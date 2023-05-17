AP News Summary at 11:25 a.m. EDT

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called “discriminatory” and vowed to appeal. While the Mexico State court found that the woman, Roxana Ruiz, had been raped, it said that the 23-year-old was guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense” and said that hitting the man in the head would have been enough to defend herself. Ruiz was also ordered to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of the man who raped her. The ruling spurred anger from experts, feminist groups and Ángel Carrera, Ruiz’s lawyer, saying it speaks to the depth of gender-based violence and coinciding impunity in Mexico.

Prince Harry, Meghan pursued by photographers in cars in New York, spokesperson says

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were followed by photographers in cars in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well. CNN first reported the development.

DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors among a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis chose a Christian school Wednesday to sign the bills, which also restricts pronoun use in schools and force people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex at birth. DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as he builds towards a presidential campaign. He signed the bills in front of a cheering crowd at the Cambridge Christian School in Tampa. The ceremony had a campaign-like feel, as opposed to when he signed measures on abortion and gun rights in private.

Supreme Court won’t put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines. The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

Here are all of the abortion debates happening this week in US courts and statehouses

Abortion bans are back on the agenda for lawmakers in the Carolinas and Nebraska this week. In North Carolina, lawmakers overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of a ban on abortion after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers in Nebraska and South Carolina are considering bans just weeks after stricter ones narrowly failed in the conservative-dominated states. In another issue that’s returned, a federal court is deciding whether to uphold a judge’s ruling rescinding approval for a drug used for abortion. The pill, mifepristone, remains on the market for now.

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. States are starting to address the problem as part of a wider reckoning with racism across the criminal justice system.

Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog says in a report that the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who has announced her resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney and violated multiple policies. The inspector general’s 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. It accuses her of disclosing to a journalist nonpublic information about a Justice Department investigation, soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for travel and means. Rollins’ lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rollins will resign by the end of the day on Friday.

The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts

The United Nations’ weather agency says there’s a two-out-of-three chance that the world will reach the internationally accepted global temperature threshold for limiting the worst effects of climate change sometime in the next five years. But scientists say it’s likely to be a fleeting flirtation with that danger point of 1.5 degrees Celsius. That’s because they expect a temporary burst of heat from a looming El Nino will supercharge the warming underway from humans burning coal, oil and gas. They say it’s likely to slip back after the El Nino fades. But they are concerned that even temporary breaches of the threshold could happen with more frequency.

At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says ‘I have no further need for Hollywood’

CANNES, France (AP) — Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood. Depp made a rare public appearance to face questions from the press following the opening-night premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Depp plays King Louis XV. The film, directed by and starring Maiwann is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp called the majority of what’s been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

