofit that was widely criticized for purchasing a sprawling California mansion with donated funds recently opened the property to dozens of families who lost loved ones in incidents of police violence. The families, including some who accused the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation of using their loved ones’ names to raise millions of dollars, gathered and dined with a network of families that advocates for police reforms and better support. The foundation says it plans to hold future events that align with its mission of eradicating white supremacy and improving Black lives.

NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry

Former Saints tight end Boo Williams needs surgery, medicine and doctors to make the pain in his injured neck subside. But he can’t afford any of it. The 44-year-old was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan. But Williams tells The Associated Press the plan and the league have repeatedly mishandled his claims and should really have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years. His story is not unlike those of dozens of retired players in similar positions, who spend their days picking through a web of lawyers, paperwork and bureaucracy in a fight against the NFL and a disability plan they argue is unfair and broken.

