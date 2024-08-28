AP News Summary at 11:28 a.m. EDT

Israeli forces launch a big operation in the West Bank and kill at least 10 militants

AL-FARAA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel has launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank that has killed at least 10 Hamas militants. Israel said on Wednesday the operation is aimed at preventing attacks on Israeli civilians. Palestinian health officials say the operations into Jenin and Tulkarem have blocked access to hospitals and ripped up roads and infrastructure. Israel has carried out near-daily raids across the West Bank since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the ongoing war there. The Palestinian Health Ministry says over 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the war in Gaza began.

Two sworn enemies hold the key to ending the war in Gaza. Does either man want a deal?

The latest flurry of Gaza cease-fire talks — the back-and-forth over now-familiar sticking points and appeals from around the world — obscures a grim truth about the monthslong efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war and free scores of hostages. Any deal requires the signatures of two men: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. They are sworn enemies, notoriously tough negotiators, and know that the outcome of the talks will shape their legacies. In Sinwar’s case, it could mean life or death. Both have strong incentives to end the war. But they may also think they stand to gain by holding out a bit longer.

Kamala Harris’ election would defy history. Just 1 sitting VP has been elected president since 1836

NEW YORK (AP) — As Vice President Kamala Harris begins her fall campaign for the White House, she can look to history and hope for better luck than others who have tried the same. Since 1836, only one sitting vice president, George H.W. Bush in 1988, has been elected to the White House. Among those who tried and failed were Richard Nixon, Hubert Humphrey and Al Gore. All three lost in narrow elections shaped by issues ranging from war and scandal to crime and the subtleties of televised debates. But two other factors proved crucial for each vice president: whether the incumbent president was well-liked and whether the president and vice president enjoyed a productive relationship.

Having a family is expensive. Here’s what Harris and Trump have said about easing costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families are looking for relief from the high cost of caring for children. On this topic, the Democratic and Republican tickets for president have one main commonality: Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have supported a higher child tax credit. As one of her first campaign policy announcements, Harris said she would work to expand that tax credit to as much as $3,600 per child, and $6,000 in a baby’s first year. Trump has declined to say how he would make caregiving more affordable this time around. But Congress expanded the child tax credit when he was president, and his running mate supports doing it again.

Ukraine’s daring offensive intensifies pressure on US to ease cautious approach to the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s daring ground offensive has taken the fight to Russia, but not nearly as much as its leaders would like. That’s because, they say, the United States won’t let them. The U.S. restricts the use of long-range ballistic missiles it provides to Ukraine, which wants to aim them at military targets inside Russia. Ukraine’s incursion and a barrage of drones and missiles that Moscow launched this week have intensified pressure on the Biden administration to ease its cautious approach to the use of Western weapons in escalating Ukrainian attacks. Some of Ukraine’s American and European supporters say they fear the U.S. caveats could doom Ukraine’s fight.

A Russian missile hits the Ukrainian president’s home city as it mourns deaths in an earlier attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile has slammed into Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city. It came as Kryvyi Rih was observing an official day of mourning for an attack the previous day that killed four civilians at a hotel. Local officials said Wednesday’s attack struck civilian infrastructure and wounded eight people. Tuesday’s attack was part of a Russian barrage of dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine. Russia stepped up its bombing on Monday when it fired more than 100 missiles and a similar number of drones in its biggest onslaught in weeks.

French prosecutors say Telegram messaging app CEO has been freed from custody, will appear in court

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have freed Telegram CEO Pavel Durov from police custody after four days of questioning over allegations that the messaging app is being used for illegal activities. Durov was detained on Saturday at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations. Paris prosecutors said Wednesday that an investigating judge has ended Durov’s police custody and will have him brought to court for a first appearance and a possible indictment.

Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Crews for two of Michigan’s largest utilities are working to restore power to more than 300,000 homes and businesses amid hot, muggy conditions after severe storms toppled trees and limbs onto power lines. More than 320,000 Michigan customers were without power as of mid-morning Wednesday. Severe storms also toppled trees in the Chicago area, damaging homes and automobiles Tuesday night after two days of heat that set a record high of 99 degrees Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport. Severe thunderstorms were expected Wednesday across the Ohio Valley, the northern mid-Atlantic coast and parts of both North Dakota and South Dakota.

Donating a kidney is even safer now than thought, US study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — People who volunteer to donate a kidney face an even lower risk of death from the operation than doctors have long thought. That’s according to an analysis of 30 years of living kidney donation. Doctors have long estimated that about 3 of every 10,000 living kidney donors may die within three months of surgery. But safety improvements over the last decade mean by 2022, that risk dropped to fewer than 1 death per 10,000 donors. Researchers at NYU Langone Health hope their findings, published Wednesday, will encourage more living donation.

Questions about the safety of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ system are growing

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla says its vehicles that are equipped with the latest versions of its vaunted “Full Self-Driving” system can travel from point to point with little human intervention. Yet a series of alarming recent incidents have drawn the attention of federal regulators, who were already investigating Tesla’s automated driving systems because of dozens of crashes that raised safety concerns. The problems have led people who monitor autonomous vehicles to become more skeptical that Tesla’s system will ever be able to operate safely on a widespread scale. Some analysts say they doubt that Tesla is even close to deploying a fleet of autonomous robotaxis by next year as CEO Elon Musk has predicted it will.

