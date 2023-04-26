AP News Summary at 1:17 p.m. EDT

Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging Wednesday that the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands. The DeSantis board said Disney’s move to retain control over their property was effectively unlawful and performed without proper public notice.

Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer suing Donald Trump has taken the stand to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a deluxe department store fitting room in 1996. E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. Trump denies Carroll’s allegations. He has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and doesn’t even know her. Carroll has said that after a chance encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, the two bantered about trying on lingerie and went into a dressing room. According to her, Trump then suddenly attacked her. The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. That includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, as well as penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice. Burgum’s office announced Wednesday that the bill was signed the previous day.

Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican leaders will vote on censuring or expelling a transgender state lawmaker who has been silenced on the state House floor for comments against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for children. A protest against Zephyr being silenced disrupted the House floor session on Monday and she stood defiantly on the floor with her microphone raised. On Tuesday night, Democratic, Rep. Zooey Zephyr tweeted a letter she received from House leaders informing her of the plan to consider disciplinary action against against her. She says she will be given a chance to speak. The House gallery will be closed to the public for Wednesday’s deliberations over Zephyr’s coneduct.

US to dock nuclear subs in SKorea for 1st time in 40 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to sign an agreement including plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in decades. That’s according to three senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on the show of support to Seoul amid growing worry about North Korean nuclear threats. The dock visits are a key element of what’s called the “Washington Declaration,” aimed at deterring North Korea from attacking its neighbor and keeping South Korea from restarting its own nuclear program. Biden and Yoon did not directly address the agreement before reporters at the start of their Oval Office talks.

Supreme Court seems to favor woman who got $0 in condo sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems likely to give a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman another day in court to try to recoup some money after the county sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill and then kept the entire $40,000. The justices seemed in broad agreement Wednesday with arguments by the lawyer for Geraldine Tyler that Hennepin County, Minnesota, violated the Constitution’s prohibition on the taking of private property without “just compensation.” The county said Tyler could have sold the property or refinanced her mortgage to pay her tax bill. A legal foundation representing Tyler says roughly a dozen states allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy upbeat after talk with China’s Xi

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have had a “long and meaningful” phone conversation in their first known contact since Russia invaded Ukraine. In the call that lasted nearly an hour, Beijing said it wanted to send an envoy to Kyiv to serve as a mediator to pursue a “political settlement.” The development came a month after Xi visited Moscow. It also comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive. Russia’s Foreign Ministry commended China’s approach but was scathing about Ukraine’s stance. Western analysts expressed skepticism about the prospects for peace.

Singapore executes man for helping buy 2 pounds of cannabis

HONG KONG (AP) — Singapore has executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency and protests that he was convicted on weak evidence. Tangaraju Suppiah was sentenced for abetting the trafficking of 2.2 pounds of cannabis even though he was not caught with the drugs. Prosecutors said traced phone numbers showed he coordinated the delivery, but Tangaraju maintained he was not the person who communicated with others connected to the case. Relatives and activists sent letters to Singapore’s president to plead for clemency, and his niece and nephew made a video appeal raising concerns. Critics say Singapore’s death penalty has mostly snared low-level mules and done little to stop drug trafficking.

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barbie has introduced its first doll representing a person with Down syndrome. Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie, which is part of the toy company’s 2023 Fashionistas line aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6,000 babies are born in the U.S. each year with Down syndrome.

Bud Light fumbles, but experts say inclusive ads will stay

Bud Light may have fumbled its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with a transgender influencer. But experts say inclusive marketing is simply good business, and it’s here to stay. On April 1, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her, setting off backlash almost immediately. Bud Light’s sales fell 17.6% the week ending April 15, and two top marketers have taken a leave of absence. Still, marketing experts say younger people support diversity efforts and want companies to take a stand on controversial issues.

