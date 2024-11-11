AP News Summary at 1:22 a.m. EST

Will Trump’s hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect’s immunity claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge is poised to decide whether to uphold Donald Trump’s hush money verdict or dismiss it on presidential immunity grounds. Judge Juan M. Merchan has said he will rule Tuesday on the president-elect’s request to toss his conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave presidents broad protection from prosecution. Trump’s lawyers have been fighting for months to reverse his conviction. Trump’s efforts to erase the verdict have taken on new urgency. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month with possible punishments ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Senate Republicans pick their new leader, President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the candidates to change Senate rules and give him more power to appoint unconfirmed nominees. Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida are running in a secret ballot election on Wednesday to lead the conference as longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell steps aside from power after almost two decades. Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates, but on Sunday he made clear that he expects the new leader to go around regular Senate order to allow him to fill his Cabinet quickly.

Trump breaks GOP losing streak in nation’s largest majority-Arab city with a pivotal final week

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 2000 to win the majority-Arab city of Dearborn, Michigan. Voters say a last-minute visit from Trump to the city helped him beat Kamala Harris there by over 2,000 votes. Harris also lost neighboring Dearborn Heights. Trump had focused on Arab American voters after local leaders for months warned Democratic officials about anger in the community over the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Harris never visited Dearborn. One of her top surrogates, former President Bill Clinton, was expected to visit the area before he made remarks deemed offensive to many in the Arab American community.

Traumatized by war, hundreds of Lebanon’s children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional

BEIRUT (AP) — Four-year-old Hussein Mikdad survived an Israeli airstrike on his home in a Beirut suburb last month. His mother, three siblings and six relatives were killed. The boy is one of hundreds of Lebanese children wounded in the war that has intensified since September and has killed at least 100 children. Doctors say the children are healing from their physical wounds but emotional scars will linger for longer, traumatizing another generation in war-plagued Lebanon. Israel has intensified bombardment in Lebanon since Sept.23, vowing to cripple militant group Hezbollah. But the strikes have increasingly hit homes and residential areas, where Israel says Hezbollah is hiding its capabilities. Children are caught in the midst.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza while Netanyahu and Trump speak

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — New Israeli strikes have killed dozens of people including children in Lebanon and northern Gaza. The strikes happened on Sunday. The world is watching for signs of how the U.S. election might affect the war against Iranian-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has spoken three times with Donald Trump since Tuesday’s election and they “see eye-to-eye regarding the Iranian threat and all of its components.” Israel’s president is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The deadline is approaching for a U.S. ultimatum for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on military funding.

Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires; 1 death in New York-New Jersey fire

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on both coasts of the U.S. continued battling wildfires Sunday, including one in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee. In Southern California, crews northwest of Los Angeles made progress against a fire that prompted thousands of residents to flee and destroyed more than 130 structures. New York authorities say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old state parks employee who was fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire along the New Jersey and New York border when a tree fell on him Saturday.

UN climate talks to focus on money to help poor nations cut carbon pollution

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Experts calculate that curbing and coping with global warming is going to cost trillions of dollars and poor nations just don’t have it. As United Nations climate negotiations start in Azerbaijan, the chief issue is who must ante up to help them and especially how much money it will involve. The dollar amounts being negotiated are enormous. It starts at the $100 billion in financial aid that’s now going to poor nations, but experts say the need is $1 trillion or more.

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting during homecoming weekend at Tuskegee University in Alabama has left one person dead and injured 16 others, a dozen of them by gunfire. Authorities announced an arrest on a weapons charge. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jaquez Myrick was arrested while leaving the scene of the shooting early Sunday and was found with a handgun with a machine gun conversion device. The agency did not accuse him of using the gun in the shooting or provide additional details. The shooting erupted as the historically Black university’s 100th Homecoming Week was winding down. Authorities said an 18-year-old man who died was not a university student but that some of the injured were students. Tuskegee canceled classes Monday.

Amsterdam police detain pro-Palestinian protesters at banned demonstration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have detained dozens of people for taking part in a demonstration in central Amsterdam that had been outlawed following violent clashes targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema banned all demonstrations over the weekend in the aftermath of the grim scenes of youths on scooters and on foot attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters on Thursday and Friday. It was widely condemned as a violent outburst of antisemitism in the Dutch capital. Video on local broadcaster AT5 showed police detaining one man Sunday who was taking part in a small demonstration on the central Dam Square. Police said on X they detained more than 50 people.

Satellite images and documents indicate China working on nuclear propulsion for new aircraft carrier

BANGKOK (AP) — For the first time, a group of U.S. researchers has concluded that China has built a land-based prototype nuclear reactor to power future aircraft carriers. The researchers have come to the conclusion after poring over satellite images and public documents from a span of several recent years. China has a fleet of three aircraft carriers, all conventionally powered, but a nuclear-powered carrier, according to experts, will place China in the exclusive ranks of first-class naval powers and allow the country to project its naval powers farther into the Pacific and beyond.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.