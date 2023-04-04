AP News Summary at 1:06 a.m. EDT

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a New York City courthouse Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush-money payments. Trump will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, though it is unclear whether the nation’s 45th president may have his mug shot taken. The booking and arraignment are expected to be relatively brief as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the exact charges against him and enters a plea, expected to be not guilty. He is scheduled to return to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, to hold a rally Tuesday evening.

Chicago chooses between progressive, moderate for mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago voters are choosing a new mayor to lead the heavily Democratic city. Tuesday’s runoff pits former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas against progressive Brandon Johnson. Vallas is a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and major business groups. Johnson is a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union. Both men finished ahead of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a February election, making her the first incumbent in 40 years to seek reelection in the city and lose. The top two vote-getters in the all-Democrat but officially nonpartisan race moved to the Tuesday runoff because no candidate received over 50% of the vote.

Abortion access at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The fate of abortion access in battleground Wisconsin likely rests with Tuesday’s outcome of the heated race for state Supreme Court that became the most expensive contest of its kind in U.S. history. The future of Republican-drawn legislative maps, voting rights and years of other Republican policies also hang in the balance. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been under conservative control for 15 years. It came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz faces Republican-backed Dan Kelly in the officially nonpartisan race that has broken down along partisan lines.

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

‘We’ll kill you’: Troops film boys’ killings in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A video in Burkina Faso showing men in military fatigues walking among the bloodied bodies of boys with their hands bound surfaced on social media in mid-February. It shows a man slamming a rock onto the head of a 16-year-old named Adama as another man laughed. Burkina Faso has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands. But some civilians say they are even more afraid of Burkina Faso’s security forces. The military junta has denied its security forces were involved, but a frame-by-frame analysis by The Associated Press of the 83-second video shows the killings happened inside a military base in the country’s north.

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville were walking out of class to protest gun violence following a school shooting last week, police released new information from the investigation. Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale spent months planning a mass murder at The Covenant School, and that they haven’t yet established a motive but say Hale “considered the actions of other mass murderers.” Hale fired 152 rounds before being killed by police. Hale’s victims were three 9-year-old children and three adults. Outside the state Capitol on Monday, thousands rallied in a call for gun reform, many of them students from Nashville-area schools who walked out of their classes en masse.

Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca?

SEATTLE (AP) — An ambitious plan announced last week to return Lolita, a killer whale held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. But it also called to mind the release of Keiko — the star of the movie “Free Willy” — more than two decades ago. Keiko’s return to his native Iceland vastly improved upon his life in a Mexico City tank, but he failed to adapt to the wild and died five years later. Advocates say their experience with Keiko will inform how they plan for Lolita’s return.

Veto stands: Transgender pronouns OK in North Dakota schools

Teachers in North Dakota can still refer to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use, after lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a controversial bill to place restrictions on educators. House lawmakers voted to override the veto Monday, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed. This happened days after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office announced the veto, and the Senate overrode it. The bill would have prohibited public school teachers and employees from acknowledging the pronouns a transgender student uses unless they received permission from the student’s parents as well as a school administrator.

On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle

KOCHI, India (AP) — Saltwater’s intrusion into freshwater is a growing problem linked to climate change, and its effects can be seen in places like India’s southwestern shore. In the Chellanam neighborhood of Kochi, a coastal city of about 600,000, rising salinity means residents can no longer depend on ponds and wells for the water they need to drink, cook and wash. When pipes carrying fresh water from inland break, residents who can scarcely afford it have to buy their water, or wait for government trucks to bring it in for free. Getting water home from the government drop-off points can be a grueling daily burden. One 82-year-old woman with a heart condition described struggling to carry seven fully laden pots and buckets back to her home.

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio testified Monday at the trial of former Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel because both men have ties to a Malaysian businessman at the center of a massive international scandal. Michel, a member of the influential 1990s rap group the Fugees, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the businessman, Low Taek Jho, to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to a Barack Obama campaign. DiCaprio met Low in 2010. Low later gave him lavish gifts, including a Picasso painting that the actor returned after the scandal broke, and help financing DiCaprio’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

