AP News Summary at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is in the books. Here’s what happened

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The North Dakota governor wasn’t going to let a basketball injury ruin his debate night. Doug Burgum told reporters after Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee that he ended up rupturing his Achilles tendon, despite initially thinking it might have only been a tear. He stood for the full debate despite the injury and said he hadn’t canceled any campaign events yet. He says he plans to take it “one day at a time.” Burgum said he was “standing on one leg behind that podium” but took inspiration from a quote that’s popular in his home state. “Cowboy up,” he said, “You got to just get up and do it.”

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead in a plane crash outside Moscow

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people aboard. Prigozhin led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year. Wednesday’s crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny. At the time, President Vladimir Putin denounced the rebellion as “treason” and a “stab in the back” and vowed to avenge it. But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, and the Wagner chief was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping up in Russia from time to time.

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 79-year-old Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump. After his booking, on $150,000 bond, second only to Trump’s $200,000, Giuliani called his case “a fight for our way of life.”

The Fukushima nuclear plant is ready to release radioactive wastewater into sea later Thursday

OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says it will begin releasing the first batch of treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean later Thursday. The release will begin more than 12 years after meltdowns at three of the plant’s reactors that were caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan’s northeastern coast on March 11, 2011. Officials say the wastewater that has continued to accumulate at the plant will hamper the decommissioning, which is already expected to take decades. Japanese fisheries groups as well as Japan’s neighbors in Asia have opposed the release.

In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged a barricade survived

As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.

India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club

NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday. It is a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. It is also a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt to land on the moon nearly four years ago, India joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s newly all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling Wednesday departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law from 2021. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged that the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said that doesn’t outweigh what he called “the interest of the unborn child to live.” Chief Justice Donald Beatty provided the lone dissent. He said the law is unclear and exposes doctors to criminal charges if law enforcement disagrees with their expertise.

At least 1 person is dead and 2 are missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is unleashing heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country’s southern region. The Civil Defense agency said the storm killed one person on Wednesday. The storm began to slowly spin away from the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti after dumping heavy rain for several hours. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola’s central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.

Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases

Authorities have named the BTK serial killer as the “prime suspect” in two unsolved killings — one in Oklahoma and another in Missouri — leading authorities to dig this week near his former Kansas property this week. Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December. Upton says Rader is also the prime suspect in the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri.

What’s going on with Scooter Braun’s artist roster? Here’s what we know and what’s still speculation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scooter Braun is one of the most recognizable names in the music business for his singular work as an executive and entrepreneur. He’s managed many of your favorite artists, propelling the likes of Justin Bieber to stratospheric fame, and earned the ire of Taylor Swift and her legions of fans for his business practices. For days, reports have been swirling about artists like Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, suggesting that they are no longer represented by Braun. Braun hasn’t issued a public statement, but did tweet in jest, writing that he’s “no longer managing myself.” It’s possible Braun is slowing moving away from artist management — he’s the CEO of music powerhouse HYBE America.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.