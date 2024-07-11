AP News Summary at 1:16 p.m. EDT

Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s press conference offers him a fresh opportunity to try to prove to the American public he’s capable of serving another four years after his big debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt. But Biden is not known as a master of the big rhetorical moment. And his recent cleanup efforts have proved inadequate. The president will close out the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday with a rare solo press conference. Biden is struggling to quell the Democratic Party’s panic about his chances this November.

Biden says pressure on him is driven by elites. Voters paint a more complicated picture

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden says the pressure on him to end his reelection campaign is coming from Democratic Party “elites,” the same kind of people who have doubted him throughout his long journey in public life. The voters, he says, will still have his back in the end. But a sampling of voters and Democratic activists in several key swing states paints a far more complicated picture in the aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Many are still with him, but they worry that a lack of enthusiasm for his candidacy could cause a lot of Democratic voters to stay home.

Trump wants Black and Latino support. But he’s not popular with either group, poll analysis shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he prepares to accept the Republican nomination for the third time, Donald Trump has promised to expand his coalition — and, in particular, to win over more of the nonwhite voters who largely rejected him during the 2020 election. But an AP analysis of two consecutive polls from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted in June shows that about 7 in 10 Black Americans have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Trump, as do about half of Hispanic Americans. While both groups do see Trump a little more favorably than when he left office in 2021, their opinion is still more negative than positive.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s largest hospital complicates treatment of kids with cancer

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in four months has had severe consequences, paralyzing the operations of the country’s largest children’s hospital and severely affecting the young patients already battling life-threatening diseases. Some families now face a dilemma of where to continue the treatment of their children, who have been evacuated to other hospitals in the Ukrainian capital for now. Oksana Halak has already decided she wants her 2-year-old son, Dmytro, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, to get treatment in Germany. But another mom, Yuliia Vasylenko, says her 11-year-old son, Denys, will stay in Ukraine. Diagnosed with multiple spinal cord tumors, she fears he doesn’t have time to start cancer treatment again somewhere else.

Gun and ammunition evidence is the focus as Alec Baldwin trial starts second day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors sought to cast Alec Baldwin as someone who flouts rules and has little regard for safety at the first day of his New Mexico trial in the shooting of a cinematographer. Special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson repeatedly referred to Baldwin playing “make-believe” with a revolver on the set of the film “Rust.” She says it led to very real danger and the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told jurors that the actor did only what actors always do — act like the characters they’re playing. He called the death an “unspeakable tragedy,” but said Baldwin had committed no crime.

House rejects GOP effort to fine Attorney General Garland for refusal to turn over Biden audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has rejected a GOP effort to fine Attorney General Merrick Garland $10,000 a day until he turns over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case. A handful of Republicans resisted taking an aggressive step against a Cabinet official Thursday as part of a longstanding fight between the majority in the House and the Democratic administration. Even if the resolution had passed it was unclear how the fine would be enforced as the dispute over the tape of Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur plays out in court. The House voted 204-210, with four Republicans joining all Democrats, to halt a Republican resolution that would’ve imposed the fine.

Oil tanker held by Iran for over a year heads reaches international waters, tracking data shows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker held by Iran for over a year after being seized has reached international waters. The Advantage Sweet was traveling on Thursday through the Strait of Hormuz, where it was seized in April 2023 by Iran’s navy. That’s according to tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press. Iran did not acknowledge the ship’s departure. It came after an Iranian court earlier on Thursday ordered the U.S. government to pay over $6.7 billion in compensation over a Swedish company stopping its supply of special dressings and bandages for those afflicted by a rare skin disorder after Washington imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Iran’s government has linked the Advantage Sweet’s seizure to the court case.

He was orphaned in the Holocaust and never met any family. Now he has cousins, thanks to DNA tests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An Israeli man orphaned during the Holocaust thought he would never meet any of his relatives. But through modern DNA science, Shalom Koray has been able to hug his second cousin in Charleston, South Carolina. Koray was a toddler in 1943 when he was found in a burning neighborhood of Warsaw, Poland. His family was killed by the Nazis during World War II. In 2023, Koray took a DNA test and it matched Ann Meddin Hellman in Charleston. After some digging, Hellman figured out her grandfather and Koray’s grandfather were brothers. One came to the U.S. and the other stayed in Poland. Koray made his first trip to meet his new family this week.

Demand for rare elements used in clean energy could help clean up abandoned coal mines in Appalachia

MOUNT STORM, W.Va. (AP) — In the hills of West Virginia, researchers are hoping to realize a long-term dream of cleaning up poisonous groundwaters that flow out of old coal mines. They’ve long wanted to do this to address pollution in waterways, but now there’s another reason: They have pioneered methods for extracting rare earth minerals and other valuable metals from the drainage, and every pound or ton is one that isn’t extracted from a new mine in the United States or bought from China. The Department of Energy is funding the project in West Virginia now, along with another one at lignite mines in North Dakota that it could expand to commercial scale enterprises.

Jasmine Paolini wins Wimbledon’s longest women’s semifinal to reach a second Grand Slam title match

LONDON (AP) — Jasmine Paolini has reached her second consecutive Grand Slam final with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Donna Vekic at Wimbledon. Paolini is the No. 7 seed at the All England Club and her win on Thursday at Centre Court follows her runner-up showing at the French Open last month. The 28-year-old Italian is the first woman to get to the title matches at the French Open and Wimbledon since Serena Williams did it in 2015 and 2016. Paolini will face Elena Rybakina or Barbora Krejcikova for the championship on Saturday.

