AP News Summary at 11:13 a.m. EST

The European Union overcame Hungary veto’s threat to seal a 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal to provide Ukraine with a new 50 billion-euro support package despite weeks of threats from Hungary to veto the move. The agreement announced by European Council President Charles Michel on financial aid for Ukraine’s war-ravaged economy was reached in the first hour of a summit in Brussels on Thursday. That Hungary so quickly lifted its veto came as a surprise. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blocked the package’s adoption in December and had threatened to do the same this week. Ukraine’s economy desperately needs propping up nearly two years into the war sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion. Some leaders accused Orbán of blackmail and playing political games.

France’s 2 key farmers unions suspend protests after the government offered new measures

PARIS (AP) — France’s two major farmers unions have announced their decision to suspend protests and lift road blockades across the country. The President of Young Farmers union, Arnaud Gaillot, spoke alongside the head of France’s biggest farmers union FNSEA on Thursday and said “we call on our members to suspend the blockades.” The move comes just after France’s prime minister earlier on Thursday unveiled a new set of measures meant to address the concerns of farmers who have been protesting for days across the country to denounce low wages, heavy regulation and unfair competition from abroad.

Israel and Lebanon are prepping for a war neither wants, but many fear it’s becoming inevitable

BEIRUT (AP) — The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced. Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006. The monthlong conflict ended in a draw. Both countries also have had four months to prepare for another war, even as the U.S. tries to prevent a widening of the conflict. Last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that an Israel-Hezbollah war “would be a total disaster.” That came amid a flurry of shuttle diplomacy by the U.S. and Europe.

US blames group of Iran-backed militias for deadly drone attack in Jordan as it weighs reprisals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has attributed the drone attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes the militant group Kataib Hezbollah. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. believes the attack was planned, resourced and facilitated by the group. The Sunday drone attack on a military base in Jordan killed the three troops and injured at least 40 others. Kirby said Wednesday that President Joe Biden will continue to weigh response options to the attack but “the first thing you see won’t be the last thing.”

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?

Republicans are challenging extended mail ballot deadlines in at least two states in a move that could have severe implications for mail voting nationwide ahead of this year’s presidential election. A lawsuit filed last week in Mississippi follows a similar one last year in North Dakota, both brought in heavily Republican states before conservative federal courts. Democratic and voting rights groups are concerned about the potential impact beyond those two states if a judge rules that deadlines for receiving mailed ballots that stretch past Election Day violate federal law. A spokesman for the Republican National Committee said the group hopes to obtain a judicial precedent before November’s presidential election.

Austin says he never told anyone on his staff to keep White House in the dark on hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he never directed anyone on his staff not to tell the White House he’d been hospitalized and he takes full responsibility for keeping President Joe Biden in the dark for weeks that he had prostate cancer. Austin is speaking to reporters in the Pentagon briefing room on Thursday, providing his most extensive comments to date on the secrecy surrounding his cancer diagnosis and struggles with complications since his surgery on Dec. 22. It is the first time he is answering reporters’ questions since being rushed back to the hospital on Jan. 1.

UK judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’

LONDON (AP) — A judge in London has thrown out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation. Judge Karen Steyn said the defendant was entitled to summary judgment and the case should not go to trial. Trump sued Orbis Business Intelligence, the company founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations about Trump that erupted in a political storm just before he was inaugurated. The former president sought damages from Orbis for allegedly violating British data protection laws. The firm sought to have the case thrown out.

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenches California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers is drenching California. Heavy rain and gusty winds began hitting the north on Wednesday and moved south along the coast, snarling the Thursday morning commute in Los Angeles. The storm has left flooded roads, toppled trees and traffic accidents in its wake, with new snow in the mountains. Forecasters say the storm will be followed by a more powerful storm on Sunday. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

Mark Zuckerberg’s long apology tour: A brief history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg has accumulated a long history of public apologies, often issued in the wake of crisis or when Facebook users rose up against unannounced — and frequently unappreciated — changes in its service. It’s a history that stands in sharp contrast to most of his peers in technology, who generally prefer not to speak publicly outside of carefully stage-managed product presentations. But it’s also true that Facebook has simply had a lot to apologize for. Zuckerberg was back in damage control mode on Wednesday when he apologized to the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media.

Skyscraper-size asteroid will buzz Earth on Friday, safely passing within 1.7 million miles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers say an asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth on Friday. There’s no chance of it hitting us since it will pass seven times the distance from Earth to the moon. NASA estimates the space rock is between 690 feet and 1,575 feet across. That means the asteroid could be similar in size to New York City’s Empire State Building or Chicago’s Willis Tower. The asteroid was discovered in 2008. It won’t be back our way again until 2032, but it will be a much more distant encounter, staying 45 million miles away.

