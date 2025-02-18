AP News Summary at 12:16 p.m. EST

Russia and the US agree to work toward improving ties and ending the Ukraine war in landmark talks

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Russia and the U.S. have agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. That came after talks between the top diplomats from Russia and the U.S. They reflected an extraordinary about-face in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the two sides agreed broadly to pursue three goals: to restore staffing at their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow, to create a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks, and to explore closer relations and economic cooperation. He stressed that the talks marked the beginning of a conversation, and more work needs to be done down the road.

Trump will sign new executive orders while his first joint TV interview with Musk airs in prime time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing new executive orders while his first joint television interview with adviser Elon Musk airs in prime time. Trump’s private club and home in Palm Beach, Florida, is also the setting Tuesday night for an awards program by a conservative group led by Mike Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser in the Republican president’s first term. Trump has been in Florida since Friday. The White House hasn’t commented on the new executive orders Trump will sign at his Mar-a-Lago club and home. Trump has used previous executive orders to address issues including border security and transgender rights. Trump and Musk’s interview is with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity.

Hamas says it will free 6 living hostages and hand over four bodies, accelerating Gaza releases

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Hamas leader says the militant group will release 6 living Israeli hostages on Saturday and the bodies of four others on Thursday. The surprise increase in releases is apparently in return for Israel allowing long-requested mobile homes and construction equipment into the Gaza Strip. The 6 are the last living hostages set to be freed under the ceasefire’s first phase. The sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas says it will only release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

As Israel uses US-made AI models in war, concerns arise about tech’s role in who lives and who dies

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. tech giants have quietly empowered Israel to track and kill many more alleged militants more quickly in Gaza and Lebanon through a sharp spike in artificial intelligence and computing services. But as the number of civilians killed has also soared, so have fears that these tools are contributing to the deaths of innocent people. The Israeli military uses AI to sift through vast troves of intelligence, intercepted communications and surveillance to find suspicious speech or behavior and learn its enemies’ movements. An Associated Press investigation found after the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, its use of Microsoft and OpenAI technology skyrocketed.

Villagers in southern Lebanon begin to return home as Israeli army withdraws under ceasefire deal

KFAR KILA, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli forces have withdrawn from border villages in southern Lebanon under a deadline spelled out in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. Lebanese soldiers have moved into the areas from where the Israeli troops pulled out and began clearing roadblocks set up by Israeli forces and checking for unexploded ordnance. The Israeli troops, however, have remained in five strategic overlook points inside Lebanon along the border with Israel — a sore point with Lebanese officials and the militant Hezbollah group. They have maintained that Israel was required to make a full withdrawal by Tuesday.

Attacks by Sudanese RSF paramilitaries leave hundreds dead in White Nile State

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials and rights groups say attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Force have killed hundreds of civilians, including infants, in White Nile state. The Sudanese Foreign Ministry put the death toll at 433, while Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking violence against civilians, estimated more than 200 people had died over the past three days. The ministry said the paramilitary group targeted civilians within the past few days in villages in the al-Gitaina area after they faced defeat by the Sudanese army. The U.N. says the war in Sudan has killed more than 24,000 people and driven millions from their homes. It also said on Tuesday it has documented more than 4,200 civilian killings in 2024.

Leonard Peltier leaves prison after Biden commuted his sentence in the killing of two FBI agents

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Native American activist Leonard Peltier has been released from a Florida prison, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. A prison official says the 80-year-old Peltier left Coleman penitentiary in an SUV. He didn’t stop to speak with reporters or the roughly two dozen supporters who gathered outside the gates to celebrate his release. Peltier, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota, is headed back to his reservation, where family and friends will celebrate his release with him on Wednesday and where he’ll serve his home confinement.

Republicans consider cuts and work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are weighing billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid, jeopardizing health care coverage for some of the 80 million U.S. adults and children enrolled in the safety net program. The increasing number of Americans who signed up for taxpayer-funded health care coverage was lauded by Democrats during the Biden administration. But Republicans during the Trump administration are looking to slash federal spending. The $880 billion Medicaid program is financed mostly by federal taxpayers. The GOP-controlled Congress is eyeing work requirements for Medicaid and considering paying a shrunken, fixed rate to states. Over the next decade, Republican lawmakers could try to siphon billions of dollars from the nearly-free health care coverage offered to the poorest Americans.

All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it flips then bursts into flames on a Toronto runway

TORONTO (AP) — The Delta Air Lines jet came down fast, wobbled so hard that it lost its right wing, and burst into flames on a runway in Toronto. The aircraft slid to a stop, upside down, leaving a trail of black smoke in its wake. Miraculously, all 80 people on board the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport survived the crash Monday. Airport officials say most of them walked away with minor injuries. Delta said Tuesday that some of the 18 injured have been released from hospitals.

Leader of cultlike Zizians linked to 6 killings ordered held without bail in Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — The leader of a cultlike group known as the Zizians that is linked to six killings in three states was ordered held without bail. Her hearing was Tuesday. Two others were also set to have hearings. Thirty-four-year-old Jack LaSota of Berkeley, California, was arrested Sunday along with 32-year-old Michelle Zajko of Media, Pennsylvania, and 26-year-old Daniel Blank of Sacramento, California. They face charges including trespassing, obstructing and hindering and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The Zizians have been tied to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland near the Canadian border in January.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.