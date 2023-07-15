AP News Summary at 1:18 p.m. EDT

The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And is viewed unfavorably by more than a third of his party. But six months before Republican voters begin to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary, former President Donald Trump remains the GOP race’s dominant front-runner. The growing sense of Trump’s inevitability is raising alarms among some Republicans desperate for the party to move on as they wonder what might need to happen to change the trajectory of the race. Some described a sense of panic as they scramble to try to find something that might derail Trump’s train without a clear plan, strategy or alternative candidate.

Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he feels “very good.” The 73-year-old Israeli leader issued a video statement on Saturday, hours after he was hospitalized for apparent dehydration. In the statement, Netanyahu says he was out in the sun on Friday without a hat and without water. He says that was ”not a good idea” and that, “Thank God, I feel very good.” He thanked the medical team and the public for messages of support. He said he had “one request” — that people drink water and act safely in the scorching summer heat.

A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway. The case known as the Gilgo Beach murders flummoxed investigators for more than a dozen years. Then a fresh review last year tied to a pickup truck linked one victim’s disappearance to a man named Rex Heuermann. Many other investigative steps followed before he was charged Friday with murder. His lawyer says the a 59-year-old architect insists he didn’t commit the crimes.

Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is waging an unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions. That’s leaving key positions unfilled and raising concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Senators in both parties have pushed back on Tuberville’s blockade. But Tuberville is dug in. He says he won’t drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy. For now, the issue is at a stalemate. Democrats say that if they were to try to get around the blockages and hold a vote on every single nominee, the Senate floor could be tied up for months.

On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies. It was Day 1 of the actors strike, more than 70 days into the writers strike. On both coasts, there was a buoyant mood in the air Friday as picket lines were reinvigorated by the support of some of the 65,000 actors who comprise SAG-AFTRA. This is Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in six decades, and the first dual strike since 1960. The fervor against studios, networks and streamers were reignited just as a historic heat wave hit Southern California.

Bargain-hunting Uruguayans are flocking to Argentina as its peso slides. Back home, shops struggle

GUALEGUAYCHÚ, Argentina (AP) — With its economy faltering, Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar and its annual inflation is nearly 116%, one of the highest rates in the world. In contrast, Uruguay’s economy is more stable, with low inflation and a stronger currency. The result has been huge flow of shoppers from Uruguay to Argentine cities like Gualeguaychú, Concordia and Colón who have thrown an economic lifeline to struggling stores and shops in the neighboring country. But in the Uruguayan provinces of Salto, Paysandú, Río Negro and Soriano along the Argentine border, businesses are hurting.

1 Fargo police officer killed, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota say one officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting that also left the suspect dead on a busy Fargo street. Police have provided no details about how the shooting unfolded. But a witness tells The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around before gunfire broke out. Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot him. In a statement, police say a civilian also was seriously wounded in the shooting Friday afternoon. Police have not released any information on a possible motive.

Efforts to deceive are a top concern among state election officials heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts to deceive the public about voting and elections remain a top concern for state election officials as they dig into preparations for the 2024 election. Misinformation and specifically the emergence of generative artificial intelligence tools to create false and misleading content were cited in interviews with several secretaries of state gathered recently for their national conference. Other top concerns were staffing and the loss of experienced leaders overseeing elections at the local level. The officials were gathered for the annual summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State. The multi-day gathering in Washington largely avoided controversial subjects during panel discussions, focused instead on sharing best practices.

Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers

Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week’s historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon with another round of storms on the horizon. More rain is expected Sunday. President Joe Biden on Friday approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. The storms have been blamed for two deaths, including a woman in New York state and a 63-year-old man in Barre, Vermont, who drowned in his home. Scott also said late Friday he has requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a disaster designation for the state due to damage to crops.

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She defeated 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd. She trailed in each set against Jabeur under a closed roof at Centre Court but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second. This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. Vondrousova missed Wimbledon a year ago after having surgery on her left wrist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.