AP News Summary at 10:52 a.m. EST

Will Trump’s hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect’s immunity claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge is poised to decide whether to uphold Donald Trump’s hush money verdict or dismiss it on presidential immunity grounds. Judge Juan M. Merchan has said he will rule Tuesday on the president-elect’s request to toss his conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave presidents broad protection from prosecution. Trump’s lawyers have been fighting for months to reverse his conviction. Trump’s efforts to erase the verdict have taken on new urgency. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month with possible punishments ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United Nations

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations. In a statement announcing his pick, Trump said, “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.” Stefanik serves as House Republican Conference Chair and has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies in the House. She was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill his Cabinet right away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Senate Republicans pick their new leader, President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the candidates to change Senate rules and give him more power to appoint unconfirmed nominees. Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida are running in a secret ballot election on Wednesday to lead the conference as longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell steps aside from power after almost two decades. Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates, but on Sunday he made clear that he expects the new leader to go around regular Senate order to allow him to fill his Cabinet quickly.

Kremlin rejects reports of a conversation last week between Putin and Trump

The Kremlin is rejecting reports that President Vladimir Putin spoke last week with President-elect Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine, and a spokesman for Trump refused to comment on what he called his “private calls” with world leaders. The Washington Post first reported on Sunday, citing anonymous sources, that the two spoke on Thursday, with Trump advising Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and cited the sizable U.S. military presence in Europe. In a conference call Monday with journalists, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said “there was no conversation” and the report was “completely untrue, it is pure fiction.” Speaking at a foreign policy forum Thursday, Putin congratulated Trump on his election victory.

Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile kill 6, injure 30 in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile smashed into cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing at least six civilians and injuring about 30 others. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia recently intensified strikes in civilian areas in an apparent effort to wear down the willingness of Ukrainians to keep up a war that is approaching its 1,000-day milestone. Both Russia and Ukraine are waiting to see how Washington will change its policy on the war after Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president in January. The U.S. is the biggest provider of military help to Ukraine but Trump has chided the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars of aid.

Middle East latest: Israeli minister reports some progress toward cease-fire but Hezbollah unaware

Israel’s new foreign minister says there has been “certain progress” in efforts to end the fighting with Lebanon’s Hezbollah. But a spokesman for the militant group said Monday it had not received any official proposal and was prepared to wage a long war if needed. The Biden administration has spent months trying to broker a cease-fire, and there were reports that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein might return to the region in the coming days. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said any agreement would have to include enforcement mechanisms to prevent Hezbollah from reconstituting its military infrastructure near the border.

Man killed in Tuskegee University shooting in Alabama is identified. 16 others were hurt

A county coroner says the man killed in a homecoming weekend shooting at Tuskegee University has been identified as 18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson. The Macon County coroner said Monday that Johnson was from Troy, Alabama. Authorities say the shooting also injured 16 others, a dozen of them by gunfire. Many of the injured were students, but Johnson was not. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 25-year-old Jaquez Myrick, of Montgomery, was taken into custody. Officials say he was found with a handgun with a machine gun conversion device but have not accused him of the shooting. Myrick is in jail, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires, 1 dead; Veterans Day ceremony postponed

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on both coasts of the U.S. are battling wildfires, including one in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee. In Southern California, crews northwest of Los Angeles made progress Sunday against a fire that prompted thousands of residents to flee and destroyed more than 130 structures. New York authorities say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old state parks employee who was fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire along the New Jersey and New York border when a tree fell on him Saturday. The firefighting effort has postponed Veterans Day plans in one New Jersey town, where many of the personnel are veterans.

Afghanistan attends United Nations climate talks for first time since Taliban’s return to power

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Afghanistan’s first delegation at United Nations climate talks since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday in a bid to garner support for climate action in the climate-vulnerable nation. Matuil Haq Khalis, who’s the head of the country’s environment protection agency, told The Associated Press that Afghanistan is among the worst affected nations by climate change and needs the world’s support to deal with extreme weather like erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts and flash floods.

‘I got my life back.’ Veterans with PTSD making progress thanks to service dog program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — After working at a crowded and dangerous internment camp in Iraq, Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather O’Brien brought home with her anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. A bouncy labradoodle and a Kansas City-area program helped her get back on her feet. Dogs 4 Valor, operated through an organization called The Battle Within, helps retired veterans and first responders in the Kansas City area work with their service dogs to help manage depression, anxiety and other challenges. Organizers of Dogs 4 Valor say veterans with severe PTSD often struggle to go out in public. The program, and the dogs, help them find a way to get out of their homes and enjoy life again.

