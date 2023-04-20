AP News Summary at 10:44 a.m. EDT

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. A stuck valve scrapped Monday’s try. Throngs of spectators watched from several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits.

More peril for Trump in pending probes than NY: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has emerged largely unscathed politically from his New York indictment. But a new poll suggests that investigations in Georgia and Washington could prove more problematic with the public. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey finds that 4 in 10 U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally in New York, where he has been charged in connection to hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters. The poll finds about half of all U.S. adults believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is under investigation for interfering in the 2020 election vote count.

Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday

COLE, Okla. (AP) — Strong storms with tornadoes and hail have killed at least two people in the central United States. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. Central Oklahoma saw tornadoes with two deaths and several injuries reported in the town of Cole. Homes and other buildings were badly damaged or destroyed. KFOR-TV reports that two people in Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says an additional round of tornado-producing storms is expected Thursday night in the region.

North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a veto-proof bill into law that restricts transgender health care and criminalizes providers who give gender-affirming care to people under 18. The new law takes effect immediately. It allows prosecutors to charge health care providers with felonies for performing sex reassignment surgeries on minors, and with misdemeanors for giving gender-affirming medication — like puberty blockers — to trans kids. At least 13 states have passed laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Republican lawmakers across the country have advanced hundreds of measures aimed at nearly every facet of trans existence this year.

K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, has been found dead at his home in Seoul, according to his management agency. The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to his home Wednesday evening because he wasn’t responding to contacts. Police are investigating his death but have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Officials at Seoul’s Gangnam district police station did not respond to calls for comment. Moon Bin’s management agency, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his death, saying that he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky” and that fellow artists and company officials were mourning him with “very deep sadness and shock.”

NATO head defiantly says Ukraine belongs in alliance one day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has defiantly declared that Ukraine deserves to join the military alliance and pledged continuing support on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment. The NATO chief has been instrumental in marshaling support from members. The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO was a key goal behind its invasion.

Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington state Legislature

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles has cleared the Democratic-controlled Washington state Legislature. Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed for the ban and is expected to sign it into law. It’ll almost certainly be challenged in court. The Legislature approved the bill on Wednesday. The measure would cover more than 50 types of guns, including AR- or AK-style rifles. It bans the future sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of these firearms. The bill will go into effect immediately once it’s signed. Nine other states have passed similar laws. Republican lawmakers in Washington opposed the ban, contending it would not prevent mass shootings.

Ganja glut? With excess weed, growers seek interstate sales

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Legal marijuana growers along the West Coast are struggling with oversupply, low prices and limited outlets for selling their product. Oregon’s top cannabis regulator recently warned of an “existential crisis” in the industry. Few expect a fractured Congress to help out anytime soon by legalizing the drug. But some are pinning their faint hopes on the chance President Joe Biden’s administration might clear the way for trade among states that have legalized the drug. Washington’s Legislature last week approved a “trigger bill” — modeled after ones already passed in Oregon and California — that will allow the governor to enter into interstate cannabis trade agreements should the federal government allow it.

‘Too much to learn’: Schools race to catch up kids’ reading

ATLANTA (AP) — Many American third graders aren’t reading well — and that poses an urgent problem. These students were kindergarteners when the pandemic first hit, and some missed most of first grade, the foundational year for learning to read. For many, second grade was disrupted by illness and quarantines, too. Third grade is the last chance for them to master reading before they face more rigorous expectations. If they don’t, research shows they’re less likely to complete high school. To address pandemic learning loss, Atlanta has been one of the only cities in the country to add class time — 30 minutes a day for three years. One third grade teacher hopes it will be enough.

Why is Karl Lagerfeld, the Met Gala theme, controversial?

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl Lagerfeld transformed Chanel from frumpy to modern. He revolutionized the merging of hip-hop culture and high fashion. He dressed and befriended delighted celebrities. He was also a self-proclaimed “big mouth.” The fashion icon who died in 2019 publicly sounded off as a fatphobic. He made contentious remarks about migrants. He spoke out against gay men adopting children. He declared himself “fed up” by the #MeToo movement. All without apology. And he left behind the receipts, in his own words. Come May 1, fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, will honor the man with the mouth.

