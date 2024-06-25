AP News Summary at 1:15 a.m. EDT

How memorable debate moments are made: on the fly, rehearsed — and sometimes without a word uttered

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s debate prep time for President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, and their teams are no doubt looking back at how past memorable debate moments came together, for good or ill. Those signature moments may be well-rehearsed zingers or offhand reactions like a too-loud sigh or a glance at a wristwatch. Past debates demonstrate how the candidates’ words and body language can make them look especially relatable, or hopelessly out-of-touch. They can also showcase candidates at the top of their policy game — or provide an indication they’re out to sea. As one debate expert put it, “Anything can happen.”

A look at Julian Assange and how the long-jailed WikiLeaks founder is now on the verge of freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — News that the U.S. Justice Department has reached a plea deal with Julian Assange brings a stunning culmination to a long-running saga of international intrigue that spanned multiple continents and has had as its central character a quixotic internet publisher with a disdain for government secrets. An Australian editor and publisher, Assange is best known for having founded WikiLeaks, which gained attention for the 2010 release of almost half a million documents relating to U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s set to plead guilty to conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States. Rather than prison time in the U.S., he is expected to return to Australia after his plea and sentencing.

Netanyahu says he won’t agree to a deal that ends the war in Gaza, testing the latest truce proposal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The viability of a U.S.-backed proposal to wind down the 8-month-long war in Gaza has been cast into doubt after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would only agree to a “partial” cease-fire deal that would not end the war. His comments, made in an interview with a pro-Netanyahu Israeli TV channel late Sunday, sparked an uproar from families of hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu’s comments did not deviate dramatically from what he has said previously about his terms for a deal. But they come at a sensitive time and could represent another setback for mediators trying to end the war.

With another setback for cease-fire talks, worries of full-scale war for Israel and Lebanon escalate

BEIRUT (AP) — The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border. But some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, particularly as cease-fire negotiations have faltered. Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced. Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006. That monthlong conflict ended in a draw. They’ve also had nearly nine months to prepare for another war, even as the United States tries to prevent a widening of the conflict that could drag it into a confrontation with Iran.

A potential Trump VP pick backs a controversial CO2 pipeline favored by the Biden White House

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is one of Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal backers, sprinting around the country to drum up support for the ex-president’s comeback bid while auditioning to be his running mate. But far from the glare of the campaign trail, Burgum is wrestling at home with a mammoth carbon dioxide pipeline project. The $5.5 billion venture has split his state and left him straddling an awkward political divide. Burgum has stood out in the narrowing field of Trump’s potential V.P. choices due to his executive experience, business savvy, and close ties to deep-pocketed energy industry CEOs whose money Trump wants to help bankroll his 2024 campaign.

Missouri, Kansas judges temporarily halt much of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal judges in Kansas and Missouri have together blocked much of a Biden administration student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers. The judges’ rulings prevent the U.S. Department of Education from helping many of the intended borrowers ease their loan repayment burdens going forward under a rule set to go into effect July 1. The decisions do not cancel assistance already provided to borrowers. In Kansas, the judge is allowing parts of the program applying to students who borrowed $12,000 or less remain in effect, but not parts for others. In Missouri, the judge blocked forgiving loan debt.

Shot in 1.6 seconds: Video raises questions about how trooper avoided charges in Black man’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Dash camera video and investigative documents are raising new questions about the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a Georgia state trooper nearly four years ago. Trooper Jake Thompson was charged with murder after shooting Julian Lewis mere seconds after sending his car spinning into a ditch following a chase. He pursued Lewis in August 2020 over a broken taillight. Thompson ultimately avoided a trial because a grand jury declined to indict him. Authors of a new book shared the video with The Associated Press, which verified its authenticity and obtained additional records. Two use-of-force experts who reviewed the video said the shooting appeared unjustified. Thompson declined to comment through his attorney.

More rain possible in deluged Midwest as flooding kills 2, causes water to surge around dam

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — More rain storms are possible in parts of the deluged Midwest, where flooding after days of heavy rains has killed at least two people, sent a river surging around a dam and forced evacuations and rescues. Two deaths were confirmed by Iowa and South Dakota officials. Additional rain and severe storms are possible later Tuesday in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota with even more unsettled weather expected later in the week. Many streams may not crest until later this week as the floodwaters slowly drain.

South Korean rescuers search burned factory after a blaze killed 22, mostly Chinese migrants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Rescue workers are combing through the charred ruins of a factory building near South Korea’s capital to find any more victims of a fire that killed 22 people, mostly Chinese migrant workers. Security cameras at the factory in Hwaseong showed smoke filling the second-floor worksite soon after sparks were detected from an area where lithium batteries are stored. One factory worker remains out of contact but his mobile phone signal was detected at the building on Monday afternoon. More than 50 fire workers and two rescue dogs are searching through the fire-ravaged factory Tuesday. Fire officers said the dead included 18 Chinese, two South Koreans and one Laotian. The nationality of another victim was being verified.

Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was no collapse. The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time, and they took about the hardest path possible to the title. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored goals, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves and the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the third title-round appearance in Florida’s 30-year history; it was swept in 1996 by Colorado and routed 4-1 by Vegas last season. This time, they were on the right side of history — after avoiding what would have been a historic collapse.

