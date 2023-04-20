AP News Summary at 12:04 p.m. EDT

Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday

COLE, Okla. (AP) — Strong storms with tornadoes and hail have killed at least three people in the central United States. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. Central Oklahoma saw tornadoes with two deaths and several injuries reported in the town of Cole and a third death in another county. Homes and other buildings were badly damaged or destroyed. KFOR-TV reports that two people in Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says an additional round of potentially tornado-producing storms is expected Thursday night in the region.

US invests in alternative solar tech, more solar for renters

The Biden administration announced more than $80 million in funding Thursday in a push to produce more solar panels in the U.S., make solar energy available to more people, and pursue superior alternatives to the ubiquitous sparkly panels made with silicon. Community solar, which is set up for people who rent or live in condos or don’t control their rooftops — is at the center of the announcement. The goal is that by 2025, five million households will have access to community solar — about three times as many as today, according to the Department of Energy. There is also funding for new types of solar panels that can convert more of the sun’s energy into electricity.

‘Too much to learn’: Schools race to catch up kids’ reading

ATLANTA (AP) — Many American third graders aren’t reading well — and that poses an urgent problem. These students were kindergarteners when the pandemic first hit, and some missed most of first grade, the foundational year for learning to read. For many, second grade was disrupted by illness and quarantines, too. Third grade is the last chance for them to master reading before they face more rigorous expectations. If they don’t, research shows they’re less likely to complete high school. To address pandemic learning loss, Atlanta has been one of the only cities in the country to add class time — 30 minutes a day for three years. One third grade teacher hopes it will be enough.

North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a veto-proof bill into law that restricts transgender health care and criminalizes providers who give gender-affirming care to people under 18. The new law takes effect immediately. It allows prosecutors to charge health care providers with felonies for performing sex reassignment surgeries on minors, and with misdemeanors for giving gender-affirming medication — like puberty blockers — to trans kids. At least 13 states have passed laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Republican lawmakers across the country have advanced hundreds of measures aimed at nearly every facet of trans existence this year.

US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has identified more than 175,000 square miles of old growth and mature forests on U.S. government lands. Those older forests cover an area larger than California but are under threat by fires, insects, disease and other side-effects of climate change. Administration officials say they plan a new rule to help protect the nation’s woodlands. Environmentalists hope that will mean new restrictions on logging. Skeptics from the timber industry and in Congress want more focus on fighting wildfires by thinning forests.

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. A stuck valve scrapped Monday’s try. Throngs of spectators watched from several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits.

More peril for Trump in pending probes than NY: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has emerged largely unscathed politically from his New York indictment. But a new poll suggests that investigations in Georgia and Washington could prove more problematic with the public. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey finds that 4 in 10 U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally in New York, where he has been charged in connection to hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters. The poll finds about half of all U.S. adults believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is under investigation for interfering in the 2020 election vote count.

House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has passed a bill that would bar federally supported schools and colleges from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it. The House action comes as at least 20 other states have imposed similar limits on trans athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level. Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports. Democrats criticized the effort as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.

IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled

WASHINGTON (AP) — An IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information regarding what the agent contends is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. That is according to a letter to Congress obtained by The Associated Press. The attorney for the whistleblower Mark Lytle wrote to lawmakers Wednesday that his client has information about a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition,” of the criminal investigation related to the younger Biden’s taxes and foreign business work. Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware since at least 2018. So far no charges have been filed.

