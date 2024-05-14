AP News Summary at 10:49 a.m. EDT

As House Speaker heads to court with Trump, hush money witness Cohen is testifying

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is being joined at the courthouse in his New York hush money trial by an entourage of Republican supporters including House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson is traveling Tuesday with Trump in his motorcade along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills and former GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy. Their presence as Trump fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand is a not-so-subtle show of support meant not just for Trump but also for voters tuning in from home and for the jurors deciding Trump’s fate. Cohen awaits a bruising round of questioning from the ex-president’s lawyers. Trump denies doing anything wrong.

Palestinians mark 76 years of dispossession as a potentially even larger catastrophe unfolds in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians on Wednesday will mark the 76th year of their mass expulsion from what is now Israel. It’s an event that is at the core of their national struggle, but in many ways pales in comparison to the calamity now unfolding in Gaza. Palestinians refer to it as the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe. Some 700,000 Palestinians — a majority of the prewar population — fled or were driven from their homes before and during the 1948 war that followed Israel’s establishment. After the war, Israel refused to allow them to return. In Gaza, the refugees and their descendants make up around three-fourths of the population. Many have once again been displaced, with no idea if or when they will return.

The Latest | More than half a million people flee fighting in Rafah and northern Gaza, UN says

The United Nations says more than half a million Palestinians have been displaced in recent days by escalating Israeli military operations in both southern and northern Gaza. Aid workers are struggling to distribute dwindling supplies to Palestinians in makeshift tent camps facing catastrophic levels of hunger. The United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees says around 450,000 Palestinians were driven from the southern Gaza city of Rafah over the past week. The U.N. said Monday that 100,000 people were displaced so far by Israeli evacuation orders in northern Gaza. Israeli forces are battling militants in northern areas despite launching major operations earlier in the war. Palestinian officials say Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 12 people overnight and into Tuesday.

Blinken in Kyiv says US arms will make a difference as Ukraine reels from a new Russian offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that American military aid on its way to Ukraine will make a “real difference” on the battlefield. The remarks Tuesday came as the top diplomat made an unannounced visit to reassure an ally facing a fierce new Russian offensive. According to open-source monitoring analysts, Moscow’s troops have captured around 100 to 125 square kilometers in the Kharkiv region that includes at least seven villages in recent days. Though most of those villages were already depopulated, thousands of civilians in the area have fled the fighting. Analysts have called this moment one of the most dangerous for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more air defense systems to protect civilians in the northeast.

Biden hiking tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar cells, steel, aluminum — adding to tensions with Beijing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chinese foreign ministry is lashing out at the Biden administration’s plans to slap new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment. The tariffs are likely to increase friction between the world’s two largest economies. The tariffs come during a heated campaign between Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden and Trump are vying to show who’s tougher on China. White House officials say the tariffs will help thwart China’s efforts to dominate the market for emerging technologies in ways that pose risks to U.S. national security and economic stability. China accuses the U.S. of bullying.

AP Investigation: In hundreds of deadly police encounters, officers broke multiple safety guidelines

An Associated Press investigation found that police across the U.S. violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining people in hundreds of fatal encounters that didn’t involve a firearm. Police breached those safety warnings not just once or twice, but in three or more ways in roughly 45% of the 1,000 deaths identified by AP over a decade’s time. Most often, officers pinned people facedown in ways that could restrict their breathing or stunned them repeatedly with Tasers. Some officers had little choice but to break guidelines recommended by law enforcement groups and safety experts, known as best practices, to save or protect someone. But many decisions were harder to explain, happening after officers had people handcuffed and controlled.

There’s bird flu in US dairy cows. Raw milk drinkers aren’t deterred

Sales of raw milk appear to be on the rise, despite an outbreak of bird flu in U.S. dairy cows. Federal officials warn about the health risks of drinking raw milk at any time, but especially during this novel outbreak. Retail sales of raw cow’s milk have jumped by 26% to to 65% a week compared to the same periods last year, market research data show. Raw milk farmers say they can’t keep unpasteurized products in stock. Some people claim that raw milk has health benefits, but multiple studies show it is one of the riskiest foods people can consume.

Ex-Ukrainian president says US delay in war aid was ‘colossal’ waste, let Putin inflict more damage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko says the long delay by the U.S. Congress in approving military aid for his country was “a colossal waste of time.” He told The Associated Press on Monday that it let Russian President Vladimir Putin inflict more suffering in the 2-year-old invasion and only prolonged the war. Yushchenko is a pro-European reformer and he was in Philadelphia to speak at a World Affairs Council event. The lack of ammunition forced Ukrainian forces to surrender village after village on the front lines. U.S. officials say they’re rushing newly approved weaponry to Ukraine. President Joe Biden pushed for months to overcome resistance from hard-right Republican lawmakers before the aid was approved last month.

K-pop fans around globe rally for climate and environment goals

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Fans of Korean pop bands around the world are increasingly channeling their millions-strong online community into climate and environmental activism. One group, Kpop4Planet, has joined other climate organizations to rally K-pop fans for climate causes such as urging K-pop entertainers to cut back on waste, petitioning companies to drop business deals linked to coal and raising awareness about other climate-related issues. After Kpop4Planet petitioned South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co., it scrapped a deal linked to coal power plants in Indonesia. The ability to quickly organize a large, dedicated group has made K-pop fans an increasingly influential online lobby for protests and promotingyikes causes that have included the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cannes kicks off with Greta Gerwig’s jury and a Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury and the presentation of an honorary Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep, as the French Riviera spectacular kicks off a potentially volatile 77th edition. A 10-day stream of stars will begin flowing down Cannes’ famous red carpet beginning with the opening night film, “The Second Act,” a French comedy starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon. During the opening ceremony, Streep will be given an honorary Palme. In the days to come, Cannes will premiere George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” Francis Ford Coppola’s self-financed “Megalopolis” and anticipated new movies from Paolo Sorrentino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold and Kevin Costner.

