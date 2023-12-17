AP News Summary at 11:44 a.m. EST

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s government is facing calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies as well as protesters at home. The deadly shooting of three hostages who waved a white flag has added to mounting concerns about Israel’s wartime conduct. It could come under further pressure to scale back major combat operations when the U.S. defense secretary visits this week. Gaza remains under a communications blackout for a fourth straight day, the longest of the war. As aid to Gaza remains far below what’s needed, dozens of people were seen chasing down humanitarian trucks and pulling off boxes.

European diplomacy steps up calls for Gaza cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Some of Israel’s closest European allies have pressed for a cease-fire in the war with Hamas. That has underscored growing international unease with the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian population. The U.K. government first abstained at a U.N. General Assembly vote calling for a truce last week. But Britain is now backing it. The U.K. and German foreign ministers said in a joint article Sunday that “too many civilians have been killed.” Their French counterpart also pushed for a cease-fire on Saturday. Israel is also expected to come under pressure to end the war’s most intense phase from closest ally the United States when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Monday.

Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising and testing longstanding ties to Jewish allies

A growing number of Black Americans see the struggle of Palestinians reflected in their own struggles for racial equality and civil rights. In recent years, the rise of protest movements against police brutality in the U.S., where structural racism plagues nearly every facet of life, has connected Black and Palestinian activists under a common cause. But that kinship sometimes strains the more than century-long alliance between Black and Jewish activists. Some Jewish Americans are concerned that Black support for the Palestinians could escalate the threat of antisemitism and weaken Jewish-Black ties fortified during the Civil Rights Movement.

Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have launched over a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a post on the messaging app Telegram that its forces shot down at least 35 Ukrainian drones over three regions in southwestern Russia. Among the reported targets was a Russian air base hosting bomber aircraft used in Ukraine. Also Sunday morning, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight by Russian troops in southern and western Ukraine, as well as one cruise missile. A civilian was reported killed overnight near Odesa, a key Black Sea port, after the remnants of a destroyed drone fell on his house.

The jungle between Colombia and Panama becomes a highway for migrants from around the world

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The jungle between Colombia and Panama used to be impenetrable for migrants heading north from Latin America. This year, it became a highway for hundreds of thousands of people from around the world. Migrants from China to Mauritania were enabled by social media. Colombian organized crime also played a role. More than 506,000 migrants — nearly two-thirds Venezuelans — had crossed the Darien jungle by mid-December. That was double the 248,000 who set a record the previous year. Before last year, the record was barely 30,000 in 2016. It wasn’t only in Latin America. The number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean or the Atlantic on small boats to reach Europe this year has also surged.

A Black woman was criminally charged after a miscarriage. It shows the perils of pregnancy post-Roe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse. Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Watts, of Warren, awaits grand jury action. Her case has sparked a national firestorm over the plight of pregnant women, especially women of color, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Supporters have rallied around Watts and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump elevated her plight on X. Police say Watts tried to plunge the contents of her miscarriage and left the fetus stuck in the pipes. Her attorney says Watts is being demonized for a common natural occurrence.

Over 60 people have drowned in the capsizing of a migrant vessel off Libya, the UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says a boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people dead, including women and children. The shipwreck was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The agency said the boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast and that 61 migrants drowned, according to survivors. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

As 2023 holidays dawn, face masks have settled in as an occasional feature of the American landscape

NEW YORK (AP) — As the year comes to an end with holiday parties and crowds, mask-wearing is much more off than on around the country even as COVID’s long tail lingers. There’s the odd one here and there, but nothing like it was three years ago at the dawn of the COVID pandemic’s first winter holidays. Look at it a different way, though: These days, mask-wearing has become just another thing that simply happens in America. In a country where the mention of a mask prior to the pandemic usually meant Halloween or a costume party, it’s a new way of being that hasn’t gone away.

How much gerrymandering is too much? In New York, the answer could make or break Dems’ House hopes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court just gave Democrats a chance to redraw the state’s congressional districts, a major victory as the party tries to flip seats in the state to win control of the U.S. House next year. Now the question is how far the state’s Democrat-dominated Legislature will try to push the boundaries in crucial battleground districts to give their party an advantage — and how far the courts will let them. The process will be closely watched for any sign of partisan gerrymandering, which is forbidden by state law. But experts say it’s unclear where the state’s highest court will land on determining what’s too partisan.

Can a state count all its votes by hand? A North Dakota proposal aims to be the first to try

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would become the first state to require hand-counting of all election ballots if voters back a proposed ballot measure. The effort would achieve a goal of activists across the country who distrust modern vote counting but has dismayed election officials who say the change would needlessly delay vote tallies and lead to more errors. Backers are far from gathering enough signatures, but if the measure makes the June 2024 ballot and voters pass it, North Dakota would have to replace ballot scanners with hundreds of workers. It would be a change other Republican-led states have attempted unsuccessfully in the years since former President Donald Trump began criticizing the nation’s vote-counting system.

