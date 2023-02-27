AP News Summary at 10:37 a.m. EST

Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow

Parts of the Southern Plains are counting the injured and surveying the damage after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through. Police in Norman, Oklahoma, responded Sunday night to storm damage. Officials said there were 12 confirmed weather-related injuries, none considered critical. Meanwhile, some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after a brief break from severe weather. And parts of the Northeast that have seen little snow this winter are under a winter storm warning.

Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. It’s a plan that impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president’s plan from going into effect. It’s unclear how the court will respond. The court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives. The justices have scheduled two hours of arguments in the case Tuesday, though it’ll probably go longer. The public can listen in on the court’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The court is hearing challenges by two students and by six Republican-led states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks

The Dilbert comic strip distributor Andrews McMeel Universal has announced it will no longer work with the strip’s creator, Scott Adams. Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan say in a joint statement issued Sunday that the syndication company is severing its relationship with Adams because his recent comments on race were not compatible with the company’s core values. In the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock pharmacist’s testimony before a legislative committee about gender affirming care for minors resulted in an Arkansas lawmaker asking about her genitalia. The exchange highlights the type of hostile rhetoric that transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country. Advocates worry the tactics could have a chilling effect on those who want to speak out against a flood of new restrictions targeting trans people. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 150 bills targeting transgender people have been introduced this year. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors have been enacted this year in South Dakota and Utah, and Republican governors in Tennessee and Mississippi are expected to sign similar bans into law.

AI learns to outsmart humans in video games – and real life

Video game players have competed against computer-controlled opponents for decades, but they haven’t been as smart and fast as GT Sophy, the new AI driver on PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. Visit an artificial intelligence laboratory at research universities and companies like Sony, Google, Meta and Microsoft and it’s not unusual to find AI agents like Sophy racing cars, slinging angry birds at pigs, fighting epic interstellar battles or helping human gamers build new Minecraft worlds. It’s all part of the job description for computer systems trying to learn how to get smarter in games. In some instances, they are also trying to learn how to get smarter in the real world.

New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person. Monday’s quake came three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region. A father and daughter reported trapped beneath the rubble of one building, were rescued. More than 100 people were injured. Turkey’s disaster management agency said that Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province. Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused $34.2 billion in damage, adding that recovery and reconstruction would be much larger.

DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics. The Florida governor often avoids gatherings of fellow Republican governors and party leaders. He is the only top-tier presidential prospect yet to court voters in Iowa, New Hampshire or South Carolina. And he is often at odds with the press. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Florida governor will manage his presidential aspirations in his own way and on his own timeline. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, “The Courage to be Free,” which comes out Tuesday.

UK says Sunak, von der Leyen seal deal to fix EU trade spat

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union ended years of wrangling and acrimony on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed off on the deal at a meeting in Windsor, England. Afterwards Sunak said the pair would hold a news conference on Monday. The government had previously said that would only happen if a deal was struck. Striking agreement to end a spat that has soured U.K.-EU relations is a big victory for Sunak. But it won’t be the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its Northern Ireland allies may be a tougher struggle.

Slain Hong Kong model’s in-laws, ex-husband detained

HONG KONG (AP) — The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model have been detained on charges in her killing after police found body parts in a refrigerator and a pot. The case has gripped many in a Chinese territory where any violent crime is rare. Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murdering model Abby Choi a day earlier. Alex Kwong’s mother faces one count of perverting the course of justice. None was granted bail. Choi was a 28-year-old model with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. According to a report filed with the Hong Kong Police, she disappeared Feb. 21. The defendants have not yet entered their pleas.

‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images

“Once you send that photo, you can’t take it back,” goes the warning to teenagers, often ignoring the reality that many teens send explicit images of themselves under duress, or without understanding the consequences. A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and take down explicit images and videos of themselves from the internet. Called Take It Down, the tool is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and funded in part by Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

