AP News Summary at 10:58 a.m. EDT

Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence being treated at hospital, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who they say scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion where he set a fire is being treated at a hospital after an unrelated medical event. Authorities say Cody Balmer had planned to beat Gov. Josh Shapiro with a small sledgehammer early Sunday. A police affidavit released Monday says Balmer of Harrisburg “admitted to harboring hatred” toward Shapiro, but it didn’t explain why. The fire left significant damage and forced Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building early Sunday. Balmer was arrested later in the day and faces charges including attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault. Authorities didn’t say whether Balmer has a lawyer.

What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the alleged arson at his official residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in the middle of the night, set a fire that left significant damage and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building during the Jewish holiday of Passover. Firefighters extinguished the fire early Sunday. No injuries were reported. Authorities have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg, and say he was arrested later in the day. Court documents released Monday say Balmer planned to beat Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he found him. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney. Authorities are investigating how the break-in occurred and the motive for it.

Stocks rally worldwide after Trump eases some of his tariffs on electronics, for now

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying worldwide after President Donald Trump relaxed some of his tariffs, for now at least. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 441 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2%. Apple, Nvidia and other big technology companies led the way after Trump temporarily exempted smartphones, computers and some other electronics from some of his stiff tariffs. Perhaps more importantly for Wall Street, the bond market also showed signals of increasing calm. Treasury yields eased following last week’s sudden and scary rise, which seemed to rattle not only investors but also Trump himself.

The Latest: White House defends Trump’s tariff moves that rattled markets

Trump administration officials have been out in force across the television networks, defending President Donald Trump’s economic policies after another week of reeling markets that saw the Republican administration reverse course on some of its steepest tariffs. Meanwhile, Trump’s doctor says the oldest man elected president is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief as the White House released results Sunday of Trump’s recent physical exam.

Russia claims its deadly attack on Ukraine’s Sumy targeted military forces as condemnation grows

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia claims that its deadly missile attack on Ukraine’s city of Sumy that killed and wounded scores on Sunday had targeted a gathering of Ukrainian troops. Children were among the dead. European leaders on Monday condemned the attack as a war crime. There were calls for more sanctions on Russia. A Kremlin spokesman says Russia’s military only strikes military targets. Russia’s Defense Ministry asserts that the strike targeted a gathering of senior military officers. Ukraine has called for a global response to the attack. Poland holds the European Union’s rotating presidency and says Russia is mocking ceasefire efforts.

Suspected US airstrikes kill at least 7 people in Yemen, Houthi rebels say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Suspected U.S. airstrikes around Yemen’s rebel-held capital have killed at least seven people and wounded 29 overnight. That’s according to Yemen’s Houthi rebels in a statement Monday. Footage aired by the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel showed firefighters spraying water on a raging fire they described as being sparked by the airstrikes. Rubble littered a street as rescuers carried one person away from the site, which the rebels claimed was a ceramics factory in the Bani Matar neighborhood of Sanaa, the capital. The Houthis also claimed shoot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone, something U.S. officials acknowledged “reports” of on Monday.

Majority Leader John Thune’s ‘old-fashioned’ approach to the Senate has kept Trump on board so far

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has produced the quickest top-level Cabinet confirmation process in the last 20 years under new Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. At the outset, it wasn’t clear that would be the case. President Donald Trump was making demands the new Senate leader be ready to put the chamber into recess so he could skip over the Senate confirmation process. Thune has been successful in showing the Republican president the confirmation process can work. But the decision to push forward on even the most unconventional Cabinet nominees has come at a cost. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly says the damage Trump is doing to America’s international reputation isn’t something it easily recovers from.

Next Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome, AP source says

ROME (AP) — Talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program appear ready to leave the Middle East and an Italian source says the next round would take place in Rome. A source in the Italian government confirmed that the talks would take place in Rome on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani separately told journalists in Osaka, Japan, on Monday that the Italian government has given its OK to host the talks.

China’s Xi says there are no winners in a tariff war as he visits Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping says no one wins in a trade war as he kicked off a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia with a trip to Vietnam. Xi reiterating China’s commitment to global trade in contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs moves. Although Trump has paused some tariffs, he has kept in place 145% duties on China, the world’s second-largest economy. In an editorial published in state-run media, Xi said China and Vietnam should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains.

Blue Origin launches an all-female celebrity crew with Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez

Blue Origin has launched Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space with an all-female celebrity crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King. The New Shepard rocket blasted off Monday from West Texas. Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, invited the others along for the 10-minute, fully automated ride. Besides Sanchez, Perry and King, the crew included a film producer, a former NASA engineer who started her own companies to promote science education, and a scientist who now advocates for sexual violence survivors. Moved by the views of Earth below, Perry couldn’t resist singing “What a Wonderful World” in space.

