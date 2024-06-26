AP News Summary at 11:01 p.m. EDT

Bolivian general arrested after apparent failed coup attempt as government faces new crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s government palace Wednesday as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup and urged people to mobilize. He called for “democracy to be respected” in a message on his X account. Hours later, Arce announced new heads of the army, navy and air force amid the roar of supporters. The new army head ordered soldiers back to their barracks, and soon after troops and armored vehicles pulled back. Hours later, the Bolivian general who appeared to be behind the rebellion, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested after the attorney general opened an investigation.

The Latest | Bolivian official says general wanted to take power, navy vice admiral also arrested

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A high-ranking Bolivian official says the army general arrested in Wednesday’s apparent failed coup attempt was out to seize power and a second top officer was also arrested. Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo said in the evening that in addition to Juan José Zúñiga, former navy Vice Adm. Juan Arnez Salvador was taken into custody. Both men were dismissed by President Luis Arce and replaced after the uprising began. Del Castillo said their goal “was to overturn the democratically elected authority” and “Gen. Zúñiga wanted to take power.” Del Castillo also said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was hit in the leg by a shotgun pellet. Details on the other were not released.

What is the federal law at the center of the Supreme Court’s latest abortion case?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to release an opinion that will allow doctors in Idaho to perform abortions to stabilize patients at least for now, despite the state’s strict abortion ban. The federal law has shaped emergency care over the last 40 years because it requires emergency rooms to stabilize patients with medical emergencies. It is a bipartisan law that was passed decades ago because doctors were dumping patients in bad condition in public hospitals. Doctors and the Biden administration have said that stabilizing treatment for pregnant patients may include terminating a pregnancy in rare, but dire, circumstances.

Few have flood insurance to help recover from devastating Midwest storms

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Many Midwestern homeowners hit by bad flooding this week do not have flood insurance. Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows that the government has issued only about 26,500 policies across Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Because bad floods are rare, many don’t realize they are at risk and need insurance. Others worry about the price. The lack of flood insurance will make it harder for some to recover and rebuild. There is help for the uninsured for basic needs like temporary housing, but they are generally less generous than insurance.

The Vatican stands trial in London as a British financier seeks to clear his name in a property deal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is standing trial in a London court over a property deal. It is believed to be the first time the Holy See has been forced to stand trial in a foreign court. The trial concerns efforts by a British financier to recover from the harm he says he suffered to his reputation as a result of a Vatican investigation into its 350 million euro investment in a London property .A Vatican tribunal has already convicted him of some criminal charges and sentenced him to prison. But he lodged a counter civil claim at London’s High Court.

Nevada judge denies release of ex-gang leader ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader will stay in jail ahead of his trial in the 1996 killing of music legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge ruled Wednesday that she couldn’t determine if funds for Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ release were obtained legally — and that they didn’t hinge on a TV or movie deal. Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 4. Davis told the judge during a hearing Tuesday that he has cancer and wanted to post $750,000 bond and be released on house arrest pending trial. A Nevada law prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crime.

Gunfire, lawlessness and gang-like looters are preventing aid distribution in Gaza, an official says

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — A U.S. aid official says thousands of tons of food, medicines and other aid piled up on a Gaza beach isn’t reaching those in need because of a dire security situation on the groun. He says truck drivers are either getting caught in the crossfire or have their cargo seized by “gang-like” groups. Doug Stropes, who is with the USAID, says Gaza continues to be an active combat zone that also has a “general sense of lawlessness.” Stropes said on Wednesday that since June 25, ships have delivered almost 7,000 metric tons of humanitarian assistance from Cyprus to Gaza via a U.S.-built pier linked to the territory’s coast. But only 1,000 tons have so far reached Palestinians.

Biden and Trump are set to debate. Here’s what their past performances looked like

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, then-President Trump arrived at the first debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland seemingly determined to steamroll Biden at every turn. The debate turned into chaos. The second and final presidential debate of 2020, held in Nashville, Tennessee, was far more subdued. But if the Biden-Trump debate this Thursday in Atlanta spirals into pandemonium, consider that we could see this coming by looking back at that first Biden-Trump faceoff on Sept. 29, 2020. Here are some of the key moments.

The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that federal officials leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that the states and other parties did not have the legal right to sue.

Vive la France! Hawks make Zaccharie Risacher second straight Frenchman taken No. 1 in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks took Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night, the second straight year a player from France was the first player selected. Risacher doesn’t come with the enormous height or hype of Victor Wembanyama, the towering center who went to San Antonio last year and went on to win the Rookie of the Year award. But the Hawks saw him as the best choice in what has been viewed as a draft absent of elite talent. This is the first time that the draft has gone consecutive years without the No. 1 pick being someone who played at an American college.

