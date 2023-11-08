AP News Summary at 11:03 a.m. EST

Israel pressured by allies over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel faces pressure from some of its closest allies over the plight of civilians in Gaza, as thousands of Palestinians stream out of the enclave’s north on foot because of dwindling food and water and fear of the increased fighting. The Group of Seven wealthy nations announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. But the group also called Wednesday for the “unimpeded” delivery of food, water, medicine and fuel, and for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting.

Americans divided over Israel response to Hamas attacks, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are divided over Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack one month ago. That is according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. While 40% of Americans believe Israel has gone too far, 38% said the counterattack has been appropriate. Only 36% said it’s extremely or very important to provide aid to Israel’s military to fight Hamas. At the same time, Americans have become more likely to describe Israel as an ally that shares U.S. interests and values since the war began. The poll was conducted from Nov. 2 to 6.

Democrats won big on abortion rights Tuesday. Here’s what the results say for the US going into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have plenty of good news to celebrate from Tuesday’s elections and there’s more evidence they can win races centered on the national debate over abortion. Abortion rights supporters won big in an Ohio ballot measure. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear was reelected in Kentucky after running television ads painting his challenger as extremist on abortion. And Virginia’s statehouse will be fully in Democratic control, preventing Republicans from pursuing new abortion restrictions and delivering a big loss to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The elections provide a snapshot of American politics heading into 2024. But two big names, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, weren’t on the ballot this time.

After Ohio vote, advocates in a dozen states are trying to put abortion on 2024 ballots

After voters in Ohio approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, advocates in at least a dozen states are hoping to take abortion questions to voters in 2024. Moves to enshrine reproductive rights are already set for the ballot in Maryland and New York. Voters in states including Florida, Missouri and South Dakota could be asked to roll back existing restrictions. Voters in Iowa and Pennsylvania might be asked to restrict access. And there are efforts to get both protections and restrictions on the ballot in Colorado. Ohio on Tuesday became the seventh state where voters have opted to protect abortion access over the past year.

Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump has taken the witness stand in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing former President Donald Trump’s family business. His elder daughter began testifying Wednesday. Her father and her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified earlier. Ivanka Trump has been in her father’s inner circle in both business and politics. But unlike him and her brothers, she was dismissed as a defendant in the New York attorney general’s lawsuit. It alleges that Donald Trump’s asset values were fraudulently pumped up for years on financial statements that helped him get loans and insurance. He and other defendants deny wrongdoing.

Trump will try to upstage the GOP debate with a rally targeting South Florida’s Cuban community

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s next campaign rally in a South Florida suburb is aimed at trying to upstage his Republican presidential rivals while they debate in nearby Miami. For his Wednesday night event, the former president has picked Hialeah, which is central to South Florida’s politically influential Cuban community and is all in for Trump. A City Council candidate used Trump’s image on his own campaign signs. People near polling stations this week wore red “Make America Great Again” hats and drove around in pickup trucks with flags bearing Trump’s name. Trump’s supporters were camped out more than a day in advance to get into the site where he’s set to appear.

Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado funeral home owner and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility. The FBI said in an email to aggrieved families on Wednesday that Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of three felonies: abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery. Jon Hallford owns Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, a town about 100 miles south of Denver. Authorities discovered the mishandled bodies at the funeral home’s neglected building with a search warrant Oct. 4. Neighbors said they had been noticing a bad smell for days. The Hallfords couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Cheetahs become more nocturnal on hot days. Climate change may trigger fights among predators

A new study finds that endangered cheetahs are more likely to hunt at dawn and dusk on hot days, which increases their odds of conflict with other nocturnal predators. The researchers placed GPS tracking collars on 54 large carnivores in Botswana — including cheetahs, lions, leopards — to track their hours of activity over eight years. They compared this data with maximum daily temperature records. When temperatures soared to nearly 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), cheetahs became more nocturnal — increasing their overlapping hunting hours with rival big cats by 16%. The research was published Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Citigroup discriminated against Armenian Americans, federal regulator says; bank fined $25.9 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup intentionally discriminated against Armenian Americans when they applied for credit cards, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday. According to the agency, Citibank argued internally that Armenians were more likely to commit fraud and referred to applicants as “bad guys” or affiliated with organized crime. The CFPB found that Citi employees were trained to avoid approving applications with common suffixes to Armenian last names or applications that originated in Glendale, California, where a large Armenian American population lives. The bank was fined $24.5 million and will pay $1.4 million to impacted consumers. Citibank apologized for what it called fraud detection protocols.

The NFL’s youth movement at quarterback reaches a new milestone

The generational shift at quarterback in the NFL reached a new milestone last week. For the first time ever, every player who threw a pass in the NFL in Week 9 was born in 1990 or later, with 15 of the 28 starting quarterbacks last week age 25 or younger. This was the first time since Week 6 of the 2002 season that no quarterback born in the 1980s took the field. There were seven rookie starters last week, raising the total of rookie starting QBs this season to nine, tying the non-replacement record set in 2019.

