AP News Summary at 11:09 p.m. EDT

Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News didn’t go to trial, but still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson, had been saying about false 2020 election claims. The network’s top-rated host was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the leadup to jury selection in the case. Carlson’s messages lambasted Fox’s news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies the network was airing repeatedly.

Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon has been fired by the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday. The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent. Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years. CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

What’s behind the looming ‘x-date’ on the US debt limit?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. That started the clock on the “x-date” when those measures would be exhausted. The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collected in April from people filing their taxes. Sounds ominous, right? It might be time to get scared as more than three months have passed with little progress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling for trillions of dollars in spending cuts over the decade in return, while President Joe Biden insists that any talks about government finances not occur with the threat of an economy-wrecking default hanging over lawmakers.

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation banning abortion in almost all cases. The new law prohibits all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Before then, only women or girls subject to rape, incest or who are suffering from narrowly defined medical emergencies would be allowed to end their pregnancies. After six weeks, even those exceptions disappear, making the North Dakota law one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. The bill’s sponsor says it will go into effect immediately. That’s despite a ruling last month from the North Dakota Supreme Court, which is blocking another ban on abortion in the state while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

Mob kills 13 suspected Haiti gangsters with gas-soaked tires

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police and witnesses say a mob in the Haitian capital has beaten and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop. The horrific violence Monday underlined the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti National Police said in a brief statement that officers stopped and searched a minibus for contraband, and had confiscated weapons from suspects before they were “unfortunately lynched by members of the population.” The statement did not elaborate on how the mob was able to take control of the suspects.

Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared — nor do they seem too happy about it. Twitter removed the blue check icons last week from accounts that don’t pay the new $8 monthly fee, but the marks mysteriously returned over the weekend for many highly followed accounts. Some users, including rapper Lil Nas X, are disavowing what’s become a divisive symbol of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s erratic changes to the platform, posting that they didn’t pay to get their blue check back.

Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says Proud Boys leaders charged with plotting to use violence to keep Donald Trump in power saw the far-right extremist group as the former president’s “army.” A jury on Monday began hearing closing arguments for the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. Tarrio is among the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. One of Tarrio’s lawyers is expected to address jurors on Tuesday when the trial resumes for a second day of closing arguments. Defense attorneys say there is no evidence or a conspiracy or a plan for Proud Boys to attack the Capitol.

Montana transgender lawmaker silenced: What to know

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republicans continued to forbid a transgender lawmaker from speaking in the statehouse on Monday and are expected to maintain their position throughout the week. Their standoff with Rep. Zooey Zephyr over her remarks last week are the latest high-profile example of statehouse leaders deciding who can be heard during legislative debates. House Speaker Matt Regier said last week he won’t let Zephyr speak until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they passed a ban on gender-affirming care. Zephyr says she won’t apologize. The dispute illustrates the tensions around culturally divisive issues including firearms, racial justice and rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The issues are dominating America’s political discourse.

As sand miners prosper in Uganda, a vital lake basin suffers

LWERA WETLAND, Uganda (AP) — The Lwera wetland, stretching more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ugandan capital Kampala into the western interior, has long been worked over by sand miners, both legal and illegal, motivated by demand from the construction industry. Now, all known corporate operations within the wetland have authorization to be there, giving them a measure of legitimacy that’s frustrating environmental activists, local officials and others who say the mining activities must be stopped because they degrade the wetland. The National Environment Management Authority said companies that are found to be degrading the environment can face stiff financial penalties.

Butler scores 56, Heat stun Bucks 119-114 for 3-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination. The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double.

