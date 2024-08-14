AP News Summary at 11:06 a.m. EDT

Arizona and Missouri join states with abortion amendments on the ballot. What would the measures do?

Voters in more than a half dozen states will decide ballot measures on abortion rights this year, with potentially more to come. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada and South Dakota will hold referendums on enshrining protection for abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide. Voters have sided with abortion rights supporters every time the issue has been directly on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling.

A new round of Gaza cease-fire talks is starting. Why is a deal so elusive?

JERUSALEM (AP) — International mediators are hoping to kickstart stalled cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas with a new round of talks meant to finally clinch a deal between the sides. But the chances of a breakthrough appear slim. Israel and Hamas are set to resume discussions on Thursday, but they’ve been mulling an internationally-backed proposal for more than two months that would wind down the 10-month-long war and free the roughly 110 hostages still held in Gaza. The indirect talks haven’t advanced substantively during that time and new proposed terms have complicated progress. Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza rages on, the hostages languish in captivity, and fears of an all-out regional war involving Iran and one of its proxies, Hezbollah, have surged.

Presented with rise in border crossings, Kamala Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was never the “border czar,” as her critics claim. Biden administration officials say she was assigned to tackle the “root causes” of migration from the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that were responsible for a large chunk of border crossers. The vice president took a long-term approach to the problem, helping persuade multinational corporations and Latin American businesses to invest in the region. That, she argued, would create additional jobs and give locals more reason to stay at home rather than take the arduous trek north.

Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have an opportunity to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. The event on Wednesday afternoon in Asheville carries both national and local implications for the former president. Aides and allies say Trump must sharpen his arguments against Vice President Kamala Harris and draw a clear policy contrast, especially on the economy. In recent weeks, he has focused instead on personal attacks and grievances. The speech comes the same day that the Labor Department reported that year-over-year inflation reached its lowest level in more than three years in July, a potential boon for Harris.

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest bid for a new judge in his New York hush money criminal case. Judge Juan M. Merchan, in a decision posted Wednesday, declined to step aside. The decision comes as the case heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month. The request was the third from lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee. They’ve argued that Merchan has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for prominent Democrats and campaigns, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run. She’s now Trump’s Democratic opponent in this year’s election. A state court ethics panel said last year that Merchan could continue on the case.

Stonehenge’s ‘altar stone’ originally came from Scotland and not Wales, new research shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers are one step closer to understanding how Stonehenge was created. A new study shows the unique stone lying flat at the center of Stonehenge originally came from a sandstone quarry near the tip of northeast Scotland. It’s not clear whether the 16-foot slab was carried by boat or through land — a journey of more than 460 miles. For more than a century, it was believed Stonehenge’s “altar stone” came from Wales. The analysis was published in the journal Nature. Stonehenge was constructed around 5,000 years ago, with stones forming different circles brought to the site at different times.

Ernesto has intensified into a hurricane and is on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters say Ernesto has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean and is on a path toward Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says Wednesday that the storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph), making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm already dropped torrential rain on eastern Puerto Rico and left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the U.S. territory. Ernesto is forecast to move through open waters and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Saturday. It is expected to intensify into a major Category 3 storm, with forecasters warning of heavy swells along the U.S. East Coast.

The Taliban are celebrating 3 years in power, but they’re not talking about Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are celebrating their third year as rulers of Afghanistan at a former U.S. air base. But they’re not talking about Afghans. Aid agencies warn that humanitarian efforts in the country are gravely underfunded and that economic collapse and climate change are destroying livelihoods. A grand military parade Wednesday at Bagram, once the center of America’s war to unseat the Taliban, saw senior Cabinet figures laud their administration’s achievements. The parade was also a chance to showcase the hardware left by U.S. and NATO-led forces after decades of fighting.

After a stroke, this musician found his singing voice again with help from a special choir

A choir for stroke survivors is helping one musician find his singing voice again. Music lights up multiple regions of the brain, strengthening neural connections between areas that govern language, memories, emotions and movement. Stroke survivor Ron Spitzer says the choir has been crucial to his recovery. It meets weekly at Mount Sinai’s Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine in New York. Such choirs offer the hope of healing through music. They also provide a place where stroke survivors don’t have to explain their limitations.

Rocked by cancellation of Vienna concerts, Swifties shake it off and flock to London

LONDON (AP) — For Herve Tram, being a Taylor Swift fan isn’t just about the music. The 28-year-old computer network engineer from Paris sees himself as part of a community. When Swift’s shows in Vienna were canceled last week because of a terror threat, Tram took a small personal step: He gave away two extra tickets to her upcoming concerts in London to two fellow fans. The community of Swift fans have been shaken in recent days, first by a knife-wielding attacker who murdered three little girls at a Swift-themed dance class in northern England, and then by the cancellation of the Vienna shows. But none of that has damped fans’ enthusiasm to see Swift during five shows Thursday through Tuesday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

