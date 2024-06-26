AP News Summary at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Biden and Trump are set to debate. Here’s what their past performances looked like

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, then-President Trump arrived at the first debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland seemingly determined to steamroll Biden at every turn. The debate turned into chaos. The second and final presidential debate of 2020, held in Nashville, Tennessee, was far more subdued. But if the Biden-Trump debate this Thursday in Atlanta spirals into pandemonium, consider that we could see this coming by looking back at that first Biden-Trump faceoff on Sept. 29, 2020. Here are some of the key moments.

Most Americans plan to watch the Biden-Trump debate, and many see high stakes, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some element of Thursday’s presidential debate. And many think the stakes are high for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds the Democratic incumbent and the presumptive Republican nominee remain broadly unpopular as they prepare to spar for the first time since 2020. Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch, read or listen to commentary about the debate, taking place at CNN’s studio in Atlanta.

The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that officials in the Democratic administration leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that the states and other parties did not have the legal right, or standing, to sue.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man after US legal battle ends

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets. Assange raised his right fist as he emerged for the plane to a cheer from supporters at the Canberra airport. The deal with the Justice Department concludes a drawn-out legal saga. It came to a surprise end in a most unusual setting with Assange entering his plea in a U.S. district court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, on Wednesday.

A Palestinian was shot, beaten and tied to an Israeli army jeep. The army says he posed no threat

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — When Mujahid Abadi stepped outside to see if Israeli forces had entered his neighborhood, he was shot in the arm and the foot, and that was only the start of his ordeal. Hours later, beaten and bloodied, he found himself strapped to the searing hood of an Israeli military jeep driving down a road. The army initially said Abadi was a suspected militant, but later acknowledged he had not posed a threat to Israeli forces and was caught in crossfire with militants. Video showing the 24-year-old strapped to the jeep circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation, including from the United States.

Kenya’s president says he won’t sign finance bill that led protesters to storm parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto says he won’t sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead. The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt. Kenyans said the bill caused economic pain as millions struggle to get by. The chaos on Tuesday led Kenya’s government to deploy the military, and Ruto called protesters’ actions “treasonous.” It was the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades. The president says the bill caused “widespread dissatisfaction” and he has listened to the people.

Illinois man rejects deal to plead guilty to 7 murder charges in shooting at 2022 July Fourth parade

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 has rejected a deal requiring him to plead guilty to seven charges of murder in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III on Wednesday rejected the deal that prosecutors said would have come with a life sentence. The attack killed seven people and wounded more than 40. Prosecutors have said Crimo admitted to the shooting once police arrested him following an hourslong search. The gunman opened fire from the rooftop of a building along the parade route. Authorities have said the wounded ranged in age from 8 to their 80s.

Fed up with the UK Conservatives, some voters turn to the anti-immigration Reform party for answers

CLACTON-ON-SEA, England (AP) — In the English coastal town of Clacton-on-Sea, many Conservative voters are considering switching to the anti-immigration Reform UK party in next week’s national election. They are fed up with the governing Conservatives and agree with Reform’s core message that record migration has damaged Britain. The election comes at a time when public dissatisfaction is running high over a host of issues. That disillusionment has given the opposition Labour Party a significant lead in the polls. But it has also given oxygen to Reform and its leader Nigel Farage. Farage has emerged as a significant threat to the Conservatives with his pledge to “take the country back.”

Midwest flooding devastation comes into focus as flood warnings are extended in other areas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The devastation from floodwaters was coming into focus for residents and officials near McCook Lake in North Sioux City, South Dakota, as water receded after days of heavy rains around the Midwest. Union County Emergency Management said Tuesday in a Facebook post that there was no water, sewer, gas or electrical service in that area. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem warned in a post on social platform X that people need to stay out of the area unless escorted by public safety officials while plans are made for people to try and retrieve belongings. The flooding has breached levees in Iowa, creating dangerous conditions that prompted evacuations. At least two deaths are being blamed on the storms.

Baby cousin with cancer inspires girls to sew hospital gowns for sick kids across U.S. and Africa

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Sick children across the country and in Africa are having their hospital stays brightened somewhat by the efforts of two young sisters from New Jersey, who make and donate brightly colored, kid-themed hospital gowns for kids. Giuliana and Audrina Demma have made and donated 1,800 gowns to them since 2021, and have since added small pillows to their creations. Giuliana was inspired by seeing her young cousin Giada in a huge, ill-fitting drab colored gown while fighting cancer as a toddler. When Giuliana learned to sew years later, she recalled how sad little Giada looked in the standard-issue hospital gown. So she decided to create bright, cheery gowns for kids.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.