AP News Summary at 11:39 p.m. EDT

Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News didn’t go to trial, but still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson, had been saying about false 2020 election claims. The network’s top-rated host was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the leadup to jury selection in the case. Carlson’s messages lambasted Fox’s news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies the network was airing repeatedly.

Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon has been fired by the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday. The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent. Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years. CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

UN chief and West berate Russia’s top diplomat over Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting. They accused Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory. Russia’s foreign minister responded by defending his country’s military action and accusing the U.S. and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy, the foundation of the United Nations, which was created to prevent a third world war. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said global collaboration is under the greatest strain since the creation of the United Nations in 1945 and the risks of conflict are at a historic high, pointing first and foremost to Ukraine.

Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says

The College Board has announced changes will be made to the new AP African American course amid criticism in February that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. The College Board said in a statement on Monday that the development committee and experts charged with creating the course framework will make changes to the latest framework and that details will be released in the next few months. It remains unclear what the changes are or when they will be made public.

Mob kills 13 suspected Haiti gangsters with gas-soaked tires

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police and witnesses say a mob in the Haitian capital has beaten and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop. The horrific violence Monday underlined the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti National Police said in a brief statement that officers stopped and searched a minibus for contraband, and had confiscated weapons from suspects before they were “unfortunately lynched by members of the population.” The statement did not elaborate on how the mob was able to take control of the suspects.

What’s behind the looming ‘x-date’ on the US debt limit?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. That started the clock on the “x-date” when those measures would be exhausted. The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collected in April from people filing their taxes. Sounds ominous, right? It might be time to get scared as more than three months have passed with little progress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling for trillions of dollars in spending cuts over the decade in return, while President Joe Biden insists that any talks about government finances not occur with the threat of an economy-wrecking default hanging over lawmakers.

Australians and New Zealanders recall war dead on Anzac Day

Hundreds of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders have gathered at dawn services and veterans’ street marches across the two nations to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25 — the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, in northwest Turkey, in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers’ first combat of World War I. While veterans of the two world wars dominated Anzac Day services and marches for decades, their descendants and unrelated younger generations have taken their place, defying an expectation that the tradition might die with the veterans.

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation banning abortion in almost all cases. The new law prohibits all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Before then, only women or girls subject to rape, incest or who are suffering from narrowly defined medical emergencies would be allowed to end their pregnancies. After six weeks, even those exceptions disappear, making the North Dakota law one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. The bill’s sponsor says it will go into effect immediately. That’s despite a ruling last month from the North Dakota Supreme Court, which is blocking another ban on abortion in the state while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

As sand miners prosper in Uganda, a vital lake basin suffers

LWERA WETLAND, Uganda (AP) — The Lwera wetland, stretching more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ugandan capital Kampala into the western interior, has long been worked over by sand miners, both legal and illegal, motivated by demand from the construction industry. Now, all known corporate operations within the wetland have authorization to be there, giving them a measure of legitimacy that’s frustrating environmental activists, local officials and others who say the mining activities must be stopped because they degrade the wetland. The National Environment Management Authority said companies that are found to be degrading the environment can face stiff financial penalties.

Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says Proud Boys leaders charged with plotting to use violence to keep Donald Trump in power saw the far-right extremist group as the former president’s “army.” A jury on Monday began hearing closing arguments for the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. Tarrio is among the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. One of Tarrio’s lawyers is expected to address jurors on Tuesday when the trial resumes for a second day of closing arguments. Defense attorneys say there is no evidence or a conspiracy or a plan for Proud Boys to attack the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.