AP News Summary at 10:43 a.m. EST

Israel and Hamas agree on a truce to free hostages in swap, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza. The breakthrough will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory. The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war. The conflict was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Now in its seventh week, it has leveled vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

Live updates | Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to start Thursday morning, Egyptian state media say

A cease-fire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week. The Israeli government says that under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and Israel is to release some Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Egyptian state media say the truce will begin Thursday morning and last four days. Egypt helped mediate the cease-fire agreement, which would bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A temporary cease-fire agreement to facilitate the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ raid on Israel is expected to bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza and a glimmer of hope to the families of the captives. Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt. It was announced Wednesday and will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The deal was brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt and was made public as fighting intensified in central neighborhoods of Gaza City. Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV channel said the truce would take effect Thursday morning local time.

Thanksgiving travel rush begins with snowy weather threatening the Northeast

Holiday travelers are starting their final sprint. About 2.7 million people were expected to board flights on Wednesday, and Sunday is expected to set an all-time record of 2.9 million. Many millions of other Americans will drive to Thanksgiving celebrations. Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration say they are prepared for the onslaught. But airport security lines could be long. Delta is telling passengers to arrive at the airport at least two or three hours before their flight. On the positive side, the government says airfares are lower than they were last year, and gasoline prices are down too.

OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos

The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him just days ago. The move culminates a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence. San Francisco-based OpenAI said late Tuesday that it’s also bringing on a new board of directors that replaces the one that fired Altman as CEO on Friday. OpenAI’s previous board had refused to give specific reasons for Altman’s ouster, leading to a weekend of internal conflict at the company and growing outside pressure from the startup’s investors. An expert says the turmoil “shows how fragile the AI ecosystem is right now, including addressing AI’s risks.”

Nearly half of Americans think the US is spending too much on Ukraine aid, an AP-NORC poll says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Close to half of the U.S. public thinks the country is spending too much on aid to Ukraine. That’s according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and it comes as Congress weighs sending billions more in federal support to Ukraine. Yet opposition to aid is down slightly from where it was a month ago. Now, 45% say the U.S. government is spending too much on aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia, down slightly from 52% in October. More than one-third of U.S. adults say the current spending level for Ukraine is “about right.”

A population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada is threatening to invade the US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas. But the exploding population of feral swine on the prairies of western Canada is threatening to spill south. Worse, wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. So northern states want to keep them out.

At Black Lives Matter house, families are welcomed into space of freedom and healing

STUDIO CITY, California (AP) — A national Black Lives Matter nonprofit that was widely criticized for purchasing a sprawling California mansion with donated funds recently opened the property to dozens of families who lost loved ones in incidents of police violence. The families, including some who accused the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation of using their loved ones’ names to raise millions of dollars, gathered and dined with a network of families that advocates for police reforms and better support. The foundation says it plans to hold future events that align with its mission of eradicating white supremacy and improving Black lives.

JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter

DALLAS (AP) — Some of the last surviving witnesses to the events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are among those sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary. Kennedy was killed as his motorcade passed through downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Associated Press reporter Peggy Simpson said she rushed to the scene that day, staying with police as they converged on the Texas School Book Depository, the building from which shots had rung out. Simpson, former U.S. Secret Service Agent Clint Hill and others who were there are featured in “JFK: One Day in America,” a limited series from National Geographic released this month that pairs their recollections with archival footage.

NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry

Former Saints tight end Boo Williams needs surgery, medicine and doctors to make the pain in his injured neck subside. But he can’t afford any of it. The 44-year-old was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan. But Williams tells The Associated Press the plan and the league have repeatedly mishandled his claims and should really have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years. His story is not unlike those of dozens of retired players in similar positions, who spend their days picking through a web of lawyers, paperwork and bureaucracy in a fight against the NFL and a disability plan they argue is unfair and broken.

