AP News Summary at 12:18 a.m. EDT

A strengthening Ernesto is poised to become a hurricane after brushing past Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is poised to become a hurricane after brushing past Puerto Rico as officials closed schools, opened shelters and moved dozens of the U.S. territory’s endangered parrots into hurricane-proof rooms. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane overnight as the center of the storm moves just northeast of Puerto Rico on a path toward Bermuda. Forecasters issued a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as well as the tiny Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, which are popular with tourists. The storm moved over the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday night.

US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel amid threat of wider Middle East war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles. The State Department made the announcement Tuesday. Congress was notified of the impending sale, which includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120 mm tank ammunition and high explosive mortars and tactical vehicles. It comes at a time of intense concern that Israel may become involved in a wider Middle East war.

US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive ‘Squad,’ wins Democratic primary in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won her primary race in Minnesota. Omar is one of the progressive House members known as the “Squad.” She successfully defended her Minneapolis-area 5th District seat against a repeat challenge from former City Council member Don Samuels in Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, conservative populist and former NBA player Royce White defeated Navy veteran Joe Fraser in Minnesota’s primary election for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in November. And former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab won a contested GOP primary for Minnesota’s 2nd District seat held by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.

Americans give Harris an advantage over Trump on honesty and discipline, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds Vice President Kamala Harris is going into the last stretch of the presidential campaign as the candidate more likely to be perceived as honest, committed to democracy and disciplined. Meanwhile, similar shares of Americans say Harris and former President Donald Trump have the right vision for the country, are strong leaders, can win the 2024 election and are capable of handling a crisis. That’s according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Harris has an advantage over Trump on issues related to race and inequality, abortion policy, and health care, while Americans are slightly more likely to believe that Trump is better positioned to handle the economy and immigration.

Japan’s Kishida announces he will not run in September, paving the way for a new prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote. It means Japan will have a new prime minister when his three-year term expires in September. Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021. His drop out of the race means a new leader will win the party vote and succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament. Kishida, stung by his party’s corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings as low as under 20%.

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won’t occupy land

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says its forces have checked an effort by Kyiv’s troops to expand a stunning weeklong incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that Kyiv has no intention of occupying Russian territory in the operation that has been shrouded in secrecy. The Russian Defense Ministry said army units, fresh reserves, army aircraft, drone teams and artillery forces stopped Ukrainian armored mobile groups from moving deeper into Russia. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the cross-border operation was aimed at protecting Ukrainian land from long-range strikes launched from Kursk. He said that Ukraine isn’t interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region.

Longest-held Russian dissident freed in swap says ‘colors get brighter by the day’ in his new life

BERLIN (AP) — Of all the Russian dissidents freed in the historic East-West prison swap on Aug. 1, Andrei Pivovarov spent the most time behind bars – three years. Much of that sentence was served in isolation and under constant surveillance in one of Russia’s harshest penal colonies. In an interview with The Associated Press, the 42-year-old opposition politician describes how he survived that ordeal — by mentally counting the hours left in his sentence or by using a scrap of a letter from his wife as a precious bookmark. The new reality of life in Germany overwhelmed him at first. But he says it’s getting easier and “colors get brighter by the day.”

Students who ousted Hasina are helping lead Bangladesh, from the streets to the ministries

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Within a week of unseating Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister, the students who drove out former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were directing Dhaka’s traffic. Two students who led the charge are also settling into the interim government, ushered in just a few days after Hasina resigned and fled to India. The question now is what comes next in a country still reeling from the violence surrounding her removal that left hundreds dead. The students hope they can restore peace and create a “new Bangladesh.” But concerns are also simmering over their lack of political experience, the extent of their ambitions and how long it will take the interim government to organize elections.

UN expert panel sent to Venezuela blasts lack of transparency in presidential elections

MIAMI (AP) — A panel of experts from the United Nations said Venezuela’s recent presidential elections lacked “basic transparency and integrity.” The statement Tuesday by the U.N. group adds an important voice among those who have cast doubt on President Nicolas Maduro’s claim he won the contest after the Atlanta-based Carter Center said it could not verify the results announced by the government. While the U.N. team stopped short of validating claims by the opposition that its candidate trounced Maduro by a more than 2-to-1 margin, it said that the voting records the anti-Maduro coalition published online appeared to exhibit all of the original security features.

Arizona and Missouri will join 5 other states with abortion on the ballot. Who are the others?

Voters in at least seven states will decide referendums on abortion rights this year, with potentially more to come. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada and South Dakota will hold referendums on enshrining protection for abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide. Voters have sided with abortion rights supporters every time the issue has been directly on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling.

