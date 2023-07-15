AP News Summary at 10:33 p.m. EDT

6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea as heavy rains cause flash floods and landslides

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers have pulled six bodies from vehicles trapped in a flooded tunnel as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving more than 30 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate. Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where around 15 vehicles, including a bus, got swept away in a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing. Seo said nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear. South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.

Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Hampton police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is the city roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton. Turner said detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in that neighborhood. He declined to discuss a possible motive. Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names, saying they are trying to notify their families.

Fargo police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo’s police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer killed him. No firefighters were hit, but a fire truck was struck by gunfire, according to Fargo police Chief David Zibolski. A 25-year-old woman was also injured during the shooting Friday afternoon, but authorities did not say who shot her. Zibolski identified the suspect as Mohamad Barakat, a 37-year-old Fargo resident. But he provided few details about him or the shooting, citing officials’ desire to protect the investigation. He said he was confident authorities would eventually determine the motive.

Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt. Musk tweeted about the company’s condition on Saturday. He says Twitter has to generate positive cash flow before it can do anything else. Twitter has struggled to hang on to advertisers since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall. Advertisers have been concerned about widespread layoffs and changes in the site’s content moderation. Twitter has a new competitor after Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app called Threads.

South Korea to expand support for Ukraine as President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a surprise visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine. Yoon’s office says he traveled there with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland. It’s his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, a pair of small cities near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the capital region last year. The South Korean leader was scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Saturday. South Korea joined international sanctions against Russia and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine but not weapons.

Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is waging an unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions. That’s leaving key positions unfilled and raising concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Senators in both parties have pushed back on Tuberville’s blockade. But Tuberville is dug in. He says he won’t drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy. For now, the issue is at a stalemate. Democrats say that if they were to try to get around the blockages and hold a vote on every single nominee, the Senate floor could be tied up for months.

A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway. The case known as the Gilgo Beach murders flummoxed investigators for more than a dozen years. Then a fresh review last year tied to a pickup truck linked one victim’s disappearance to a man named Rex Heuermann. Many other investigative steps followed before he was charged Friday with murder. His lawyer says the a 59-year-old architect insists he didn’t commit the crimes.

On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies. It was Day 1 of the actors strike, more than 70 days into the writers strike. On both coasts, there was a buoyant mood in the air Friday as picket lines were reinvigorated by the support of some of the 65,000 actors who comprise SAG-AFTRA. This is Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in six decades, and the first dual strike since 1960. The fervor against studios, networks and streamers were reignited just as a historic heat wave hit Southern California.

Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he feels “very good.” He will spend the night in the hospital, according to his office, and a weekly cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday will be pushed to Monday. The 73-year-old Israeli leader issued a video statement on Saturday, hours after he was hospitalized for apparent dehydration. In the statement, Netanyahu says he was out in the sun on Friday without a hat and without water. He says that was ”not a good idea” and that, “Thank God, I feel very good.” He thanked the medical team and the public for messages of support. He said he had “one request” — that people drink water and act safely in the scorching summer heat.

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a deal on a new labor contract. It would raise pilots pay by up to 40% over the next four years. The agreement was announced Saturday. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing, talk of a strike vote, and an offer rejected by pilots last November. The new agreement with bigger pay raises reflects the leverage enjoyed by labor groups, especially pilots, as airline revenue soars on the strong recovery in travel. The Air Line Pilots Association valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It is subject to a ratification vote.

