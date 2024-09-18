AP News Summary at 11:07 a.m. EDT

Explosions witnessed at Beirut funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed in pager attack

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health ministry says one person was killed and over 100 were wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of country. Earlier on Wednesday, a Taiwanese company said another firm based in Hungary was responsible for making the pagers that exploded Tuesday in an apparent Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah. That attack marked a new escalation in the conflict between the two foes that has often threatened to escalate into all-out war. Pagers used by the militant group Hezbollah exploded nearly simultaneously a day earlier in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 12 people and wounding around 2,800. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel. An American official said Israel briefed the United States on Tuesday after the attack.

What to know about the deadly pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

NEW YORK (AP) — In what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack, pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria. The attack killed at least 12 people, including two children, and wounded thousands more. The militant group blamed Israel for the deadly explosions, which targeted an extraordinary breadth of people and showed signs of being a long-planned operation. Much about how the attack was executed is still uncertain, however. Investigators had no immediate word on how the pagers were detonated or if explosives had somehow been sneaked into each pager. The Israeli military declined to comment.

What will become of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ musical legacy? Experts weigh in following his indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, but his indictment Tuesday on sex trafficking and racketeering charges further clouds his legacy. For some, it may even change their relationship to his music. The indictment, detailing allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” Some experts believe the severity of the crimes may tarnish his career moving forward. Others say his career and impact are too great to ignore, but there will be economic consequences.

Trump and Harris are taking a brief break from campaigning in battleground states

The presidential candidates are taking a brief break from campaigning in battleground states. On Wednesday, Donald Trump will be in suburban New York, an area where his party is trying to protect Republicans in Democratic-heavy congressional districts that Joe Biden carried in 2020. Trump doesn’t seem to have changed his campaign travel plans after Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt as he golfed in Florida. Later this week he’s expected to be in the nation’s capital and North Carolina. Also Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to speak at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus conference. She has upcoming trips to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Now a Roe advocate, woman raped by stepfather as a child tells her story in Harris campaign ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child tells her story in a new campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The ad is part of a continued push by the Harris campaign to highlight the growing consequences of the fall of Roe, including in some states where abortion restrictions have no exceptions for rape or incest. Women in some states are suffering increasingly perilous medical care. Republican nominee Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing three of the conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Justice Department sues over Baltimore bridge collapse and seeks $100M in cleanup costs

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is suing the owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Maryland seeks to recover more than $100 million that the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the port. The case alleges that the electrical and mechanical systems on the Dali were improperly maintained, causing the ship to veer off course before striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. The collapse snarled commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore for months before the channel was fully opened in June.

Kentucky governor bans use of ‘conversion therapy’ with executive order

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is banning the use of “conversion therapy” on minors in Kentucky. He signed an executive order Wednesday. The governor calls it a necessary step to protect children from a widely discredited practice that tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling. The governor used executive powers after efforts to enact a law banning the practice repeatedly failed in the state’s Republican-dominated legislature. The order bans the practice and makes it illegal to use state or federal funds to provide the therapy on minors.

Stock market today: Wall Street is stuck as the countdown to a rate cut ticks closer to zero

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are stuck ahead of an announcement that’s expected to kick off a series of cuts to interest rates meant to prevent a recession. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in Wednesday morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 119 points, or 0.3%, but was still near its record set on Monday. The Nasdaq composite was basically flat. Treasury yields rose as traders continue to debate how big a cut to interest rates the Federal Reserve will likely deliver in the afternoon. Any cut would be the first in more than four years.

John Thune is striving to be the next Republican Senate leader, but can he rise in Trump’s GOP?

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is competing intensely to become the next Republican leader in the Senate. Senators John Cornyn of Texas, a former whip and strong fundraiser, and Rick Scott of Florida, a Trump ally, are also running for leader. Others could still jump in the race. Thune recently pledged a record-setting $4 million to the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, held meetings this spring with every colleague to lock in support and has crisscrossed the country to boost Republicans’ bid to win a Senate majority. But Thune’s bid could ultimately hinge on whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets involved in the leadership election.

An ancient African tree is providing a new ‘superfood’ but local harvesters are barely surviving

K0TWA, Zimbabwe (AP) — The baobab tree is known as the “tree of life” and its fruit is feeding a growing global market for natural food and beauty products. But the people picking the fruit in rural Africa say they are barely making enough money to survive. Climate change-induced drought has killed their usual crops. And the pickers accuse middlemen of paying them little for the baobab fruit they spend hours collecting each day. Meanwhile, companies in Europe, the United States and China are selling baobab products for prices that pickers, including children, say they can only dream of.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.