AP News Summary at 11:59 a.m. EDT

Israel hits Beirut, killing at least 9 people and wounding dozens in deadliest strike in years

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has hit a neighborhood of Beirut, killing at least nine people and wounding nearly 60 others. That’s according to Lebanese health officials. Friday’s attack was the deadliest such Israeli strike on Lebanon’s capital since the 2006 war between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group. Israel’s strike on a crowded southern suburb of Beirut targeted a senior Hezbollah military official, signaling a major escalation in the past 11 months of war. It came shortly after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets and the region awaited the revenge promised by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, for this week’s mass bombing attack on pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members.

In-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the 2024 U.S. presidential election is beginning Friday in three states — Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota, the home state of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The first ballots being cast in person come with just over six weeks left before Election Day on Nov. 5. About a dozen more states will follow with early in-person voting by mid-October. Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won’t be tampered with. Most election officials are expecting high turnout through the final day of voting in November.

Harris focusing on personal stories as she campaigns on abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to give a speech focused squarely on abortion rights. She’ll do so in Georgia on Friday, where news reports have documented women’s deaths in the face of the state’s six-week ban. Harris was the administration’s chief spokesperson on abortion rights when President Joe Biden was running for reelection. Since becoming the nominee, she’s broadened her focus to a wider range of issues. Harris’ campaign is hoping that reproductive rights will be a strong motivator for Democrats in the November election. Republican nominee Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to take credit for appointing Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

House unanimously votes to boost Trump security as Congress scrambles to ensure candidate safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are scrambling to ensure that the U.S. Secret Service has enough money and resources to keep the nation’s presidential candidates safe amid repeated threats of violence. It’s unclear, though, how much they can do only weeks before the election, or if additional dollars would make an immediate difference. Days after a gunman was arrested on former President Donald Trump’s golf course, the House on Friday overwhelmingly passed bipartisan legislation to require the agency to use the same standards when assigning agents to major presidential candidates as they do presidents and vice presidents. The agency has told Congress that it has already boosted Trump’s security, but House lawmakers want it put into law.

Robinson will not appear at Trump’s North Carolina rally after report on alleged online comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will not appear at former President Donald Trump’s rally in the eastern part of his state after a CNN report about his alleged posts on a pornography website’s message board. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. Plans around the event in Wilmington could still change. Robinson has been a frequent presence at Trump’s North Carolina campaign stops. The Republican nominee has referred to Robinson, who is Black, as “Martin Luther King on steroids” and frequently praised him.

Vouchers ease start-up stress for churches seeing demand for more Christian schools

Some churches are launching new Christian schools on their campuses. State school voucher programs are not the driving reason, but they are making the start-up process easier, pastors and Christian education experts say. In Florida, Ohio and other states, there is now greater availability of taxpayer money to pay for K-12 private school tuition. Many say the primary reason is to give parents more schooling options that align with their Christian values. This demand, they say, rose out of pandemic-era frustrations over what children were being taught in public schools about gender, sexuality and other contentious issues. School voucher opponents worry the programs are taking money from public schools.

Kentucky sheriff charged in judge’s death allegedly ignored deputy’s abuse of woman in his chambers

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff charged with murder in the shooting of a rural Kentucky judge in his courthouse chambers is accused in a federal lawsuit of ignoring abuse by one of his deputies, who later pleaded guilty to forcing a woman to have sex in the same judge’s chambers. Police say the sheriff opened fire Thursday following an argument. State police say Sheriff Shawn Stines repeatedly shot District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Stines then surrendered and was taken into custody. State police haven’t said what the two men were arguing about. The sheriff gave a deposition Monday in the civil case accusing him of failing to supervise the deputy.

Passenger on a previous Titan sub dive says his mission was aborted due to apparent malfunction

A paid passenger on an expedition to the Titanic with the company that owned the Titan submersible testified before a U.S. Coast Guard investigatory panel Friday that the mission he took part in was aborted due to an apparent mechanical failure. The Titan submersible imploded last year while on another trip to the Titanic wreckage site. A Coast Guard investigatory panel has listened to four days of testimony. Fred Hagen was first to testify Friday and was identified as a “mission specialist,” which he and other witnesses have characterized as people who paid a fee to play a role in OceanGate’s underwater exploration. He said his 2021 mission to the Titanic was aborted underwater when the Titan began malfunctioning.

Brazil drought punishes coffee farms and threatens to push prices even higher

CACONDE, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian coffee farmers are grappling with above-average temperatures as the country, the world’s largest coffee producer, faces its worst drought in more than seven decades. Vietnam, the second-largest coffee producer, is also experiencing heat and drought, affecting its coffee crops. As a result, potential supply shortages in both countries have driven up global coffee prices. Prices prices haven’t reached the record highs the world saw in the late 1970s, after a severe frost wiped out 70% of Brazil’s coffee plants. But they have been soaring in recent years.

Many players who made their MLB debuts in 2020 felt like they were ‘missing out’

Nearly half of the 212 players who made their MLB debuts during the pandemic-altered 2020 season are still playing or have been in the big leagues this year. There have been 17 players from that class that became All-Stars, six for the first time this season. But there are also 24 players who after making their debuts never got back to the majors after that season to play a game with fans in the stands. Boston Red Sox All-Star pitcher Tanner Houck feels blessed to have been part of the group that got to continue to play in the big leagues after such a weird year.

