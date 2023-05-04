AP News Summary at 11:03 p.m. EDT

8 fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at school

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says at least eight people have been killed and 13 wounded in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade. Thursday’s shooting was the second mass killing in Serbia in two days. The state TV reported Friday that the suspected killer used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital. The report says the shooter is on the run. No other details are immediately available. On Wednesday in Belgrade, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that killed eight of his schoolmates and a school guard.

Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican donor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Thomas didn’t disclose the payments. That confirmation of a published report comes from a lawyer who’s represented Thomas and his wife, Virginia. The revelation of tuition payments made by Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow is the latest example of Crow’s generosity to Thomas and his family. And it’s raising more questions about Thomas’ ethics and disclosure requirements in general. The payments, along with the earlier examples of Crow’s financial ties to Thomas, were first reported by the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica.

US to control land sales to foreigners near 8 military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The new rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security is set to propose the rule on Friday. It would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Some call NYC subway choking criminal, others hold judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act. Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran. The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck. But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils

ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people. Many worry their lives won’t change even as the oil boom will generate billions of dollars for this largely impoverished nation. Bitter fights are certain over how the wealth should be spent in a place where politics is sharply divided along ethnic lines. Change is already visible, and infrastructure projects are underway. But many people still can’t make ends meet. And many oil-industry jobs won’t go to locals.

Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months. It is one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV. Jurors cleared a fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, of the sedition charge, though he was convicted of other serious felonies.

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

ROME (AP) — Napoli has won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. The championship set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples and beyond. Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. Napoli moved 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has concluded that British singer Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Thinking Out Loud” didn’t copy key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic tune “Let’s Get It On.” The verdict Thursday came after a two-week trial that featured Sheeran singing and playing guitar on the witness stand. Outside the courthouse, the singer told reporters he won’t be a “piggy bank” for those who sue musicians. Sheeran was sued by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. After the verdict, Sheeran hugged Kathryn Townsend Griffin, Townsend’s daughter, and she said they can now be friends.

Porn industry group sues over Utah age verification law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An adult entertainment industry group has filed a lawsuit challenging a new Utah law that requires porn websites to implement age verification mechanisms to block minors from accessing sexually explicit materials. The law took effect Wednesday, making Utah the second state to require adult websites to verify the age of those who want to view their pages — either through an independent contractor or digital ID. Lawmakers likened the requirement to those for alcohol or online gambling and argued that stronger protections were needed to shield kids from pornography. The Free Speech Coalition and other plaintiffs argue that the new law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view pornography.

US seeks help to find out who shot 4 bald eagles in Arkansas

PYATT, Ark. (AP) — Federal and state wildlife authorities are asking for the public’s help in catching whoever might be responsible for the deaths of four bald eagles in Arkansas’ Marion County earlier this year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last month put up a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those who killed the federally protected birds discovered Feb. 13 near Pyatt. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the lead investigator for the case. Those who kill the birds could face up to a $250,000 fine and two years in prison if convicted.

