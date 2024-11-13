AP News Summary at 10:39 a.m. EST

Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is making a victor’s return to Washington. The president-elect’s plane landed Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and he arrived near the Capitol to meet with House Republicans. He told them in his first visit back to Washington since winning the 2024 election that “it’s nice to win.” President Joe Biden will welcome Trump to the White House later in the morning for a visit that’s a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power. It’s a meeting that Trump never offered to Biden four years ago.

Senate Republicans are gathering behind closed doors to pick a new majority leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators will gather behind closed doors Wednesday to decide who will replace longtime Senate leader Mitch McConnell and lead their new majority next year — a decision that could determine the future of the Senate, and the party, as Donald Trump reclaims the presidency. South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Florida Sen. Rick Scott have been scrambling in recent days to win the most votes in the secret ballot election, promising a new direction in the Senate and furiously competing over how close they are to Trump. It will be the first test of Trump’s relationship with Congress.

Trump’s defense choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host’s experience

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has stunned the Pentagon and the broader defense world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be defense secretary. Trump has picked someone who’s largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world’s largest and most powerful military. The news Tuesday was met with bewilderment and worry among many in Washington. Trump passed on a number of established national security heavy-hitters and chose an Army National Guard officer who’s well known in conservative circles as a co-host of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend.” He could bring sweeping changes. Hegseth opposes “woke” programs that promote inclusion and he questions the role of women in combat.

Trump says Musk, Ramaswamy will form outside group to advise White House on government efficiency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency.” Despite the name, the new organization will not be a government agency. Trump says it will be an outside group that will offer the White House advice on how to “drive large scale structural reform” and create an entrepreneurial approach to government. The president-elect says he wants to shock government systems. The acronym for the new organization is DOGE, which is a nod to Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin. Musk has been a constant presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort since the presidential election.

US inflation rose slightly last month after 2 years of steady cooling but remained low

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States ticked up in October, driven by costlier rents, used cars, and air fares, a sign that price increases might be leveling off after having slowed in September to their lowest pace since 2021. Consumer prices rose 2.6% from a year earlier, up from 2.4% in September. It was the first increase in annual inflation in seven months. From September to October, prices edged up 0.2%. An uptick in prices, if sustained, could stir concerns in financial markets that progress in taming inflation may be slowing. It might also make the Federal Reserve less inclined to cut its key interest rate in the coming months. Still, most economists think inflation will eventually resume its slowdown.

Israel’s West Bank settlers hope Trump’s return will pave the way for major settlement expansion

BEIT EL, West Bank (AP) — Advocates of Jewish settlement in the West Bank believe they have reason to celebrate after Donald Trump’s election win. Not only did settlement building surge during Trump’s first term, but his administration took unprecedented steps to support Israel’s territorial claims, including recognizing Jerusalem as its capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there. This time around settlement advocates believe Trump’s history of fervent support for Israel could translate into their supreme goal: Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Critics say that would smother any remaining hopes for Palestinian statehood. Some are even gunning for resettling Gaza under a Trump administration.

Children brought from Gaza to heal from war wounds become caught in another war, in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Seven-year-old Halima Abou Yassine was brought to Lebanon from Gaza for treatment after an Israeli strike left her near death with a gaping wound in her skull. She’s one of a dozen Palestinian children from Gaza being treated in Lebanon under a program set up by a British-Palestinian surgeon, Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta. But now the children are caught up in another war as Israel escalates its bombardment of Lebanon in a campaign against the Hezbollah militant group. They are making progress in healing, but the war has prevented more wounded children from being brought to Lebanon for treatment.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he’ll ask for a vote of confidence in December

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that he will ask for a vote of confidence on Dec. 16, paving the way forward for an early parliamentary election in February. Scholz declared his plans for a vote of confidence during a speech in parliament on Wednesday, one week after his three-party coalition government collapsed. The chancellor had initially wanted to have an early election only by late March — before the vote that is regularly scheduled for September 2025. However, the center-right Christian opposition pushed for a quicker vote in the parliament to speed up the next election. In the end, party leaders across the political spectrum agreed on the dates for the vote of confidence and the new election.

US government worker charged with leaking classified documents on Israel’s plans to strike Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel’s earlier plans to attack Iran. That’s according to court papers filed Wednesday. The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was to due to make his first court appearance in Guam. It’s not immediately clear which federal agency employed him. The documents noted that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Israel carried out a retaliatory attack on multiple sites in Iran in late October.

What makes walking so great for your health and what else you need to do

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health experts say walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. Getting steps in also helps lower the risk of heart problems, high blood pressure, dementia, depression and many types of cancer. Walking also improves blood sugar levels and helps people lose weight and sleep better. The well-known goal of 10,000 steps is just a guideline, which experts say people can work up to gradually. Doctors say people should also add other activities to their fitness routines, including resistance exercises like lifting weights and doing activities that keep you flexible like yoga or stretching.

