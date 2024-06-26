AP News Summary at 11:30 p.m. EDT

Bolivian general arrested after apparent failed coup attempt as government faces new crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s government palace Wednesday as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup and urged people to mobilize. He called for “democracy to be respected” in a message on his X account. Hours later, Arce announced new heads of the army, navy and air force amid the roar of supporters. The new army head ordered soldiers back to their barracks, and soon after troops and armored vehicles pulled back. Hours later, the Bolivian general who appeared to be behind the rebellion, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested after the attorney general opened an investigation.

What is the federal law at the center of the Supreme Court’s latest abortion case?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to release an opinion that will allow doctors in Idaho to perform abortions to stabilize patients at least for now, despite the state’s strict abortion ban. The federal law has shaped emergency care over the last 40 years because it requires emergency rooms to stabilize patients with medical emergencies. It is a bipartisan law that was passed decades ago because doctors were dumping patients in bad condition in public hospitals. Doctors and the Biden administration have said that stabilizing treatment for pregnant patients may include terminating a pregnancy in rare, but dire, circumstances.

First candidate drops out of Iran presidential election, due to take place Friday amid voter apathy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A candidate in Iran’s presidential election has withdrawn from the race, becoming the first to back out in order for hard-liners to coalesce around a unity candidate in the vote to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi. Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi dropped his candidacy and urged other candidates to do the same “so that the front of the revolution will be strengthened.” Such withdrawals are common in the final hours of an Iranian presidential election, particularly in the last 24 hours before the vote is held when campaigns enter a mandatory quiet period without rallies. Ghazizadeh Hasehmi’s decision leaves five other candidates still in the race. Analysts and experts broadly see the race at the moment as a three-way contest between two hard-liners and a reformist candidate.

The Vatican stands trial in London as a British financier seeks to clear his name in a property deal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is standing trial in a London court over a property deal. It is believed to be the first time the Holy See has been forced to stand trial in a foreign court. The trial concerns efforts by a British financier to recover from the harm he says he suffered to his reputation as a result of a Vatican investigation into its 350 million euro investment in a London property .A Vatican tribunal has already convicted him of some criminal charges and sentenced him to prison. But he lodged a counter civil claim at London’s High Court.

Former Honduran president sentenced to 45 years for helping traffickers get tons of cocaine into US

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has been sentenced to 45 years in prison and fined $8 million for enabling drug traffickers to use his military and national police force to help get tons of cocaine into the United States. The 55-year-old was sentenced in New York on Wednesday after a jury convicted him in March. His two-week trial in federal court was closely followed in his home country. Hernández was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, three months after leaving office in 2022 and was extradited to the U.S. Prosecutors say Hernández worked with drug traffickers as long ago as 2004, taking millions of dollars in bribes.

Few have flood insurance to help recover from devastating Midwest storms

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Many Midwestern homeowners hit by bad flooding this week do not have flood insurance. Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows that the government has issued only about 26,500 policies across Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Because bad floods are rare, many don’t realize they are at risk and need insurance. Others worry about the price. The lack of flood insurance will make it harder for some to recover and rebuild. There is help for the uninsured for basic needs like temporary housing, but they are generally less generous than insurance.

Nevada judge denies release of ex-gang leader ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader will stay in jail ahead of his trial in the 1996 killing of music legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge ruled Wednesday that she couldn’t determine if funds for Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ release were obtained legally — and that they didn’t hinge on a TV or movie deal. Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 4. Davis told the judge during a hearing Tuesday that he has cancer and wanted to post $750,000 bond and be released on house arrest pending trial. A Nevada law prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crime.

Gunfire, lawlessness and gang-like looters are preventing aid distribution in Gaza, an official says

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — A U.S. aid official says thousands of tons of food, medicines and other aid piled up on a Gaza beach isn’t reaching those in need because of a dire security situation on the groun. He says truck drivers are either getting caught in the crossfire or have their cargo seized by “gang-like” groups. Doug Stropes, who is with the USAID, says Gaza continues to be an active combat zone that also has a “general sense of lawlessness.” Stropes said on Wednesday that since June 25, ships have delivered almost 7,000 metric tons of humanitarian assistance from Cyprus to Gaza via a U.S.-built pier linked to the territory’s coast. But only 1,000 tons have so far reached Palestinians.

Biden and Trump are set to debate. Here’s what their past performances looked like

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, then-President Trump arrived at the first debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland seemingly determined to steamroll Biden at every turn. The debate turned into chaos. The second and final presidential debate of 2020, held in Nashville, Tennessee, was far more subdued. But if the Biden-Trump debate this Thursday in Atlanta spirals into pandemonium, consider that we could see this coming by looking back at that first Biden-Trump faceoff on Sept. 29, 2020. Here are some of the key moments.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man after US legal battle ends

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned to his homeland Australia after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets. Assange raised a celebratory clenched fist as he emerged from the chartered jet to a cheer from supporters at the Canberra airport Wednesday. His plea in a U.S. court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, concluded an extended legal saga that spanned continents. Assange embraced his wife and father who were waiting on the tarmac but avoided media questions. His lawyer said Assange told Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a phone call from the tarmac that the Australian government intervention in the U.S. case against him had saved his life.

