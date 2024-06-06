AP News Summary at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Israel’s military says it targeted ‘Hamas compound’ in a school. Hamas-linked media says 39 killed

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it targeted what it called a “Hamas compound” inside of a school in the Gaza Strip, an attack Hamas-affiliated media there reported killed at least 39 people. Information about the strike in the Nuseirat area remained contradictory Thursday morning, and The Associated Press could not immediately independently confirm details about the strike. Hamas’ al-Aqsa television broadcaster offered the death toll, without offering a source for the figures. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck the school run by the United Nations agency providing aid to the Palestinians, known by the acronym UNRWA. The Israeli military claimed, without immediately offering evidence, that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used the school as cover for their operations.

The sun rises over Normandy’s beaches on D-Day’s 80th anniversary

UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — The sun is rising again over Normandy beaches where soldiers fought and died exactly 80 years ago on D-Day. It kicks off intense anniversary commemorations Thursday against the backdrop of renewed war in Europe. Ever-dwindling numbers of World War II veterans and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine make this anniversary particularly meaningful. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among the guests. But host France hasn’t invited World War II ally Russia because of its “war of aggression against Ukraine that has intensified in recent weeks.”

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s trial hear from the clerk who sold him the gun at the center of the case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial got a look at the gun he bought in October 2018. They saw the firearms transaction record at the center of the case. And they’re hearing testimony from the former store clerk who watched as the president’s son checked off “no” to the question of whether he was “an unlawful user of or addicted to” marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance. Federal prosecutors have argued Hunter Biden was in the throes of a heavy crack addiction when he bought the gun, and they’ve accused him of lying on the form. He says he’s not guilty.

Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is warning that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets elsewhere in the world in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to launch attacks on Russian territory. Putin also reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty. Putin said the recent actions by the West will further undermine international security and could lead to “very serious problems.” He responded to questions from international journalists — something that has become extremely rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Tornadoes touch down across US, killing toddler in Michigan and injuring 5 in Maryland

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit. Livonia city officials said in a post on the city’s website that the quick-developing tornado struck several neighborhoods in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say a massive tree was uprooted, falling onto the family’s house and through the roof, landing on a bed where the woman and her 2-year-old were sleeping. To the east in Maryland, emergency workers were responding to collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado was spotted in the area during rounds of strong storms Wednesday night.

India’s opposition, written off as too weak, makes a stunning comeback to slow Modi’s juggernaut

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s bruised and battered opposition was largely written off in the lead-up to its national election as too weak to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist governing party. It has now scored a stunning comeback, slowing down the Modi juggernaut and pushing his Bharatiya Janata Party well below the majority mark. This is unchartered territory for the populist prime minister, who now needs the help of his allies to stay in power. The election also marked a revival for the main opposition Congress party and its allies, who defied earlier predictions of decline and made deep inroads into governing party strongholds, denying Modi the supermajority he had hoped for.

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, according to a senator and a Western official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That’s according to a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, confirmed the strikes with U.S. weapons, but didn’t say how he was briefed. Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory.

At least 4 people killed, 23 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 23 others. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague. The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company. Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigate the collision. The state-run train company, Czech Railways, said it’s likely the track will remain closed for the entire day.

Climate records keep getting shattered. Here is what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — Month after month, global temperatures are breaking records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming limit set in the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks. With temperatures soaring across the world, it can be hard to know what each broken record means for humans. Here’s a look at what scientists are saying about the impacts of the ongoing warming.

Pro athletes understand gambling on their games is a non-negotiable no-no. Some learned the hard way

BOSTON (AP) — Professional athletes get told at the start of every season that if they gamble on their games, the consequences are severe. This spring they’ve gotten a more personal reminder, with both the NBA and Major League Baseball banning players for life. Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was permanently banned this week for betting on games he was involved in. The NBA banished Raptors forward Jontay Porter in April. Other players say they should have known better. Marcano was the first active baseball player in a century banned for life for gambling. MLB said he placed hundreds of bets totaling more than $150,000 on baseball in 2022 and 2023.

