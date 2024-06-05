AP News Summary at 11:12 p.m. EDT

Who’s testified, and who might, in Hunter Biden’s firearms trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors who will decide whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of federal firearms charges are hearing deeply personal testimony about a dark period for Hunter Biden. The case stems from a gun the younger Biden bought in October 2018. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden lied when he swore he wasn’t a drug user on a federal form he filled out at the gun shop. Hunter Biden’s attorney is arguing his client did not believe he was in the throes of addiction when he stated in the paperwork that he did not have a drug problem. The key witnesses include Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and his brother Beau’s widow, with whom he had a romantic relationship after Beau’s death.

The costs of World War II and the war in Ukraine fuse as Allies remember D-Day without Russia

UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — The sun is setting on the D-Day generation. And it’s set to rise again over the Normandy beaches where the waves long ago washed away the blood and boot-steps of its soldiers. Their exploits on June 6, 1944, are being remembered on the 80th anniversary by the next generations who are seeing war again in Europe in Ukraine. Ever-dwindling numbers of World War II veterans who have pilgrimaged back to France and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine make this year’s remembrances particularly meaningful. The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at commemorations with world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are fusing together the awful past with the fraught present on Thursday.

Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is warning that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets elsewhere in the world in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to launch attacks on Russian territory. Putin also reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty. Putin said the recent actions by the West will further undermine international security and could lead to “very serious problems.” He responded to questions from international journalists — something that has become extremely rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Tornadoes touch down across US, killing toddler in Michigan and injuring 5 in Maryland

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit. Livonia city officials said in a post on the city’s website that the quick-developing tornado struck several neighborhoods in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say a massive tree was uprooted, falling onto the family’s house and through the roof, landing on a bed where the woman and her 2-year-old were sleeping. To the east in Maryland, emergency workers were responding to collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado was spotted in the area during rounds of strong storms Wednesday night.

India’s opposition, written off as too weak, makes a stunning comeback to slow Modi’s juggernaut

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s bruised and battered opposition was largely written off in the lead-up to its national election as too weak to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist governing party. It has now scored a stunning comeback, slowing down the Modi juggernaut and pushing his Bharatiya Janata Party well below the majority mark. This is unchartered territory for the populist prime minister, who now needs the help of his allies to stay in power. The election also marked a revival for the main opposition Congress party and its allies, who defied earlier predictions of decline and made deep inroads into governing party strongholds, denying Modi the supermajority he had hoped for.

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, according to a senator and a Western official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That’s according to a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, confirmed the strikes with U.S. weapons, but didn’t say how he was briefed. Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory.

At least 4 people killed, 23 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 23 others. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague. The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company. Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigate the collision. The state-run train company, Czech Railways, said it’s likely the track will remain closed for the entire day.

Speaker Johnson appoints two Trump allies to a committee that handles classified intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is appointing two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee. He is positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America’s spy agencies. The appointments of GOP Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Ronny Jackson of Texas to the House Intelligence Committee were announced on the House floor Wednesday. Johnson, a hardline conservative who has aligned himself with Trump, was replacing spots on the committee that opened up after the resignations of Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Chris Stewart of Utah.

Climate records keep getting shattered. Here is what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — Month after month, global temperatures are breaking records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming limit set in the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks. With temperatures soaring across the world, it can be hard to know what each broken record means for humans. Here’s a look at what scientists are saying about the impacts of the ongoing warming.

Pro athletes understand gambling on their games is a non-negotiable no-no. Some learned the hard way

BOSTON (AP) — Professional athletes get told at the start of every season that if they gamble on their games, the consequences are severe. This spring they’ve gotten a more personal reminder, with both the NBA and Major League Baseball banning players for life. Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was permanently banned this week for betting on games he was involved in. The NBA banished Raptors forward Jontay Porter in April. Other players say they should have known better. Marcano was the first active baseball player in a century banned for life for gambling. MLB said he placed hundreds of bets totaling more than $150,000 on baseball in 2022 and 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.